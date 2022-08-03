Local Entertainment Roundup: Aug. 4–11

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

4 thursdayMusic on Main: Jennings and Friends, Taylor Park, West Main Street, Orange. Afrolachian and blues. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Free.

Live Music at the Co-op: Robert Keelin, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic rock and country, pop, Americana, blues, folk and originals. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

5 friday“Find Your Spot” book kickoff party, Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road. Book readings, museum and children’s activities, vendors, prizes and ice cream truck. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission. spotsylvania.va.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=513.

Lunafest: Films By and About Women, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Landsdowne Road. A program of short films told from a variety of perspectives that champion women and gender nonconforming individuals. 8:30 p.m., networking at 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation $15 per ticket. Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Piedmont and Chicken & Egg Pictures. lunafest.org/screenings/in-person-girls-on-the-run-piedmont-080522.

Sounds of Summer: Riptide, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Concert on the Lake: Spanglish Duo, Pleasant’s Landing, Lake Anna. 7–9 p.m. $5–$8. 703/505-9106; lakeannajazz.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 4 listing.

6 saturdayLuau at Thurston Water Park, 212 Butler Road, Falmouth. 21 and over event features live music by En’Novation, games, beer, wine, mixed drinks and food trucks. 6–10 p.m. $30. Childcare is $10 per child. family-ymca.org/luau.

History at Sunset: “Present for Duty 300: Walking with the 27th Indiana at Chancellorsville,” Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Free ranger-guided walk. Meet at Fairview (Stop #10 on the Chancellorsville Driving Tour). 6:30 p.m. 90 minutes. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. See Aug. 4 listing.

Sauce Boss, Stafford Moose Lodge 2215, 422 Eskimo Hills Road. Funky swamp blues. 7 p.m. $15 in advance or $20 at the door; tickets include gumbo. Purchase tickets at lodge or email bsusko51@gmail.com.

After Hours Concert Series: Brett Eldredge, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

Parsons’ Cause: Martha Jefferson, Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 3 and 6 p.m. $7 plus fees. talentsfxbg.com.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $22–$32. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 4 listing.

7 sundayThe Cashore Marionettes, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 3 p.m. $15–$25. louisaarts.org.

FredNats Concert Series: Jeff Dunham, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. 3 p.m. frednatsconcerts.com.

Rhythm and Brunch, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Featuring Brencore Allstars live concert tribute to R&B soul. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $65 per person, includes brunch. vablackbusinessexpo.org.

Disney’s “Moana Jr.” Fredericksburg Academy. See Aug. 6 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 4 listing.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See Aug. 6 listing.

8 mondayMusic on the Steps: Spanglish Latin American Band, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

9 tuesdayVirtual author talks: Liz Moore, author of “Long Bright River.” 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

10 wednesday“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 4 listing.

11 thursdayGari Melchers’ Birthday Celebration, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Create your own art. Supplies will be available, or bring your own. Birthday cake will be served. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is discounted to $2 to those who say “Happy Birthday!” GariMelchers.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 4 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 4 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 4 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Sightings” by Scott Eagle, through Sept. 10. Artist talk and reception Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m. RSVP at tinyurl.com/EagleReception. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Chasing the Light,” a collection of new paintings of Fredericksburg landmarks by Nicole Myers. Through Aug. 28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Square Plate II—Supporting the Community with Art,” through Aug. 28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m., with presentation of People’s Choice Award. Part of the proceeds benefit MANARC and Leashes of Valor, an organization that supports veterans in receiving highly trained and public access qualified service dogs. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Summer Splash,” through Aug. 28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Joyce Reid.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists Choice.” Members Gallery: Works by Carlos Drake Moore. Through August. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Candy Coated Dreams,” new work by Pete Morelewicz and Caroline Q. Murphy, Aug. 5-28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m. “540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring photography from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. Event: “Journey to Space: Stories of Marines,” a panel discussion tracing the journey from the Marine Corps to the NASA, in the Medal of Honor Theater on Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by Doris Barbee.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Karna Sparks. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Aug. 6 through Jan. 29. Event: BrewHaHa beer festival, Aug. 6. virginiahistory.org.

music

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Through Aug. 29. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound, Aug. 14 from 10-11 a.m., as part of the homecoming at Shady Grove United Methodist Church.

Sauce Boss: Florida slide guitar player Bill Wharton performs at Stafford Moose Lodge #2215. Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Lodge, 422 Eskimo Hills Road, Stafford, or by emailing to bsusko51@gmail.com. $20 at the door. Gumbo is free for all who attend. sauceboss.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “Wicked,” Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet,” through Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Dominion Energy Center: Earthquake: An Evening of Comedy & Soul Under the Stars, Aug. 6. dominionenergycenter.com.

Folger Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Aug. 28 at the National Building Museum. $20 and up. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Aug. 30–Sept. 25. Theater Lab: “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: The Cashore Marionettes: “Life in Motion,” Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. Cooke–Haley Theater. Adults $25, youth $15. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “The Inheritance” (Parts 1 and 2). Through Sept. 17. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” through Sept. 4. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 7. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Belle Isle State Park: Junior Rangers Program, 9 a.m. to noon. Aug. 8-10 for ages 10-14. $6 per day, includes all materials for programs. Space is limited; advance registration required. 804/462-5030.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey,” through Sept. 5. Exhibit requires an additional ticket. smv.org.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6–13; children 5 and under are free. Preregistration encouraged. For more info, contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through Aug. 28. $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee