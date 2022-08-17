Local Entertainment Roundup: Aug. 18–25

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.18 thursday

Public forum: “The Navy Lands at Dahlgren: The Early Story of the King George County Community and the Navy Base (1918–1945),” UMW Dahlgren campus. Panel includes Claudette Jordon, Tom Gouldthorpe and Cristina Turdean. 5 p.m. Reception at 4:30 p.m. RSVP to dahlgrenmuseuminfo@gmail.com.

Live Music at the Co-op: Deborah Bennett and Robert Meunier, 320 Emancipation Highway. Original songs that inspire and heal. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Worx, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Rock and roll. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.

After Hours Concert Series: Michael Franti and Spearhead, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

19 fridayFilm: “Golddiggers of 1933,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1933) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Sounds of Summer: Elby Brass, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

After Hours Concert Series: Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. $15–$25. See Aug. 18 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 18 listing.

20 saturdayVirginia Bourbon and Beer Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Features local and regional breweries, wineries and cideries, and live music. 4-9 p.m. vabourbonfest.com.

Film: Short Films on the National Film Registry, Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. 2 p.m.; “Safety Last” (Hal Roach/Pathe, 1923) 7:30 p.m. Free. Both showings with live musical accompaniment by Ben Model. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

History at Sunset: “Thunder and Flame: Bernard’s Cabins in the Battle of Fredericksburg,” Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Meet at Bernard’s Cabins trailhead (on the south part of Lee Drive about .6 miles from Lansdowne Road). 6:30 p.m. 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Parsons’ Cause: “Virginia Eliza Clemm Poe,” Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

RappArts PorchFest 2022, 1200–1300 Winchester St. and 500–600 Fauquier St. Line-up includes The Acoustic Onion, The Ashleigh Chevalier Band, Steve Bell/Classical String Theory, Laurie Rose Griffith & Peter Mealy, Hazel Run, Karen Jonas, Brian Brown-Hill/Chromatic Static, Reggie Carreker, Brittany Frompovich, Kurtis Goad, Dave Guy, Jim Lawrence and Razor Hill, John & Mary Vreeland, and Warren Ward & Nathan Green. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $5; children under 10 years old are free. Face painting $3 each. Cash only. Bring your own chair. Children will be able to blow bubbles and use sidewalk chalk in the street to create their own artwork. Food trucks will be available; no alcoholic beverages and no coolers allowed.

Suzy Bogguss, Louisa County Fairgrounds, 208 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $42. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

After Hours Concert Series: Brantley Gilbert, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See Aug. 18 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 18 listing.

Hot Air Balloon Festival, Flying Circus Aerodome, Bealeton. Launches morning and evening Saturday and Sunday, with airshow at 1:30 p.m. For more information, including costs, visit flyingcircusairshow.com.

Antique and classic car show and “Bingo for Quilts,” Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Farmers market operates 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; car show runs until 11 a.m. Free admission. At Water’s Edge will perform jazz, R&B, blues and country 10 a.m.–noon. Bingo event starts at 1:30 p.m., inside the Tavern Meeting Building. Packets of 15 bingo sheets are $20, and all prizes are quilted items made by guild members. Special games have special quilt prizes. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See Aug. 18 listing.

21 sunday

Book Signing: “Biffy The Bunny” author Marina Bonanno Lampiris, Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 18 listing.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See Aug. 18 listing.

22 mondayVirtual author talks: Dr. Michele Harper, author of “The Beauty in Breaking.” 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Music on the Steps: Harry Wilson Quartet, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

24 wednesday“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 18 listing.

25 thursdayVirtual author talks: Liz Wiseman, author of “Impact Players—How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact.” Noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 18 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 18 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 18 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Sightings” by Scott Eagle, through Sept. 10. Artist talk and reception Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m. RSVP at tinyurl.com/EagleReception. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Mixed media wall mounted sculpture by Jan Elmore. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom” exhibit in the gallery’s bathroom gallery; and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Chasing the Light,” a collection of new paintings of Fredericksburg landmarks by Nicole Myers. Through Aug. 28. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Square Plate II—Supporting the Community with Art,” through Aug. 28. Part of the proceeds benefit MANARC and Leashes of Valor, an organization that supports veterans in receiving highly trained and public access qualified service dogs. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Summer Splash,” through Aug. 28. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Nancy Owens.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Beach Town Center: Potomac River Regional Art Show presented by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Also open Saturdays and Sundays in August from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Wall quilts by Jenny Grimes; sales benefit the Colonial Beach Greenspace. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown: Featured artist is photographer Erin Hoyle. Through August.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Jim Ramsbotham.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists Choice.” Members Gallery: Works by Carlos Drake Moore. Through August. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Reflections,” by Vickie Marckel, plus works by Ebbie Hynson, Joyce and Carl Thor, and others.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Candy Coated Dreams,” new work by Pete Morelewicz and Caroline Q. Murphy. Through Aug. 28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring works from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is photographer Tom Gouldthorpe. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Jon B., Aug. 19; Melanie Fiona, Aug. 20; Christopher Cross, Aug. 21; the Fixx, with Jill Sobule, Aug. 22; Peter White, Aug. 25. thebirchmere.com.

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Through Aug. 29. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Jazz in the Country: Featuring Adam Hawley, along with Tony Craddock Jr. and Cold Front, Kim Scott, Brencore Allstars and Sound Fusion. Hosted by Kyle on the Mic. Aug. 27 at the Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. $75 in advance, $85 day of event. Funds raised from the festival will go toward revitalizing the historic venue. jazzinthecountry.com.

Spotsylvanians Chorus: Seeking singers for its 20th anniversary season. Rehearsals held Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Marshall Center. Open rehearsal Aug. 29. Fall events include World Singing Day on Oct. 15 and Christmas concerts in early December. More information at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “Wicked,” Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet,” through Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Folger Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Aug. 28 at the National Building Museum. $20 and up. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Aug. 30–Sept. 25. Events: Open Circle Theater: Open Doors Festival Arts + Disability, 6 p.m. Saturday on the Millennium Stage; seating is first come, first served. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “The Inheritance” (Parts 1 and 2). Through Sept. 17. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” through Sept. 4. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” Aug. 16 through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” Aug. 30 through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Days:

Boy Before Legend, Aug. 31; and

A Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century, Sept. 24. Four sessions for each event:

9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon,

1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey,” through Sept. 5. Additional ticket required. smv.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required. 540/288-1400.

ETC.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, featuring over 125 beers from 69 breweries across the globe, including 33 from the Old Dominion. Fridays–Sundays, plus Labor Day, through Sept. 5. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Circus Vazquez: Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 at Potomac Mills, Woodbridge. Featuring an international all human (no animals) cast, including a troupe from Ukraine who escaped the war. $25 and up. circusvazquez.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through Aug. 28. $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee