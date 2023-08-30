Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

31 thursday

Film: “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1982) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Summer Concert Series: “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

Gary Clark Jr., Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $21–$99 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

1 friday

“Clue: On Stage!” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. Through Sept. 10. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 31 listing.

2 saturday

History at Sunset: Reconstruction in Fredericksburg, meet at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site); 801 Sophia St. 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1-mile walk; sturdy shoes, water and bug spray recommended. Street parking is available. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-at sunset.htm.

Book signing: Debbie Gail Zane, Barnes and Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, 1–7 p.m. Zane will sign copies of her memoir, “Finding Peace and Purpose Amidst the Tears: My Journey of the Love and Loss of My Son Through His Mental Illness and Addiction.” 540/785-3504.

“Clue: On Stage!” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 8 p.m. See Sept. 1 listing.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 31 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See Aug. 31 listing.

3 sunday

Bug Out, Sumerduck Dragway, 14027 Royalls Mill Road, Sumerduck. Live music, show cars, drag racing, engine pull contest. 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m. bugoutva.com.

Acoustic Sunday: Moonshine Society, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Duo show. Food by Cousin’s Maine Lobster. 1–5 p.m., music 2–5 p.m. inglesidevineyards.com.

“Clue: On Stage!” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See Sept. 1 listing.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 31 listing.

5 tuesday

First Tuesday Trivia, 137 Caroline St., Orange. 7–10 p.m. $10 per person; $5 beer and house wine. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseum.net/events.

6 wednesday

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 31 listing.

7 thursday

Richmond Symphony, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. Classical orchestra concert. 7:30 p.m. $25 adult, $5 student. stagealive.org.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 31 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 31 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 31 listing.

Local roundup

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Up for Interpretation,” works by John Hartt (Jortt), Aug. 4–Sept. 2. “Between the Lines,” works by René Dickerson, Sept. 8–Oct. 21; artist reception Sept. 30, 6–8 p.m. and artist talk Oct. 14, 1–3 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Ancient of Days,” a collection of new work by Gary Close inspired by the creations of artists 23,000 years ago. Sept. 1-30. First Friday opening reception 6-9 p.m. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Back to School” all-member show. Through Oct. 1. First Friday opening reception 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Some Joyful Noise,” featuring multi-dimensional artist Kathryn Murray, with works combining tissue paper and acrylics. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Feature artist Kathie Moran, with a selection of pebble art shadow box scenes that will include her “Pebble Pets.”

Brush Strokes Gallery: “All in Color,” all-member show showcasing how artists’ choice of subject matter can unveil a new perception of the possibilities of objects that surround us in life. Through Oct.1. First Friday opening reception 5-9 p.m. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Elizabeth Moore. Through September. First Friday reception 5-8:30 p.m.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Works by local artists.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by paper artist Jennifer Galvin.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Glass on glass creations by Joyce Reid.

Curitiba Art Café: “What a Wonderful World!” oil paintings by Collette Caprara celebrating people and places throughout the globe. Aug. 1–31.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Kevin Whichello. Through September. First Friday reception 5-8:30 p.m. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Fine art paintings by Nancy Owens.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Viewpoints” All-Media National Juried Exhibit. Members Gallery: Rita Kovach. Through Sept. 29. First Friday noon–8:30 p.m. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers, and Finklepotts Fairy Hair.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Golden Reflections,” featuring land- and water-scapes, urban still life, and abstracts, by Vicki Marckel.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists will be on display in the Main Floor hallway gallery through November. Featured artist: photographer Fritzi Newton. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Featuring artist Phil McKinney.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

After Hours Concerts: Gary Clark Jr., Aug. 31; The Black Crowes, Sept. 8; The Beach Boys, Sept. 14; K95 Country Fest, with Parker McCollum, Sept. 22. Meadow Event Park. afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Altria Theater: Ryan Adams, Sept. 14. $25 and up. altriatheater.com.

The Birchmere: Black Violin, Aug. 31; Raheem Devaughn, Sept. 1; Brent Dennen, Sept. 8; Danny Gatton Birthday Tribute, Sept. 9; Beth Orton, Sept. 11. birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Practices held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11 or register online at brcsings.com.

Groove Music Hall: Shot Thru the Heart: A Tribute to Bon Jovi, with Side Piece. Sept. 8. thegroovemusichall.com.

Music by Moonlight: Featuring the Fredericksburg Big Band and Strictly Ballroom of Fredericksburg, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hurkamp Park. Free admission; donations accepted to benefit sending area children to Camp Rappahannock (formerly Camp Happyland). Hosted by The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. givevirginiasalvationarmy.org/musicbymoonlight.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus: Fall registration is now open. Open rehearsals will be held Sept. 11 at the Marshall Center. No audition is necessary. For registration and more information, visit spotsylvanians.org.

STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association: Richmond Symphony, Sept. 7 at Culpeper County High School. 7.30 p.m. Limited single admission tickets. $25 adults and $10 students available at the door. stagealive.org.

The Voices: Seeking treble singers for the fall season. No audition necessary. Rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hillcrest Methodist Church. A meet and greet will be held Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Full rehearsals start Sept. 26. For more info, email Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June–September, from 6-8 p.m. September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Moulin Rouge,” through Sept. 24. Eisenhower Theater: Compagnie Käfig: “Pixel,” Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Terrace Theater: Gavin Creel in Concert, Aug. 31. kennedy-center.org.

Little Washington Theatre: Julie Portman’s one-woman show “The Man Who Eats Books,” Sept. 1-2. $20. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “42nd Street,” July 19–Sept. 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Evita,” Sept. 5–Oct. 8 in Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8–Sept. 17. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “Clue: On Stage!” Sept. 1-10. stagedoorproductions.org.

Virginia Rep: “POTUS,” Sept. 1-Oct. 1 at the November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience,” through Sept. 4. Additional tickets required; not included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Barnes and Noble: Book signing with Stephen Austin Thorpe, author of “The World of Agartha” series, Sept. 15, from 6-9 p.m.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Bier Fest, featuring over 120 craft brews representing 78 breweries with 33 local Virginia breweries. Fridays through Sundays plus Labor Day from Aug. 18 through Sept. 4. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddomin ionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Wine and Oyster Festival, featuring Virginia wineries, distilleries, local oysters, food trucks, beer, artisan booths, live music, car shows and more. Sept. 16-17. Purchase tickets at stratfordhall.org.

Taste of Ashland: Sample Ashland’s culinary scene when selecting four tasting plates and two drinks from the Center of the Universe beer or The Vines wine. Sept. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at The Depot. Purchase tickets at ashlandvirginia.com/taste.

—Compiled by Tara Lee