Local Entertainment Roundup: Dec. 9-16

A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show at Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732 ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. This year’s theme is “Winter Holidays Around the World.” Exhibit only $3–$6, with guided tour $6–$12 plus processing fee. Children 5 and younger are free. Through Dec. 30. 540/370-0732, ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
Merry Trees Exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Miniature trees decorated by second-grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools and inspired by a children’s book read in the classroom. All attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Through Dec. 28. famva.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Dec. 31. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Seven in One Blow,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. Modern fairy tale play for all ages based on “The Brave Little Tailor.” 7 p.m. $4–$6. staffordhs.seatyourself.biz.
10 fridayCandlelight Tour, Charles and Lewis streets. Schedule, pricing and tickets at hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
Blue Ridge Singers: “Sweeter Still,” Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave, Front Royal. 7:30 p.m. Free, $10 donation requested. Masks required. blueridgesingers.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
“Gift of the Magi: The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 9 listing.
“Seven in One Blow,” Stafford High School. See Dec. 9 listing.
11 saturdayBook signing: Marianna Smith, Jabberwocky Bookstore, 810 Caroline St. Smith will sign her graphic book, “Astropals.” 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 540/371-5684.
Candlelight Tour, Charles and Lewis streets. See Dec. 10 listing.
Drive In Holiday Movie Series Double Feature: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. 5–9:30 p.m. Movie will play through your car radio. 540/372-1086; parks.fxbg.com.
Online: Holiday Sparkle Fundraiser. Entertainment by DJ Manny “V” and Comedian “Griff” from Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, door prizes, a 50/50 Raffle and more. 7 p.m. $25. Hosted by The Greater Rappahannock (VA) Chapter of The Links Incorporated. 2021grvaholidaysparkle.eventbrite.com.
Santa at Braehaed Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Santa, snowman soup, roast marshmallows and the family playground. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $10 per person, age 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Holiday vendor and craft sale, Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sponsored by Riverbend Cheerleading.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Rappahannock Model Railroaders 24th annual Christmas Train Show, Eagles Lodge, 21 Cool Springs Road. Features operating layouts, train vendors and kids activities. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $8; children 6–12, $1; ages 5 and younger are free. rmrailroaders.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “Stars and Light,” Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. 3 and 7 p.m. $5 for students, $15 for adults. Everyone must wear a mask inside the building regardless of vaccination status. ccfbg.org.
Quantico Marine Corps Band: Brass Quintet, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Noon–1 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main St., Orange. 5 and 7:30 p.m. Free. Nursery care is provided for infants through age 3. All audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
“A Christmas Carol,” Stage Door Productions. 3 and 8 p.m. See Dec. 10 listing.
“Gift of the Magi: The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Dec. 10 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 9 listing.
“The Nutcracker,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 2 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. 540/373-0978; or fredericksburgballet.com.
“Seven in One Blow,” Stafford High School. 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. See Dec. 9 listing.
12 sundayCandlelight Tour, Charles and Lewis streets. See Dec. 10 listing.
Rappahannock Model Railroaders 24th annual Christmas Train Show, Eagles Lodge. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See Dec. 11 listing.
Santa at Braehaed Farm, 1130 Tyler St. See Dec. 11 listing.
Blue Ridge Singers: “Sweeter Still,” Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville 4 p.m. Free, $10 donation requested. Masks required. blueridgesingers.org.
Stafford Regional Choral Society: “Home for Christmas,” Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 3 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Everyone is asked wear a mask for the 75-minute concert. facebook.com/staffordchoralsociety.
“A Christmas Carol,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Dec. 10 listing.
“Gift of the Magi: The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Dec. 10 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served 1 p.m. See Dec. 9 listing.
“The Nutcracker,” James Monroe High School. Noon. See Dec. 11 listing.
14 tuesdayVisit with Santa, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Holiday themed activities and crafts will be available while waiting to meet St. Nick. 10 a.m.–noon. Free. Guests must provide their own camera. All families must be in line by 11:30 a.m. to ensure a photo with Santa. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Quantico Marine Corps Band: Brass Quintet, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 9–10 a.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
15 wednesday“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Dec. 9 listing.
16 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 9 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 9 listing.
“Meet Me in St. Louis,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 9 listing.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “A Bit o’ This and a Bit o’ That,” paintings by Nancy Brittle. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Holiday Show!” all-member exhibit. Dec. 2–26. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Holiday 2021” all-member exhibit. Through Jan. 2, 2022. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Athenaeum: Landscape paintings by Natalie Cox, graduate of James Monroe High School. Nov. 4–Dec. 12. 703/548-0035; nvfaa.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Deck the Walls!” depicting wintery landscapes, snow-covered iconic sites of Fredericksburg, and images that convey the spirit of the season. Dec. 2–30. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Through December. Open by appointment. 540/270-3891; carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by December artist Josh Stansfield. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Josh Stansfield. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: “Impressions of Virginia,” works by plein air artist Laural Koons and photographer Dawn Whitmore. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Winter White.” Members’ Gallery: “Holiday Show.” Through December. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Home for the Holidays,” Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022. Learn how Gari and Corinne Melchers celebrated the season at Belmont. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Oyster shell art by Nancy Duggan and lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9, 2022. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: December featured artist: Kathryn Murray, plus work by more than 20 regional artists. Holiday Market sponsored by the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
The Museum of American History in Port Royal: On display: newest Collins donation, a rare English Chippendale drafting desk 1740–50; collection of books on local history. Free; donations appreciated. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; gift shop: open noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 for Christmas shopping. Museum will be closed for the holidays and January. Call 804-370-5285 for information or private tours.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24, 2022. usmcmuseum.com.
Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Celebration,” annual holiday show from the members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. 804/ 224-7148.
Red Dragon Brewery: “Shadow Casting,” art by Print Jazz / aka Pete Morelewicz, Dec. 2 -31. printjazz.com.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “Nothing in Particular,” photographs by John Berry. Through Dec. 18. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: KT Tunstall with Haley Johnsen, Dec. 9; Maggie Rose, Dec. 10; Southside Johnny and Asbury Jukes, Dec. 11; Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show, with special guest original Lost Planet Airman Dr. John Tichy, Dec. 12; A John Waters Christmas, Dec. 15; Luther Re-Lives Holiday Show, Dec. 19. birchmere.com.
Folger Theatre: ”A Medieval Christmas,” featuring Folger Consort, Dec. 10–18 at St. Mark’s Church on Capitol Hill; $50. A streaming version will also be available to view on-demand; $20-$50. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/consort.
GMU Center for the Arts: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season, Dec. 11. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops, Dec. 10; Manassas Chorale: Sing Gloria! Dec. 11. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
McLean Community Center: “A Klezmer Hanukkah” with Seth Kibel and the Kleztet, Dec. 11, $20. aldentheatre.org.
theater
Arena Stage: “Seven Guitars,” Nov. 26 to Dec. 26. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore; available on demand, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: ”A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 24–Dec. 27. Online: “A Christmas Carol Radio Play,” available for free with registration Dec. 3–27; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
Fredericksburg Ballet Centre: “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11–12 at James Monroe High School. $18 in advance at FBC or $20 at the door. 540/373-0978; fredericksburgballet.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker, Dec. 18–19; cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Prince William Little Theatre: “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 10–12. Manassas Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 16–18. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical,” Dec. 14–Jan. 2, 2022; and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Dec. 15–Jan. 16, 2022. kennedy-center.org.
National Theatre: “Tootsie,” Dec. 7–12. $50 and up. BroadwayAtTheNational.com.
Olney Theatre: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2022. $42–$99. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: ”A Christmas Kaddish,” through Dec. 18. $10 and up. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the classic film starring Judy Garland. Nov. 10 to Dec. 31. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre: ”Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Nov. 20–Jan. 2, 2022 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: “Rent,” through Jan. 2, 2022. MAX Theatre. Events: post-show discussion Nov. 30. 703/ 820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, 2022. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Santa’s Princess and Superhero Pizza Party, with Santa and Mrs. Claus and various Disney characters. Dec. 12 and Dec. 18. $25; reservations required. Other events: Holy Jolly Golf, featuring over 30,000 lights, 18 holiday scenes and a very merry soundtrack; $10 player or included with all-day wristbands, free for guests 3 years and under. funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Visit with Santa, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Dec. 18 from 3:30–5 p.m. Includes holiday-themed activities and crafts. Guests must provide their own camera. All families must be in line 30 minutes prior to the end of the event to ensure a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, select dates Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2022. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ellwood Manor: Open house Dec. 11-17, noon to 3 p.m. Victorian Christmas decorations, interpreters on hand to answer questions. Masks are required while inside the house.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. kingsdominion.com.
Merriment in Georgetown: Featuring a holiday market, neighborhood bonfire, outdoor ice skating rink, holiday lights competition, cookie tour and more. georgetowndc.com/holiday.
Mount Vernon: Mount Vernon by Candlelight, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 19. $18-$36. Reserve tickets at mountvernon.org.
Six Flags America: Holiday in the Park, select dates Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. sixflags.com/america.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
