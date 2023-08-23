Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

24 thursday

Film: “The Learning Tree,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros.–Seven Arts, 1969) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Author talk: Andrew Hoehn, Revalation Vineyards, 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison. Hoehn speaks on his new book, “Age Of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats.” 5:30 p.m. Mingle at 5 p.m. Free. Tasting room will be open with wine available for purchase. 21 and older only. revalationvineyards.com.

Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Concert Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/ calendar.html.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

25 friday

Wreath laying and reception, Mary Washington Monument, 1500 Washington Ave. Wreath laying ceremony followed by a reception at the Caretaker’s Lodge. Water, lemonade and 18th-century funeral cookies will be served alongside take-home honorary black arm ribbons and rosemary samples. Learn about the Mary’s Ribbons project and about Washington Heritage Museums’ plans for securing and improving the grounds around the monument, Meditation Rock, and the Eskridge Oak. 7–8 p.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.

Film: “Duel,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1971) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: The Judy Chops, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Mountain swing. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: Seggs on the Beach, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 24 listing.

26 saturday

Fur Ball Gala, Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Dinner, drinks, dancing, arcade games and auctions. 6–11 p.m. $100. Attire is black tie optional or your favorite ‘80s formalwear. auctria.com/auction/FurBall2023.

Jazz in the Country, Mount Bethel Retreat Center, 17420 Mount Bethel Lane, King George. Live music from Kayla Waters, Paula Atherton, Jacob Webb, Joe Falero Latin Jazz Band and Harry Wilson Jazz. Noon–7 p.m. $75–$85. jazzinthecountry.com.

Lady A, The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$129 plus fees. afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “The Parsons’ Cause Trial.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: Seggs on the Beach, 810 Caroline St. 3 and 8 p.m. See Aug. 25 listing.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 24 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See Aug. 24 listing.

27 sunday

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 2–3 p.m. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists. Terrain is varied and can be wet; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted.

Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring The Millers and Justified. 4 p.m. Food available. Outside event, weather permitting. Chairs available or bring your own.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 24 listing.

28 monday

Music on the Steps: Elby Brass, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

30 wednesday

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 24 listing.

31 thursday

Film: “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1982) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Summer Concert Series: “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

Gary Clark Jr., Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $21–$99 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 24 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 24 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 24 listing.

Local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Up for Interpretation,” works by John Hartt (Jortt), Aug. 4–Sept. 2. “Between the Lines,” works by René Dickerson, Sept. 8–Oct. 21; artist reception Sept. 30, 6–8 p.m. and artist talk Oct. 14, 1–3 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “The Epic of Flight,” collection of new work by Joel Simpson. Aug. 4-27. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Entropy,” works by Pat Andrews. Aug. 1–27. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Some Joyful Noise,” featuring multi-dimensional artist Kathryn Murray, with works combining tissue paper and acrylics. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Feature artist Kathie Moran, with a selection of pebble art shadow box scenes that will include her “Pebble Pets.”

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Emerald Isle Beauty,” oil paintings by Megan Crockett, and “Hand-Sewn Beaded Treasures,” jewelry by Liana Pivirotto. Through Aug. 27. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Paul Snyder, photographer. Through August.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Works by local artists.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by paper artist Jennifer Galvin.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Glass on glass creations by Joyce Reid.

Curitiba Art Café: “What a Wonderful World!” oil paintings by Collette Caprara celebrating people and places throughout the globe. Aug. 1–31.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Mark Parmelee, watercolorist. Through August. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Fine art paintings by Nancy Owens.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” Regional All-Media Juried Exhibit. Members Gallery: Matt Williams. Through August. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers, and Finklepotts Fairy Hair.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Golden Reflections,” featuring land- and water-scapes, urban still life, and abstracts, by Vicki Marckel.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Four Elements,” through Aug. 27. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists will be on display in the Main Floor hallway gallery through November. Featured artist: photographer Fritzi Newton. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. mason exhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Featuring artist Phil McKinney.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Altria Theater: Ryan Adams, Sept. 14. $25 and up. altriatheater.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Practices held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11 or register online at brcsings.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. library point.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Groove Music Hall: Shot Thru the Heart: A Tribute to Bon Jovi, with Side Piece. Sept. 8. thegroovemusichall.com.

Jazz in the Country: Featuring Kayla Waters, Jacob Webb and special guest Paula Atherton. Aug. 26 at Historic Mt. Bethel Retreat Center in King George. Noon to 7 p.m. $75-$85. Proceeds support organization’s vision for summer youth camps and workshops in revitalized facilities. jazzinthecountry.com.

Music by Moonlight: Featuring the Fredericksburg Big Band and Strictly Ballroom of Fredericksburg, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hurkamp Park. Free admission; donations accepted to benefit sending area children to Camp Rappahannock (formerly Camp Happyland). Hosted by The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. givevirginiasalvationarmy.org/musicbymoonlight.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus: Fall registration is now open. Open rehearsals will be held Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 at the Marshall Center. No audition is necessary. For registration and more information, visit spotsylvanians.org.

STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association: Richmond Symphony, Sept. 7 at Culpeper County High School. 7.30 p.m. Limited single admission tickets. $25 adults and $10 students available at the door. stagealive.org.

The Voices: Seeking treble singers for the fall season. No audition necessary. Rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hillcrest Methodist Church. A meet and greet will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Full rehearsals start Sept. 26. For more info, email Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June–September, from 6-8 p.m. August: Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” featuring some of the country’s most popular rock music, including from Dengue Fever. Through Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

Firehouse Theatre: Julie Portman’s one-woman show “The Man Who Eats Books,” Aug. 25-27. $15. firehouse theatre.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Moulin Rouge,” through Sept. 24. Eisenhower Theater: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aug. 15-27; Terrace Theater: Gavin Creel in Concert, Aug. 31. kennedy-center.org.

Little Washington Theatre: Julie Portman’s one-woman show “The Man Who Eats Books,” Sept. 1-2. $20. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “42nd Street,” July 19–Sept. 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Evita,” Sept. 5–Oct. 8 in Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8–Sept. 17. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: Fredericksburg Improv Team presents “Seggs on the Beach,” Aug. 25-26; “Clue: On Stage!” Sept. 1-10. stagedoorproductions.org.

Virginia Rep: “Honky Tonk Laundry,” through Aug. 27 at the Hanover Tavern; and “POTUS,” Sept. 1-Oct. 1 at the November Theatre. va-rep.org.

Wolf Trap: Richmond Ballet: Aug. 27. wolftrap.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Jazz in the County: A free music workshop will be offered to King George High School students Aug. 25, conducted by JIC’s 2023 special guest performer Paula Atherton (saxophonist, vocalist and songwriter). Learn more at jazzinthecountry.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience,” through Sept. 4. Additional tickets required; not included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Stage Door Productions: Auditions for the youth production of “Annie, Jr.” will be held Aug. 24, from 6:30-8 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Rehearsals begin Aug. 31. stagedoorproductions.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, featuring over 120 craft brews representing 78 breweries with 33 local Virginia breweries. Fridays through Sundays plus Labor Day from Aug. 18 through Sept. 4. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddomin ionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Wine and Oyster Festival, featuring Virginia wineries, distilleries, local oysters, food trucks, beer, artisan booths, live music, car shows and more. Sept. 16-17. Purchase tickets at stratfordhall.org.