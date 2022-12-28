Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 29-Jan 5

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

29 thursday

Gingerbread Contest and Exhibit, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. $3–$6 exhibit only; ages 5 and under are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.

Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. $3–$6 exhibit only; ages 5 and under are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

30 friday

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 29 listing.

31 saturday

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See Dec. 29 listing.

“A Night in Tinseltown,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St. Karaoke, raffles and a midnight toast. 9 p.m.–1 a.m. $30. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

New Year’s Eve Labyrinth Masquerade, The Arts Center in Orange, 129 East Main St., Orange. Light refreshments, fun art, and a celebratory prosecco pop. 9 p.m.–12:30 a.m. $15. Costumes inspired by the 1986 film “Labyrinth” are highly encouraged. All ages welcome; minors should be accompanied by an adult. Register in advance at artscenterinorange.com/events/new-years-eve-masquerade.

Gospel sing, Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Featuring Justified with Gordon and Barbara McDonald, Canters, and Michael Milstead and David Palmer. 7 p.m. to midnight. Sponsored by Salvation Army.

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Once the show is complete, enjoy dancing to live DJ, party favors, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. $125 per person. See Dec. 29 listing.

1 sunday

First Day Hikes, Virginia State Parks. Parking is free, and visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last. virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes.

5 thursday

Live Music Night at the Co-op: Steve Bell, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Dec. 29 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Dec. 29 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “All is Calm,” all-member exhibit featuring works in all media that celebrate the holiday season with a wide range of subjects and seasonal interpretations. Through Dec. 31. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Featured artist Nancy Brittle. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. Through Jan. 8. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2022,” all-member show, through Dec. 31. Open till 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in December. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Featured artist Abe’naa Pieisi, artist/educator from Northern Neck.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Treasured Gifts of Original Art,” all-member exhibit, through Jan. 1. “Treasured Scenes of Winter Months,” Jan. 5-29. First Friday reception Jan. 6, from 5-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

CoBe Workspaces: Featured artist Leander “Lee Valentine” Jones III.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Featured artist Taylor Carlton.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by photographer Chris McClintock.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolor portraits by Peter Glancy, 241E Charles St. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Retrospective of works by 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson and mosaic artist Sherri Sheppard Sundberg.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum will be closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Jan. 6 at noon; Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.; Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Home for the Holidays,” through Dec. 30. Guided holiday tours, daily, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. This year’s signature Christmas tree will feature dolls from around the world. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Vicki Marckel, Ebbie Hynson, Carl Thor and Joyce Thor.

Louisa Arts Center: “LCPS Student Gallery Show,” through Jan. 20. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery Tasting Room: Featuring artist Joyce Reid’s mosaics and glass work.

Museum at Colonial Beach: Holiday Market features local artists.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic. Donations for sale include oil paintings, acrylic, photography, prints and other media. All proceeds benefit Moss Free Clinic, which provides medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. On display through the end of January.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: New exhibits and watercolor classes, beginning Jan. 2. 703/431-6877; catherinehillis.com.

Sherri’s Garden Studio: Works by mosaic artist Sherri Sundberg, the founder of Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. Featured artist Andrea Clement.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Small artworks from local artists featured this month.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Bela Dona Band, Dec. 29; 25th annual Tribute to Hank Williams, with Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Daryl Davis, Robin & Linda Williams, and The Honky Tonk Band’s Patrick McAvinue and Alex Lacquement, Dec. 30; New Year’s Eve with The Seldom Scene, Eastman String Band and Wicked Sycamore, Dec. 31; Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Jan. 6. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Dominion Energy Center: Butcher Brown with the Richmond Symphony, Jan. 14. dominionenergycenter.com.

The Groove Music Hall: Whey Jennings, with Caleb Dillard. Jan. 14. thegroovemusichall.com.

Waterford Old School: Benefit Concert For Ukrainian Refugees, featuring pianist Neal Larrabee. Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. Monetary donations; proceeds will go directly to the “Fundacja Wolno Nam” (The Foundation Allowed To Us) in Krakow, Poland. 941/468-2154; tickets available on eventbrite.com.

theater

Folger Theatre: “The Tempest,” through Jan. 1 at Round House Theatre. $39–$85. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 31. $26–$132. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Wicked,” through Jan. 2. Eisenhower Theater: “A Soldier’s Play,” through Jan. 8. kennedy-center.org.

Olney Theatre Center: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” through Jan. 1; Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” through Jan. 1; “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” 90-minute variety show, through Dec. 31. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” through Dec. 31. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Jane Anger,” through Jan. 8. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” through Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. “Which Way to the Stage,” through Jan. 22 in the ARK Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Snow Maiden,” through Dec. 23 in National Landing. synetictheater.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” through Jan. 1 at November Theatre; “A Broadway Christmas,” through Jan. 1 at Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Seventh annual “Merry Trees” exhibit, featuring 14 miniature trees decorated by second-grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette Elementary Schools. Each tree is inspired by a children’s book the students have read in the classroom. Through Dec. 29. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Gaylord National: ICE! featuring “A Christmas Story,” through Dec. 31. christmasatgaylordnational.marriott.com/ice.

Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center: Jurassic Quest, Jan. 6-8 p.m. jurassicquest.com, fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Morven Park: “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” through Jan. 29. $56 and up for adults; $45 and up for ages 5–15; discounted bundles are available for families (minimum of 3 people, including 2 adults) and groups of 8 or more. hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Sizzling Science,” Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Programming includes firework combustion demos, desert plant and animal adaptation explorations, Shrinky Dink making, Urban Heat Island challenges, hot pepper tastings and Science on a Sphere volcano presentations. Included with regular Science Museum admission. Pre-purchase tickets at smv.org.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo: ZooLights, through Dec. 30, from 5-9 p.m. ZooLights free entry passes and paid parking passes will be available on a rolling basis two weeks prior to the event night. https://nationalzoo.si.edu/events/zoolights.

NYE

Colonial Williamsburg: Ring in the new year with a Hogmanay concert or a Community NYE Celebration; open to public/free, no ticket needed. Liberty Ice Pavilion open until midnight on NYE; tickets available for purchase and skates available for rent. colonialwilliamsburg.org/explore/seasons/holidays.

Courtyard by Marriott Fredericksburg: New Year’s Eve Comedy with Rahmein Mostafavi. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; later show includes post show music and a midnight champagne toast. $55 and up. eventbrite.com.

Fredericksburg Square: Elby Brass New Year’s Eve Gala. 10 a.m., doors open at 9 p.m. $60, includes champagne toast and food service from Hot ChikN KitchN. Full cash bar and beer from Water’s End Brewery also available. Ages 21 and older only. fredericksburgsquare.com/nye.

Inn at The Olde Silk Mill: NYE Party, featuring dinner, dancing and balloon drop. 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Cocktail attire. $222 per couple or $115 per person. For more info and tickets, call 540/371-5666.

Riverside Center: New Year’s Eve Gala, 5:30 p.m. $125, includes dinner, “Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” post-performance DJ and dancing, hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast at midnight. riversidedt.com.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, featuring holiday shows and classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show. Select dates through Jan. 8. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Gingerbread House Exhibit: “Architectural Wonders of the World,” through Dec. 30. Exhibit only: $3–$6; guided tour including exhibit: $6–$12. Free for ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations, through Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Historic Kenmore: Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, through Dec. 30. Exhibit only: $3–$6; guided tour including exhibit: $6-$12. Free for ages 5 and under. Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance, Jan. 6–8; $10–$20, free for ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Christmastide in Virginia,” through Dec. 31, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 757/253-4838; jyfmuseums.org.

Kings Dominion: WinterFest. Select dates through Jan. 1. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, featuring holiday lights, family activities and more. 5–10 p.m. Through Jan. 8. Timed entry; tickets available online only. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Light Up the Tracks: Downtown Ashland transform into a vintage Christmas village, with a light display and special events. LightUptheTracks.com.

Motts Run Reservoir: First Day Hike, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free; registration not required.

The Office Experience: Immersive experience featuring iconic set recreations, original show costumes and props. Through Jan. 16 at 1020 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. theofficeexperience.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Jan. 14 through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6.poplarforest.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee