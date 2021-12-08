Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 9-16

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.

The Museum of American History in Port Royal: On display: newest Collins donation, a rare English Chippendale drafting desk 1740–50; collection of books on local history. Free; donations appreciated. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; gift shop: open noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 for Christmas shopping. Museum will be closed for the holidays and January. Call 804-370-5285 for information or private tours.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24, 2022. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m.