Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 16-23

16 thursday
“A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732 ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. This year’s theme is “Winter Holidays Around the World.” Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732, ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
“Merry Trees” Exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Miniature trees decorated by second-grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and inspired by a children’s book read in the classroom. All attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Through Dec. 28. famva.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Sound Fusion, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Jazz. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
17 friday
Drive-in Holiday Movie Series: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. 5–9:30 p.m. Movie will play through your car radio. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 16 listing.
18 saturday
Stafford County Christmas Parade, Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. 3 p.m. Held rain, snow or shine. staffordchristmasparade.com.
Visit with Santa, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Holiday themed activities and crafts will be available while waiting to meet St. Nick. 3:30–5 p.m. Free. Guests must provide their own camera. All families must be in line by 4:30 p.m. to ensure a photo with Santa. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
The Sharpe Family Singers, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $35. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” Stage Door Productions. 3 and 8 p.m. See Dec. 17 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 16 listing.
“Santa’s Workshop,” James Monroe High School Auditorium, 2300 Washington Ave. 7 p.m. $15–$20. facebook.com/events/1170621293465638.
19 sunday
Christmas Music at St. George’s, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Benefits Haiti Mission Partners. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; or stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
Christmas country sing along, Montague Baptist Church, 12186 Millbank Road, King George. Featuring Justified. 3 p.m. Ice cream social to follow. 540/627-5062.
Woodbridge Community Choir, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 2:30–4:30 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Dec. 17 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served 1 p.m. See Dec. 16 listing.
“Santa’s Workshop,” James Monroe High School Auditorium. See Dec. 18 listing.
22 wednesday
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Dec. 16 listing.
23 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 16 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 16 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 16 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “Inner and Outer Visions,” painting and photography by Kathryn Murray, through Jan. 9. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Holiday Show!” all-member exhibit. Dec. 2–26. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2021” all-member exhibit. Through Jan. 2, 2022. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” depicting wintery landscapes, snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg, and images that convey the spirit of the season. Dec. 2–30. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Through December. Open by appointment. 540/270-3891; carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by December artist Josh Stansfield. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Josh Stansfield.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: “Impressions of Virginia,” works by plein air artist Laural Koons and photographer Dawn Whitmore. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Winter White.” Members’ Gallery: “Holiday Show.” Through December. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Home for the Holidays,” Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022. Learn how Gari and Corinne Melchers celebrated the season at Belmont. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Oyster shell art by Nancy Duggan and lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9, 2022. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: December featured artist: Kathryn Murray, plus work by more than 20 regional artists. Holiday Market sponsored by the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Small Works 2021,” through December. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: On display: newest Collins donation, a rare English Chippendale drafting desk 1740–50; collection of books on local history. Free; donations appreciated. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; gift shop: open noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 for Christmas shopping. Museum will be closed for the holidays and January. Call 804-370-5285 for information or private tours.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24, 2022. usmcmuseum.com.
Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Celebration,” annual holiday show from the members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 804/ 224-7148.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Shadow Casting,” art by Print Jazz / aka Pete Morelewicz, Dec. 2 -31. printjazz.com.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Christmas Angel” making class, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Janet Lockwood. Students will work on a masonite panel with a variety of acrylics and other media. All paints and materials will be furnished, but there is a charge for the instruction and the materials. Space is limited. To register, call Frank Rixey at 804/445-5131 or email TAG at tappartsguild@gmail.com. tapparts.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “Nothing in Particular,” photographs by John Berry. Through Dec. 18. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: Carbon Leaf, Dec. 16; Tom Papa, Dec. 18; Luther Re-Lives Holiday Show, Dec. 19; Puddles Pity Party, Dec. 20; Maysa Holiday Show, Dec. 26; Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Dec. 27. birchmere.com.
Folger Theatre: ”A Medieval Christmas,” featuring Folger Consort, Dec. 10–18 at St. Mark’s Church on Capitol Hill; $50. A streaming version will also be available to view on-demand; $20-$50. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/consort.
GMU Center for the Arts: Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18-19. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: “Seven Guitars,” Nov. 26 to Dec. 26. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore; available on demand, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: ”A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 24–Dec. 27. Online: “A Christmas Carol Radio Play,” available for free with registration Dec. 3–27; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 16–18; streaming begins Dec. 24. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical,” Dec. 14–Jan. 2, 2022; and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Dec. 15–Jan. 16, 2022. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022. $42–$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 17-19. marylandensemble.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “A Christmas Kaddish,” through Dec. 18. $10 and up. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Nov. 10 to Dec. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre: ”Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Nov. 20–Jan. 2, 2022 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 17-19. stagedoorproductions.org.
Signature Theatre: “Rent,” through Jan. 2, 2022. MAX Theatre. Events: post-show discussion Nov. 30. 703/ 820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Nov. 22 to Jan. 9, 2022. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Santa’s Princess and Superhero Pizza Party, with Santa and Mrs. Claus and various Disney characters. Dec. 18. $25; reservations required. Other events: Holy Jolly Golf, featuring over 30,000 lights, 18 holiday scenes and a very merry soundtrack; $10 player or included with all-day wristbands, free for guests 3 years and under. funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Visit with Santa, Dec. 18 from 3:30–5 p.m. Includes holiday-themed activities and crafts. Guests must provide their own camera. All families must be in line 30 minutes prior to the end of the event to ensure a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Hot Wheels: Race to Win” exhibit, through Jan. 23, 2022. Special event: “The Fast and the Curious,” seven days of race-themed experiences showcasing speed, power and performance, Dec. 27-Jan. 2, 2022. $15.50 adults, $13.50 youth 6-12, $10 pre-school and seniors, free for ages 2 and under. 804/864.1400; smv.org
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2022. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ellwood Manor: Open house Dec. 11-17, noon to 3 p.m. Victorian Christmas decorations, interpreters on hand to answer questions. Masks are required while inside the house.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Christmastide in Virginia,” Dec. 18-31. $8 and up; combination tickets available. jyfmuseums.org/christmastide.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. kingsdominion.com.
Merriment in Georgetown: Featuring a holiday market, neighborhood bonfire, outdoor ice skating rink, holiday lights competition, cookie tour and more. georgetowndc.com/holiday.
Mount Vernon: Mount Vernon by Candlelight, Dec. 19. $18-$36. Reserve tickets at mountvernon.org.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.