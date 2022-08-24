Local Entertainment Roundup: Aug. 25–Sept. 1

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

25 thursdayVirtual author talks: Liz Wiseman, author of “Impact Players—How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact.” Noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

26 fridayFilm: “The Godfather,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Sounds of Summer: Major League, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Music and Wine: Chris Hanks, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and a picnic basket. Refreshments available for purchase. No outside alcohol. louisaarts.org.

Confederate Railroad, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $22–$40. thegroovemusichall.com.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 25 listing.

27 saturdayFried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Richardsville. 4–7p.m. $10 per dinner. Eat in or drive through for take-out meals. Traffic will be directed. 540/399-1122; or day of the dinner 540/399-1890.

Film: “Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Disney, 1937) 2 p.m.; “The Godfather Part II” (Paramount, 1974) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Parsons’ Cause: “Prelude to Revolution,” Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 10 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

After Hours Concert Series: Darius Rucker, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

Jazz in the Country, Mount Bethel Retreat Center, 17428 Mount Bethel Lane, King George. Sound Fusion, Brencore Allstars Band, Tony Craddock Jr. & Cold Front, Matthew Whitaker with Phase II, and Kim Scott. 1–8 p.m. $30–$75. jazzinthecountry.com/events.

Latin Night with Spanglish, Grounds Bistro, 25 Apricot St., Stafford. Salsa class 7–8 p.m. Latin DJ 8–10 p.m. Free entry, food and drink for purchase. 540/288-8579; groundsbistro.com.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 25 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See Aug. 25 listing.

28 sundayWoodland hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 25 listing.

29 mondayMusic on the Steps: Denim-n-Lace, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

31 wednesday“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 18 listing.

1 thursdayLive Music at the Co-op: David Cox, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic folk, rock, pop and Great American Songbook. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 25 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 25 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 25 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Sightings” by Scott Eagle, through Sept. 10. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Mixed media wall mounted sculpture by Jan Elmore. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom” exhibit in the gallery’s bathroom gallery; and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Chasing the Light,” a collection of new paintings of Fredericksburg landmarks by Nicole Myers, through Aug. 28. “Virginia On My Mind,” a collection of new works by Judy Green, Sept. 1-25. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Square Plate II—Supporting the Community with Art,” through Aug. 28. Part of the proceeds benefit MANARC and Leashes of Valor, an organization that supports veterans in receiving highly trained and public access qualified service dogs. “Second Chances,” works by Patrick Andrews featuring repurposed, recycled materials. Aug. 30 through Oct. 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Summer Splash,” through Aug. 28. “Autumn Inspiration,” all-member show Sept. 1 through Oct. 2. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: New studio opening by watercolor artist Catherine Hillis, who will present free watercolor demonstration from 6 – 7 p.m. on First Friday. catherinehillis.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Nancy Owens.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Beach Town Center: Potomac River Regional Art Show presented by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Also open Saturdays and Sundays in August from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Wall quilts by Jenny Grimes; sales benefit the Colonial Beach Greenspace. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown: Featured artist is photographer Erin Hoyle. Through August.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Jim Ramsbotham.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists Choice.” Members Gallery: Works by Carlos Drake Moore. Through August. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

George Mason University: ”Approaching Event Horizons: Projects on Climate Change by Atlantika Collective,” a group exhibit of photography, video, sculpture and performance. Through Oct. 1 at Mason Exhibitions Arlington. masonexhibitions.org.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Reflections,” by Vickie Marckel, plus works by Ebbie Hynson, Joyce and Carl Thor, and others.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Candy Coated Dreams,” new work by Pete Morelewicz and Caroline Q. Murphy. Through Aug. 28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring works from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is photographer Tom Gouldthorpe. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Peter White, Aug. 25. thebirchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: New season begins Aug. 29 with new choir director Melanie Bolas. All interested singers are welcome to join rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church. Registration for the fall singing season closes Sept. 12 at brcsings.com/registration/ or register in person.

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

FredNats Concerts: Jason Derulo, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. 540/858-4242; frednatsconcerts.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Through Aug. 29. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Jazz in the Country: Featuring Adam Hawley, along with Tony Craddock Jr. and Cold Front, Kim Scott, Brencore Allstars and Sound Fusion. Hosted by Kyle on the Mic. Aug. 27 at the Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. $75 in advance, $85 day of event. Funds raised from the festival will go toward revitalizing the historic venue. jazzinthecountry.com.

Northern Neck Beach Music Festival: hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. Sept. 10, rain or shine. Advance tickets available at nnbeachmusic.org via EventBrite for $39 until Sept. 1; $49 at the gate. Bring a chair. No outside food or beverages. Sponsorships and party tent rentals are available by contacting beachmusiccbva@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking singers for the fall season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church. New and interested potential singers should attend the Sept. 19 rehearsal. For more information concerning the RCS and the audition process, email thechoralsociety@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152.

Spotsylvanians Chorus: Seeking singers for its 20th anniversary season. Rehearsals held Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Marshall Center. Open rehearsal Aug. 29. Fall events include World Singing Day on Oct. 15 and Christmas concerts in early December. More information at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “Wicked,” Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet,” through Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Folger Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Aug. 28 at the National Building Museum. $20 and up. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Aug. 30–Sept. 25. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “The Inheritance” (Parts 1 and 2). Through Sept. 17. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” through Sept. 4. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” Aug. 30 through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Ferry Farm: Learn with Me Days: Boy Before Legend, Aug. 31; and A Bird’s Eye View of the 18th Century, Sept. 24. Four sessions for each event: 9:30–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1–2 p.m.; 2:30–3:30 p.m. Space is limited. kenmore.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey,” through Sept. 5. Additional ticket required. smv.org.

Stage Door Productions: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella Jr.” Sept. 2-3 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by Stage Door Productions and the Fredericksburg Institute of Performing Arts. Purchase tickets at stagedoorproductions.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required. 540/288-1400.

ETC.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, featuring over 125 beers from 69 breweries across the globe, including 33 from the Old Dominion. Fridays–Sundays, plus Labor Day, through Sept. 5. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Caledon State Park: “Seurat Sunday,” all-day plein air painting and photography event presented by Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Sept. 25). Free admission/parking provided for participating artists, photographers and volunteers. Registration requested by Sept. 16. Call 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. For information, contact Carrol Morgan at curator@fccagallery.org or 540/760-6928.

Circus Vazquez: Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 at Potomac Mills, Woodbridge. Featuring an international all human (no animals) cast, including a troupe from Ukraine who escaped the war. $25 and up. circusvazquez.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through Aug. 28. $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee