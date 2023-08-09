Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

10 thursday

Richmond County Fair, 315 Community Park Drive, Warsaw. Through Aug. 12. Schedule and ticket pricing available at richmondcountyfair.com.

Film: “Boys Don’t Cry,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (20th Century–Fox, 1999) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Art After Hours Concert: Rappahannock Choral Society, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 6–8 p.m. Free admission, first come, first served. Tickets for beer/wine $7; food trucks accept cash or credit. Bring your own blankets, chairs and reusable cups. Shuttle parking for overflow. No outside food or beverages. Sponsored by Stafford County Tourism. 540/654-1848.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $21–$134 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

11 friday

Gari Melchers’ Birthday Celebration, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is discounted to $2 to those who bring a homemade birthday card. Birthday cake will be served.

Richmond County Fair, Warsaw. See Aug. 10 listing.

Double Feature: “Dementia 13,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1963) and “Targets” (Paramount, 1968) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Shades of Gray, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Dance, 70’s to today. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Michelle Kim and Duk Kyu Kim, Fawn Lake Country Club, 11305 Longstreet Drive, Spotsylvania. 7–8:30 p.m. $60. Presented by Fawn Lake Performing Arts Club. fawnlakeperforming artsclub.com/events.

Dan + Shay, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $49–$169 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhours concertseries.com.

1964—The Tribute, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7:30 p.m. $27–$75 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 10 listing.

“Urinetown,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $10. Through Aug. 20. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

“In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play,” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. onthestage.tickets/fredericksburg-theatre-ensamble.

12 saturday

Virginia Black Business Expo & Conference, Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Business education, building relationships, shopping, food, networking and entertainment. Schedule and ticket information at vablackbusiness expo.org.

Warbird Showcase, Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Road, Brandy Station. Warbird rides, static displays, hanger tours and Capital Wing PX. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Voices of Freedom recording studio will provide veterans of wartime an opportunity to record and preserve their stories for future generations. A copy of the recording is later provided to the veteran. Walk-up or reserve a specific recording time by emailing CapitalWingRides@gmail.com. capitalwingwarbird rides.org.

Archaeology Day, Historic Germanna Visitor Center & Hitt Archaeology Center, 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove. Tour exhibits and research library and the Hitt Archaeology Center, talk with the archaeology team, see excavations in progress, demonstrations and hands-on activities. Rain or shine unless severe weather. Dress for outdoor walking; bring water, bug repellant and sun protection. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Suggested donation $10. Register online for timed admittance. germanna.org.

Youth Fun Day, 506 Main St., Port Royal. The Caroline Cruiser, Caroline’s Promise and Virginia Cooperative Extension will be at the Port Royal Museum and Old Port Royal School with kids books, activities, nutrition games, and fun prizes. The Museum and Old School will open for tours. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. No admission fees.

Richmond County Fair, Warsaw. See Aug. 10 listing.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “The Music of World War II.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Jerusalem Ridge. 6–8:30 p.m. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.

Nelly, The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$99 plus fees. afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 10 listing.

“Urinetown,” Four County Players. $16–$20. See Aug. 11 listing.

“In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play,” 810 Caroline St. 2 and 8 p.m. See Aug. 11 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See Aug. 10 listing.

13 sunday

Virginia Black Business Expo & Conference, Fredericksburg Convention Center. See Aug. 12 listing.

Warbird Showcase, Culpeper Regional Airport. See Aug. 12 listing.

Acoustic Sunday: Mo & Mary Mac, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food by Denson’s. 1–5 p.m., music 2–5 p.m. inglesidevineyards.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 10 listing.

“Urinetown,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $16–$20. See Aug. 11 listing.

“In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play,” 810 Caroline St. 6 p.m. See Aug. 11 listing.

14 monday

Music on the Steps: Elby Brass, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

16 wednesday

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 10 listing.

17 thursday

Film: “Stand and Deliver,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1988) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Summer Concert Series: The Marine Corps’ Battle Color Detachment, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/ calendar.html.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Castaways, The Depot, 111 Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music, kids’ activities, food vendors. 5–9 p.m. $10. Under 21 admitted free. Bring a lawn chair. culpeperdowntown.com/events.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 10 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 10 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 10 listing.

Local roundup

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Up for Interpretation,” works by John Hartt (Jortt), Aug. 4–Sept. 2, with artist reception Aug. 12, 6–8 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “The Epic of Flight,” collection of new work by Joel Simpson. Aug. 4-27. First Friday opening reception 6–9 p.m. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Entropy,” works by Pat Andrews. Aug. 1–27. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Some Joyful Noise,” featuring multi-dimensional artist Kathryn Murray, with works combining tissue paper and acrylics. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Feature artist Kathie Moran, with a selection of pebble art shadow box scenes that will include her “Pebble Pets.” Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Emerald Isle Beauty,” oil paintings by Megan Crockett, and “Hand-Sewn Beaded Treasures,” jewelry by Liana Pivirotto. Through Aug. 27. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Paul Snyder, photographer. Through August. Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by paper artist Jennifer Galvin. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. with live music.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Glass on glass creations by Joyce Reid. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Curitiba Art Café: “What a Wonderful World!” oil paintings by Collette Caprara celebrating people and places throughout the globe. Aug. 1–31.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Mark Parmelee, watercolorist. Through August. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Fine art paintings by Nancy Owens. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” Regional All-Media Juried Exhibit. Members Gallery: Matt Williams. Through August. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers, and Finklepotts Fairy Hair. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Golden Reflections,” featuring land- and water-scapes, urban still life, and abstracts, by Vicki Marckel. Open for Second Friday Art Walk; for Art Walk Night only, Wendy Young will demonstrate her collection of cat wire sculptures and other recent works.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Four Elements,” through Aug. 27. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists will be on display in the Main Floor hallway gallery through November. Featured artist: photographer Fritzi Newton. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. mason exhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshop studio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room. Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

RMS Designs: Featuring artist Phil McKinney. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with music.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Altria Theater: Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton. Aug. 12. $37.50 and up. altriatheater.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Practices held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11 or register online at brcsings.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. library point.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Art After Hours, featuring Rappahannock Choral Society. Aug. 10, 6–8 p.m. Hear selections from their spring concert, “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” including Broadway classics, solo numbers and a sing-a-long. Free admission. garimelchers.org.

Groove Music Hall: 1964–The Tribute, Aug. 11. thegroovemusic hall.com.

Jazz in the Country: Featuring Kayla Waters, Jacob Webb and special guest Paula Atherton. Aug. 26 at Historic Mt. Bethel Retreat Center in King George. Noon to 7 p.m. $75-$85. Proceeds support organization’s vision for summer youth camps and workshops in revitalized facilities. jazzinthecountry.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking singers for the fall season. High school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, with open house at 6:15 p.m. rappahannock-choral-society.org/sing-with-us.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus: Fall registration is now open. Open rehearsals will be held Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 at the Marshall Center. No audition is necessary. For registration and more information, visit spotsylvanians.org.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June–September, from 6-8 p.m. August: Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” featuring some of the country’s most popular rock music, including from Dengue Fever. July 19–Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

Four County Players: “Urinetown: The Musical," weekends through Aug. 20. $16-$20; all Friday tickets are $10. Contains adult language, themes and depictions of violence. Recommended for ages 13 and up. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “In the Next Room (Or the Vibrator Play)," by Sarah Ruhl, at the Allstate Community Theater. Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 18-20. $20. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Moulin Rouge,” through Sept. 24. Eisenhower Theater: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” July 20–Aug. 13; Terrace Theater: Gavin Creel in Concert, Aug. 31. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “42nd Street,” July 19–Sept. 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Evita,” Sept. 5–Oct. 8 in Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8–Sept. 17. Cabaret events: Disco Fever, with Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, through Aug. 13. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: Fredericksburg Improv Team presents "Seggs on the Beach," Aug. 25-26; "Clue: On Stage!" Sept. 1-10. stagedoorproductions.org.

Virginia Rep: “Honky Tonk Laundry,” through Aug. 27 at the Hanover Tavern; and "POTUS," Sept. 1-Oct. 1 at the November Theatre. va-rep.org.

Wolf Trap: Mozart's "Don Giovanni," featuring the Wolf Trap Opera and Wolf Trap Orchestra. Aug. 11, gates open at 6:30 p.m. $27 and up. wolftrap.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Jazz in the County: A free music workshop will be offered to King George High School students Aug. 25, conducted by JIC’s 2023 special guest performer Paula Atherton (saxophonist, vocalist and songwriter). Learn more at jazzinthecountry.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Front Lawn Fun, featuring outdoor games and toys from yesteryear as well as space-themed activities in honor of “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free. virginiahistory.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourth fridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Through Aug. 13. busch gardenswilliamsburg.com.

Circus Vazquez: Featuring performers from Mexico, Columbia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India and the U.S. (no animals). Aug. 4–21 at Potomac Mall. circus vazquez.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddomin ionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Summer Saturdays Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about various facets of the 18th century from museum staff through paleontology, archaeology, collections and preservation demonstrations. Included in general admission. stratfordhall.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee