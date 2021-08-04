Local Entertainment Roundup: Aug. 5-12

Jazz in the Country: Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. Featuring national and internationally known jazz artists, including Bruce Middle Group. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Rain or shine. $75 general admission; $30 for ages 11-17; children under 11. Limited seating. Details and tickets at jazzinthecountry.com.

Lesson Zero: Fort Hunt Park in Alexandria from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 8. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.

Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.

Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.