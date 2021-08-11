Local Entertainment Roundup: Aug. 12-19

12 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
After Hours Concert Series: Get the Led Out, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $16–$49. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
13 friday
Nick McAlister, 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co., 1140 International Parkway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 7–9:30 p.m. Free. 540/356-9056; 6bgbrewingco.com.
After Hours Concert Series: Train, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $36–$129. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
14 saturday
Rappahannock Goodwill Health & Wellness Fair, Ron Rosner YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road. Health screenings (blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol), women’s self-defense demonstrations, chair massages, healthy food and cooking demonstrations, natural products and supplements education, Chinese medicine and acupuncture specialists, and more. 9–11 a.m. Free, but some activities have a small fee.
Spotsy Arts Festival, 9101 Courthouse Road. Sculpture, paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry and other handmade items. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Free admission. spotsyartsfestival.com.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Online: Science Saturday: The Stratford Hall Whale and the Fossil Record, Stratford Hall. 11 a.m. via Zoom. Pay as you wish. Register required. stratfordhall.org.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Colonial Beach Dog Day of August, Colonial Beach Yacht Center, 1787 Castlewood Drive, Colonial Beach. Dog and kid-friendly morning of fun and games for dogs and their people in memory of Sharon Smith. 8–11 a.m. Spectators are free; donation requested to participate. eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-cb-dog-day-of-august-tickets-163530675653?aff=efbneb.
Wheels on Fire car show, Regency Furniture, 2301 Salem Church Road. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Suggested $5 donation or package of socks or T-shirts per adult. Sponsored by UnMasked. crystal@unmaskeduplifts.org.
Relic show, 21 Cool Spring Road. Civil War vendors buy, sell, trade, and appraisals. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $8 ages 16 and up. fredericksburgrelicshow.com.
Bull riding and barrel racing, Oakland Height Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. 7:30–11 p.m. $10–$15. sites.google.com/view/oaklandheightsfarm/blm-bull-rodeo.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/709-2020; highmarkbrewery.com.
Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Back in Action,” Merchant Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd., Spotsylvania. 7 p.m. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Sponsored by Vakos Companies. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
After Hours Concert Series: Jon Pardi, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $26–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“The Emerald Heist,” The Sangria Bowl, 305 South Main St., Suite 200, Culpeper. 5 p.m. $40 per person includes a three-course meal. Select menu and purchase tickets at windmorefoundation.org/stageworks-the-emerald-heist.
15 sunday
Extraordinary Events & Wedding Showcase, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. $16 plus processing fee. Tickets must be purchased in advance. bigdaybridalshow.com.
Spotsy Arts Festival, 9101 Courthouse Road. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. See August 14 listing.
Open house, Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School, 506 Main St., Port Royal. Noon–4 p.m. Free admission, but donations are appreciated. Hosted by Historic Port Royal. historicportroyal.net.
”The Emerald Heist,” The Sangria Bowl. 1 p.m. See Aug. 14 listing.
16 monday
Music on the Steps: Steven Gellman Trio, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Contemporary folk. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
18 wednesday
Wind Down Wednesdays Concert Series: Waney Edges, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic; food vendors will also be present. Parking is available at First Christian Church on Washington Ave. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
After Hours Concert Series: Tower of Power, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $21–$59. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
19 thursday
Live Music at the Co-op: Karen Jonas, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Originals, modern Americana and classic country favorites. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
Third Thursday Summer Concerts: The Reflex, The Depot, Culpeper Downtown. 80s tribute band. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase from a food vendor. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; or culpeperdowntown.com.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Three of a Kind,” works by Ken Searles. Through August. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Cloth and Clay,” works by Anna Branner, Aug. 3-29. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Cleansed,” glass works based on floral and water themes by Lisa Gillen. Aug. 5-29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Bob Wyatt Smith. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Clinton Helms. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: Learn about the importance of this commercial building in the history of the Colonial Beach community. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Playhouse: Works by Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Colonial Beach Town Center: “Potomac River Regional Art Show 2021,” presented by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Free. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. Friday. Also open Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 14-29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jenny Grimes. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Paintings by Cathy Wilson of “My Time Arts” and whimsical acrylic paintings by Shelby Carbaugh Henley. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” regional juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: “Drawing and Sketches.” Through August. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/410-2036.
Hillwood Museum: “The Porcelain Flowers of Vladimir Kanevsky,” through Sept. 5; “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” through Jan. 9; and “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil,” through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Mugs, a National Juried Exhibition,” through Aug. 29. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
RMS Design: Works by painter Eleanor Tanno. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/761-4809.
Summer Glow: free public art experiences in Georgetown, July 16-Sept. 26, featuring works by D.C. artists. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Partners in History,” through Jan. 3. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: Paul Thorn with Jamie McLean, Aug. 12; Chrisette Michele, Aug. 13; Ann Wilson, Aug. 14; Jonathan Butler, Aug. 15; Colin Hay, Aug. 17-18; Pure Prairie League and Firewall, Aug. 19. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Rehearsals begin Aug. 30. Online registration begins Aug. 15, with in-person registration Aug. 30th at 6 p.m. at the Culpeper Baptist Church. brcsings.com.
FredNats Concert Series: “I Love the ’90s,” featuring Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, Coolio, Kid N Play and Young MC, Sept. 10; The Beach Boys, Sept. 26; Eli Young Band, Oct. 3; Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 16. $20 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.
Jazz in the Country: Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. Featuring national and internationally known jazz artists, including Bruce Middle Group. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Rain or shine. $75 general admission; $30 for ages 11-17; children under 11. Limited seating. Details and tickets at jazzinthecountry.com.
Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking new members. Rehearsals begin Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Zoan Baptist Church. Membership open to singers from Spotsylvania, the City of Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students. Details at rappahannock-choral-society.org.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.
The Tin Pan: The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio, Aug. 24. tinpanrva.com.
Wind Down Wednesdays: 6–8 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Aug. 18: Waney Edges; Aug. 25: Sunset Syndicate; Sept. 1: Karen Jonas; Sept. 8: Cat’s Meow Band; Sept. 15: Spanglish; Sept. 22: Darcy Dawn; Sept. 29: Hazel Run. Free. Bring a chair/blanket and picnic or purchase from on-site food vendors. Parking available at First Christian Church. 540/372-1086; Parks.Fxbg.com.
theater
Arena Stage: The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Toni Stone,” a live simulcast at Nationals Park, Sept. 26. Free. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” a free event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Millennium Stage: Step Afrika! Aug. 12-14; register for free tickets. Opera in the Outfield: Rossini’s “Cinderella,” Aug. 28 at Nationals Park. 7 p.m. broadcast; event begins at 5 p.m. with photo ops, prizes, performances by local artists, a screening of “SLOPERA! A Bite-Sized Opera,” arts and crafts, and more. Admission is free. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Olney Outdoors on the Root Family Stage, featuring cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances and theater for young audiences. Through Sept. 4. olneytheatre.org.
Quotidian Theatre: “The Day Emily Married,” Aug. 6–29 at The Writer’s Center. quotidiantheatre.org.
Perisphere Theater: “Time Is On Our Side,” Aug. 13-28. perispheretheater.com.
Richmond Triangle Players: ”The Pink Unicorn” by Elise Forier Edie, through Aug. 15. $10-$40. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Grumpy Old Men, the Musical,” Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Amen Corner,” Sept. 14-26. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: “Broadway in the Park,” featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell with a cast of Signature favorites, Sept. 3 at Wolf Trap (a special collaboration with Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts); tickets at wolftrap.org. Online: Signature Features: “Detroit ’67,” streaming through Sept. 16. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “The Blackest Battle,” streaming through Aug. 29. $15-$35. theateralliance.com.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Pied Piper Theatre: Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.,” Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at Windy Knoll Farm. Rain date: Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. virginiaartfactory.org/events/disneys-aladdin-jr-one-show-only-outdoors/
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 6. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Tea with Martha Washington, Aug. 14 and Nov. 13. $45; reservations required. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Wine & Oyster Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19; early bird tickets (through Sept. 1): $25 tasting ticket (includes wine glass), $17 non-tasting ticket, $5 ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.