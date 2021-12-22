Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 23-30

23 thursday
“A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732 ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. This year’s theme is “Winter Holidays Around the World.” Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732, ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
“Merry Trees” exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Miniature trees decorated by second-grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and inspired by a children’s book read in the classroom. All attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Through Dec. 28. famva.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
25 saturday
Christmas Day tour, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. 11 a.m. Reservations required. events@rikkisrefuge.org.
26 sunday
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served 1 p.m. See Dec. 23 listing.
29 wednesday
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Dec. 23 listing.
30 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 23 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 23 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 23 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “Inner and Outer Visions,” painting and photography by Kathryn Murray, through Jan. 9. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Holiday Show!” all-member exhibit. Through Dec. 26. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2021” all-member exhibit. Through Jan. 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” depicting wintery landscapes, snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg, and images that convey the spirit of the season. Through Dec. 30. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Through December. Open by appointment. 540/270-3891; carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by December artist Josh Stansfield. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Josh Stansfield.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: “Impressions of Virginia,” works by plein air artist Laural Koons and photographer Dawn Whitmore. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Winter White.” Members’ Gallery: “Holiday Show.” Through December. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Home for the Holidays,” through Jan. 2. Learn how Gari and Corinne Melchers celebrated the season at Belmont. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Oyster shell art by Nancy Duggan and lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: December featured artist: Kathryn Murray, plus work by more than 20 regional artists. Holiday Market sponsored by the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Small Works 2021,” through December. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: On display: newest Collins donation, a rare English Chippendale drafting desk 1740–50; collection of books on local history. Free; donations appreciated. Museum will be closed for the holidays and January. Call 804-370-5285 for information or private tours.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.
Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Celebration,” annual holiday show from the members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 804/ 224-7148.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Shadow Casting,” art by Print Jazz / aka Pete Morelewicz, through Dec. 31. printjazz.com.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
music
The Birchmere: Maysa Holiday Show, Dec. 26; Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Dec. 27; 25th annual Hank Williams Tribute, Dec. 29; Bela Dona Band, Dec. 30; New Year’s Eve with The Seldom Scene, Eastman String Band and Wicked Sycamore, Dec. 31; Last Train Home, Jan. 1; Cheryl Wheeler and Buskin & Batteau, Jan. 2. birchmere.com.
Folger Theatre: “A Medieval Christmas,” featuring Folger Consort; streaming version available on-demand; $20-$50. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/consort.
Rappahannock Choral Society: A video of Christmas concert available on the Rappahannock Choral Society website and at vimeo.com/658391471. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
theater
Arena Stage: “Seven Guitars,” through to Dec. 26. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore; available on demand, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: ”A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 27. Online: “A Christmas Carol Radio Play,” available for free with registration through Dec. 27; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
Historic Kenmore: “Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance,” Jan. 7-9. Showtimes: 4:15, 5, 5:45, 6:45, 7:30 p.m. $10-$20; free for ages 5 and under. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged. kenmore.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” streaming version available Dec. 24. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical,” through Jan. 2; and “Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” through Jan. 16. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” through Jan. 2. $42–$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “No, Virginia: A Grown-up Holiday Farce,” through Dec. 26. marylandensemble.org.
National Theatre: “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Dec. 28 through Jan. 2. $50 and up. roadwayatthenational.com.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Through Dec. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre: “Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Through Jan. 2 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: One Act Festival, Jan. 6-9. stagedoorproductions.org.
Signature Theatre: “Rent,” through Jan. 2. MAX Theatre. Online: “The Signature Show,” year-end episode featuring holiday tunes and Sondheim tributes; streaming free on YouTube. 703/ 820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson. Through Jan. 9. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Holy Jolly Golf, featuring over 30,000 lights, 18 holiday scenes and a very merry soundtrack, through Jan. 2; $10 player or included with all-day wristbands, free for guests 3 years and under. funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Hot Wheels: Race to Win” exhibit, through Jan. 23. Special event: “The Fast and the Curious,” seven days of race-themed experiences showcasing speed, power and performance, Dec. 27-Jan. 2. $15.50 adults, $13.50 youth 6-12, $10 pre-school and seniors, free for ages 2 and under. 804/864-1400; smv.org
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates through Jan. 2. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, through Dec. 30. Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: “A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show,” through Dec. 30. Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Christmastide in Virginia,” through Dec. 31. $8 and up; combination tickets available. jyfmuseums.org/christmastide.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights through Jan. 2. kingsdominion.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. Through Jan. 9; closed Dec. 24-25. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Merriment in Georgetown: Featuring a holiday market, neighborhood bonfire, outdoor ice skating rink, holiday lights competition, cookie tour and more. georgetowndc.com/holiday.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates through Jan. 2. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee