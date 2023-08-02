Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

3 thursday

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. Through Aug. 6. Schedule and ticket information at fredericksburgfair.org.

Warren County Fair, 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal. Through Aug. 5. Schedule and ticket information at warrencountyfair.com.

Film: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (20th Century–Fox, 1945) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

A Chat with Mr. Madison, 129 Caroline St., Orange. 5:30–7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. RSVP at jamesmadison museum.net/events. 540/672-1776.

Live music at the co-op: Mike Wheelehan and Mick Houck, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off the Earth, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$378 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcert series.com.

The Four Horsemen, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. Metallica tribute. 8 p.m. $22–$45 plus fees. thegroove musichall.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

4 friday

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See Aug. 3 listing.

Warren County Fair, 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal. See Aug. 3 listing.

Film: “On The Town,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1949) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

First Fridays: Chalk up the Summer, East Davis and in front of the Depot, Culpeper. Family-friendly activities, entertainment and art. 4–8 p.m. culpeper downtown.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Brisk, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. ‘90s and alternative. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Trial by Fire, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $27–$37 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 3 listing.

“Urinetown,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $10. Through Aug. 20. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

5 saturday

Wings and Wheels, Stafford Airport, 95 Aviation Way. WWII warbird rides, car show, exhibitors and food trucks. Static displays open for tours for a donation to the nonprofit Air Heritage Museum. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Breakfast Saturday, 8–10 a.m., for $10 donation. Proceeds benefit Cooking for Autism. Book warbird rides in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org; flights not sold in advance available at the event. Warbird rides also available Sunday (no event). capitalwing rides@gmail.com.

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See Aug. 3 listing.

Warren County Fair, 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal. See Aug. 3 listing.

A. Smith Bowman Summer Fest, A. Smith Bowman Distillery 1 Bowman Drive. Local vendors, live music from MarJo DELUX and The LowRiders Blues Band. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission. Drink proceeds benefit Friends of the Rappahannock. riverfriends.org/events.

History at Sunset: Battle in the Balance: Early’s Counterattack at Fredericksburg, meet on the Fredericksburg Battlefield at Tour Stop 6, Prospect Hill, the southern end of Lee Drive. 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1-mile walk over uneven terrain, moderate hills, and thick woods; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “Nan and Gabriel: The Calm Before the Storm.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 3 listing.

“Urinetown,” Four County Players. $16–$20. See Aug. 4 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. See Aug. 3 listing.

6 sunday

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See Aug. 3 listing.

Book talk and signing: “The Carnage was Fearful: The Battle of Cedar Mountain, August 9, 1862,” The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. With author Michael Block. 2 p.m. thejamesmadison museum.net.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 3 listing.

“Urinetown,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $16–$20. See Aug. 4 listing.

7 monday

Music on the Steps: The Wellbillies, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

8 tuesday

Richmond County Fair, 315 Community Park Drive, Warsaw. Through Aug. 12. Schedule and ticket pricing available at richmondcountyfair.com.

9 wednesday

Richmond County Fair, Warsaw. See Aug. 8 listing.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 3 listing.

10 thursday

Richmond County Fair, Warsaw. See Aug. 8 listing.

Film: “Boys Don’t Cry,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (20th Century–Fox, 1999) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Art After Hours Concert: Rappahannock Choral Society, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 6–8 p.m. Free admission, first come, first served. Tickets for beer/wine $7; food trucks accept cash or credit. Bring your own blankets, chairs and reusable cups. Shuttle parking for overflow. No outside food or beverages. Sponsored by Stafford County Tourism. 540/654-1848.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $21–$134 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 3 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 3 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 3 listing.

Local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Up for Interpretation,” works by John Hartt (Jortt), Aug. 4–Sept. 2, with artist reception Aug. 12, 6–8 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “The Epic of Flight,” collection of new work by Joel Simpson. Aug. 4-27. First Friday opening reception 6–9 p.m. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Entropy,” works by Pat Andrews. Aug. 1–27. First Friday opening reception 6–9 p.m. artful dimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Sailing!” featuring Barbara Brennan’s paintings in oils and pastels inspired by the colors and themes of vintage postcards from the 1920s and ‘30s. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Emerald Isle Beauty,” oil paintings by Megan Crockett, and “Hand-Sewn Beaded Treasures,” jewelry by Liana Pivirotto. Through Aug. 27. First Friday opening reception 5–9 p.m. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Paul Snyder, photographer. Through August. First Friday opening reception 5-8:30 p.m., with samples and fudge for sale by MK Fudge.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Featured artist Gary Stewart.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Lee Valentine and Aicy Karbstein.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Glass on glass creations by Joyce Reid.

Curitiba Art Café: “What a Wonderful World!” oil paintings by Collette Caprara celebrating people and places throughout the globe. Aug. 1–31.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Mark Parmelee, watercolorist. Through August. First Friday opening reception 5-8:30 p.m. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Paintings by featured artist Renee Sessions.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” Regional All-Media Juried Exhibit. Members Gallery: Matt Williams. Through August. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Golden Reflections,” new works by Vicki Marckel.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Four Elements,” through Aug. 27. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists will be on display in the Main Floor hallway gallery through November. Featured artist: photographer Fritzi Newton. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. masonexhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by Tommy Feltner.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by local artists.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: Art League Gallery: “Into the Wilderness,” by Fredericksburg artist Kim Richards. Solo exhibit features works rich in biblical and allegorical references. Through Aug. 6.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Altria Theater: Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton. Aug. 12. $37.50 and up. altriatheater.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Practices held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11 or register online at brcsings.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Art After Hours, featuring Rappahannock Choral Society. Aug. 10, 6–8 p.m. Hear selections from their spring concert, “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” including Broadway classics, solo numbers and a sing-a-long. Free admission. garimelchers.org.

Groove Music Hall: The Four Horsemen, Metallica Tribute, Aug. 3; Trial By Fire, A Tribute to Journey, Aug. 4; 1964–The Tribute, Aug. 11. thegroovemusichall.com.

Jazz in the Country: Featuring Kayla Waters, Jacob Webb and special guest Paula Atherton. Aug. 26 at Historic Mt. Bethel Retreat Center in King George. Noon to 7 p.m. $75-$85. Proceeds support organization’s vision for summer youth camps and workshops in revitalized facilities. jazzinthecountry.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking singers for the fall season. High school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, with open house at 6:15 p.m. rappahannock-choral-society.org/sing-with-us.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June–September, from 6-8 p.m. August: Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” July 19–Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Moulin Rouge,” through Sept. 24. Eisenhower Theater: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” July 20–Aug. 13; Terrace Theater: Gavin Creel in Concert, Aug. 31. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “42nd Street,” July 19–Sept. 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Evita,” Sept. 5–Oct. 8 in Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8–Sept. 17. Cabaret events: Disco Fever, with Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, through Aug. 13. sigtheatre.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” through Aug. 6. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Jazz in the County: A free music workshop will be offered to King George High School students Aug. 25, conducted by JIC’s 2023 special guest performer Paula Atherton (saxophonist, vocalist and songwriter). Learn more at jazzinthecountry.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Front Lawn Fun, featuring outdoor games and toys from yesteryear as well as space-themed activities in honor of “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free. virginiahistory.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Through Aug. 13. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Circus Vazquez: Featuring performers from Mexico, Columbia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India and the U.S. (no animals). Aug. 4–21 at Potomac Mall. circusvazquez.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Summer Saturdays Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about various facets of the 18th century from museum staff through paleontology, archaeology, collections and preservation demonstrations. Included in general admission. stratfordhall.org.

Washington DC Fountain Pen Supershow: Aug. 3–6 at the Fairview Park Marriott in Falls Church. Pre-show Aug. 3–4 is open to exhibitors and Weekend Trader ticket holders. $25 for Friday, $10 for Saturday-Sunday. dcpenshow.com.