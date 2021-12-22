Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 23-30

23 thursday

“A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732 ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.

Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. This year’s theme is “Winter Holidays Around the World.” Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732, ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.

“Merry Trees” exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Miniature trees decorated by second-grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and inspired by a children’s book read in the classroom. All attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Through Dec. 28. famva.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.