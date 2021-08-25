Local Entertainment Roundup: Aug. 26 to Sept. 2

26 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Summer Concert Series: Navy Concert Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Concessions will be available. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
After Hours Concert Series: The Commodores, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $26–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
27 friday
Live Music at the Co-op: Los Dos, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
After Hours Concert Series: Steve Earle and Los Lobos, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $21–$79. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 26 listing.
28 saturday
Patawomeck Indian tribal craft show, 638 Kings Highway. Handmade crafts, concessions available for purchase. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
Book Signing: “Virginia Honey: A Sweet History,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Local author Virginia C. Johnson will sign copies of her new book. 11 a.m.–1 p.m. One day only, all customers will receive 20 percent off purchase of bee-related gifts in the Mary Washington House museum store. Email mwhouse@washingtonheritagemuseums.org to reserve a book.
The Banyan Tree of the Americas: Music Evolution in the African Diaspora: Gospel & Bomba, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Panel discussion and performance. 4:30 p.m. Free. Bring chair or blanket. Rain location is Dorothy Hart Community Center. Registration required at info@semillacultural.org.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. 5–7 p.m. Bingo cards are $8 per pack or $25 for five packs; 50/50 raffle. Grand reopening celebration, including tours of facilities, meet-and-greet with the dogs and adoption is noon–4 p.m. Proceeds support rescue, rehabilitation and education. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
After Hours Concert Series: Scotty McCreery, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $21–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Jazz in the Country, Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, King George. Bruce Middle Group, Chelsey Green & The Green Project, 4 the Road Band, Kim Black with Jeffrey Greenberg & Friends, and special guest Marcus Johnson. 1–7 p.m. $75. jazzinthecountry.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 26 listing.
29 sunday
Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Justified, Sumerduck Baptist Church, 5354 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Part of the church’s Homecoming celebration. 2 p.m.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 12:30 p.m. See Aug. 26 listing.
30 monday
Music on the Steps series: Gloria’s Imagination Band, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Rock, soul and country from the ’50s–’80s. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
1 wednesday
Wind Down Wednesdays Concert Series: Karen Jonas, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic; food vendors will also be present. Parking is available at First Christian Church on Washington Ave. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11 a.m. See Aug. 26 listing.
2 thursday
Comedy open mic fundraiser, KC’s Music Alley, 1917 Princess Anne St. 8:30 p.m. Call for comics at 8 p.m. Admission is paper product donation (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers or wipes). Benefits Empowerhouse. empowerhouseva.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 26 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 26 listing.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 26 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Three of a Kind,” works by Ken Searles. Through August. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Cloth and Clay,” works by Anna Branner. Through Aug. 29. “Write in Style,” featuring hand-crafted pens by Ron Rosiello, Aug. 31-Sept. 26. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Cleansed,” glass works based on floral and water themes by Lisa Gillen. Through Aug. 29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Bob Wyatt Smith. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Clinton Helms. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: Learn about the importance of this commercial building in the history of the Colonial Beach community. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Playhouse: Works by Sharon Virgil and Nadia Williams.
Colonial Beach Town Center: “Potomac River Regional Art Show 2021,” presented by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Free. Open weekends from Aug. 14-29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Colonial Buzz: Paintings by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Paintings by Cathy Wilson of “My Time Arts” and whimsical acrylic paintings by Shelby Carbaugh Henley. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” regional juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: “Drawing and Sketches.” Through August. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiognomy: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “The Porcelain Flowers of Vladimir Kanevsky,” through Sept. 5; “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” through Jan. 9; and “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil,” through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Mugs, a National Juried Exhibition,” through Aug. 29. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
RMS Design: Works by painter Eleanor Tanno. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Summer Glow: Public art experiences in Georgetown, through Sept. 26, featuring works by D.C. artists. Free. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Art in Textiles,” featuring works of silk, dyes, wool, thread, fabric and paint by five artists. Through Sept. 25.
UMW Galleries: “Virginia Derryberry: Private Domain,” Sept. 2-Oct. 10 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery; opening reception Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m. “UMW Studio Art Faculty Exhibition,” Sept. 2-Oct. 10 in duPont Gallery; opening reception Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Partners in History,” through Jan. 3. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org. tappamainst.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: BoDeans with Billy Coulter, Aug. 27; Three Dog Night, Aug. 28; Jon B., Aug. 29. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Rehearsals begin Aug. 30. Online registration begins Aug. 15, with in-person registration Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Culpeper Baptist Church. brcsings.com.
Culpeper County High School: “Let’s Rock Broadway” starring The Diamonds, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $10 students. Limited single tickets available at the door. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.
FredNats Concert Series: “I Love the ’90s,” featuring Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, Coolio, Kid N Play and Young MC, Sept. 10; The Beach Boys, Sept. 26; Eli Young Band, Oct. 3; Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 16. $20 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.
Jazz in the Country: Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. Featuring national and internationally known jazz artists, including Bruce Middle Group. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Rain or shine. $75 general admission ($85 event day); $30 for ages 11-17; children 10 and under free. Limited seating. Details and tickets at jazzinthecountry.com.
Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking new members. Meet and greet for interested singers will be held at 6:45 on Sept. 9 in the Community Room at the Zoan Baptist Church; rehearsal to follow. Membership open to singers from Spotsylvania, the City of Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students. Those unable to attend can call 540/412-6152 or email rcsconductor@gmail.com. Rehearsals begin Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for under 5. famva.org.
Wind Down Wednesdays: 6–8 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Sept. 1: Karen Jonas; Sept. 8: Cat’s Meow Band; Sept. 15: Spanglish; Sept. 22: Darcy Dawn; Sept. 29: Hazel Run. Free. Bring a chair/blanket and picnic or purchase from on-site food vendors. Parking available at First Christian Church. 540/372-1086; Parks.Fxbg.com.
theater
Arena Stage: The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Toni Stone,” a live simulcast at Nationals Park, Sept. 26. Free. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” a free event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Opera in the Outfield: Rossini’s “Cinderella,” Aug. 28 at Nationals Park. 7 p.m. broadcast; event begins at 5 p.m. with photo ops, prizes, performances by local artists, a screening of “SLOPERA! A Bite-Sized Opera,” arts and crafts, and more. Admission is free. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Olney Outdoors on the Root Family Stage, featuring cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances and theater for young audiences. Through Sept. 4. olneytheatre.org.
Quotidian Theatre: “The Day Emily Married,” through Aug. 29 at The Writer’s Center. quotidiantheatre.org.
Perisphere Theater: “Time Is On Our Side,” through Aug. 28. perispheretheater.com.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Grumpy Old Men, the Musical,” Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma”: Mount Rouge Farm, 74 Mount Rouge Road, Roseland. Aug. 19 to Sept. 5; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. $44 and up; $99 VIP tickets include front-row picnic table seating and table service.brianclowdus.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Amen Corner,” Sept. 14-26. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: “Broadway in the Park,” featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell with a cast of Signature favorites, Sept. 3 at Wolf Trap (a special collaboration with Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts); tickets at wolftrap.org. Online: Signature Features: “Detroit ’67,” streaming through Sept. 16. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: “The Crucible,” Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-12. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. $15. stagedoorproductions.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “The Blackest Battle,” streaming through Aug. 29. $15-$35. theateralliance.com.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Sensory-friendly Family Morning, 8-9 a.m. Aug. 28. $11 youth and adults, free for children 5 and under and for members. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 6. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Fredericksburg Battlefield: Living history event covering various aspects of the Civil War, Sept. 4–5. Free; family friendly. nps.gov.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Rice Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern: Fun & Games BBQ Fundraiser, Sept. 11 from 4-7 p.m. $35. Menu includes pulled pork, chicken and sausage, all made by the tavern’s barbecue master, plus potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, appetizers, desserts and soft drinks (beer and wine sold separately). 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org. Proceeds go toward the upkeep and maintenance of the tavern.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Wine & Oyster Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19; early bird tickets (through Sept. 1): $25 tasting ticket (includes wine glass), $17 non-tasting ticket, $5 ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.