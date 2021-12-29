Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 30-Jan. 6

30 thursday
“A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732 ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. This year’s theme is “Winter Holidays Around the World.” Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732, ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
1 saturdayFirst Day Hike, Motts Run Reservoir, 6000 Reservoir Road. Create your own hike between 9 a.m. and noon. Free; registration not required. 540/372-1086; facebook.com/events/251121700317626.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Pajama Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
6 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 30 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 30 listing.
“One Act Festival,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “Inner and Outer Visions,” painting and photography by Kathryn Murray, through Jan. 9. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “New Year, New Art” all-member show, and red tag sale, in January. First Friday reception Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2021” all-member exhibit. Through Jan. 2. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” depicting wintery landscapes, snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg, and images that convey the spirit of the season. Through Dec. 30. January exhibit and red tag sale artwork, Jan. 2-30. First Friday reception Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Through December. Open by appointment. 540/270-3891; carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by December artist Josh Stansfield. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Josh Stansfield.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: “Impressions of Virginia,” works by plein air artist Laural Koons and photographer Dawn Whitmore. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Winter White.” Members’ Gallery: “Holiday Show.” Through December. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Home for the Holidays,” through Jan. 2. Learn how Gari and Corinne Melchers celebrated the season at Belmont. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Oyster shell art by Nancy Duggan and lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: December featured artist: Kathryn Murray, plus work by more than 20 regional artists. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Small Works 2021,” through December. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
McLean Community Center: “Traveling While Black” VR Experience, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, on exhibit through Feb. 12. Free admission; registration required. mcleancenter.org.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.
Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Celebration,” annual holiday show from the members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 804/ 224-7148.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Shadow Casting,” art by Print Jazz / aka Pete Morelewicz, through Dec. 31. printjazz.com.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
music
The Birchmere: Bela Dona Band, Dec. 30; New Year’s Eve with The Seldom Scene, Eastman String Band and Wicked Sycamore, Dec. 31; Last Train Home, Jan. 1; Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Jan. 7-8. birchmere.com.
Folger Theatre: “A Medieval Christmas,” featuring Folger Consort; streaming version available on-demand; $20-$50. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/consort.
Rappahannock Choral Society: A video of Christmas concert available on the Rappahannock Choral Society website and at vimeo.com/658391471. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
theater
Arena Stage: “Change Agent,” in association with Huntington Theatre Company. Jan. 21 to March 6. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore; available on demand, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: “The Mountaintop,” Jan. 21 to Feb. 13. $20-$64. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
Historic Kenmore: “Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance,” Jan. 7-9. Showtimes: 4:15, 5, 5:45, 6:45, 7:30 p.m. $10-$20; free for ages 5 and under. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged. kenmore.org.
The Kennedy Center: “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical,” through Jan. 2; and “Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” through Jan. 16. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” through Jan. 2. $42–$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
National Theatre: CANCELED: “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Dec. 28 through Jan. 2. broadwayatthenational.com.
Richmond Triangle Players: “Chanteuse,” Jan. 13-23. rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Extended through Jan. 9. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre: “Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Through Jan. 9 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: One Act Festival, Jan. 6-9. stagedoorproductions.org.
Signature Theatre: “Rent,” extended through Jan. 9. MAX Theatre. Online: “The Signature Show,” year-end episode featuring holiday tunes and Sondheim tributes; streaming free on YouTube. 703/ 820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
Virginia Rep: “Barefoot in the Park,” through Jan. 16. Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson. Extended through Jan. 9. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Holy Jolly Golf, featuring over 30,000 lights, 18 holiday scenes and a very merry soundtrack, through Jan. 2; $10 player or included with all-day wristbands, free for guests 3 years and under. funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Hot Wheels: Race to Win” exhibit, through Jan. 23. Special event: “The Fast and the Curious,” seven days of race-themed experiences showcasing speed, power and performance, Dec. 27-Jan. 2. $15.50 adults, $13.50 youth 6-12, $10 pre-school and seniors, free for ages 2 and under. 804/864-1400; smv.org
etc.
Altria Theater: “Dancing with the Stars—Dare to Be Different,” Jan. 7. $62.50-$92.50. AltriaTheater.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates through Jan. 2. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, through Dec. 30. Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: “A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show,” through Dec. 30. Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: “Christmastide in Virginia,” through Dec. 31. $8 and up; combination tickets available. jyfmuseums.org/christmastide.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights through Jan. 2. kingsdominion.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. Through Jan. 9. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Merriment in Georgetown: Featuring a holiday market, neighborhood bonfire, outdoor ice skating rink, holiday lights competition, cookie tour and more. georgetowndc.com/holiday.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates through Jan. 2. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
U.S. Botanic Garden: Outdoor holiday display, featuring festive decorations, trains, evergreens and lights. Through Jan. 2. USBG.gov/Holiday.
—Compiled by Tara Lee
