Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 16-23

Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Christmas Angel” making class, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Janet Lockwood. Students will work on a masonite panel with a variety of acrylics and other media. All paints and materials will be furnished, but there is a charge for the instruction and the materials. Space is limited. To register, call Frank Rixey at 804/445-5131 or email TAG at tappartsguild@gmail.com. tapparts.org.