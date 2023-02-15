Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

16 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: J. Edgar Hoover, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Beverly Gage. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Germanna Community Conversations: “Equity, Student Services, and Online Learning: What Works?” online. Frank Harris III discusses barriers impacting equity-minded student services during the pandemic and where we are now. 7 p.m. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vBGi_gqeTOaaam6qhkIdbQ.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“Shrek Jr.,” Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane. Dinner theater. Doors open 5:30 p.m. $15. events.ticketspicket.com/agency/9f8d9c6a-86d1-4d6f-bb64-5d0706130d23.

“You Can’t Take It With You,” CYT Theater, 5024 Southpoint Parkway. 7 p.m. $15 in advance. $17 at the door. cytfredericksburg.org.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

17 friday

Traveling Poets, Katora Coffee House, 615 Caroline St. Featuring Diane Sahms and g emil reutter with the open mic poets. 8–8:40 p.m. northofoxford.wordpress.com.

Film: “To Sir, with Love,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1967) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

UMW Philharmonic: “East Meets West,” University of Mary Washington Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. No ticket required.

Fredericksburg Symphony: Valentine’s Day Special: “Romantic Classics,” Lifepoint Auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. With special guest Wyatt Michael from NBC’s “The Voice.” 7:30 p.m. $25–$60. fredericksburgsymphony.org.

“Frozen Jr.,” Caroline County Community Center, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford. 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Reservations at aspirechristiantheatre.org.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre. See Feb. 16 listing.

“Shrek Jr.,” Walker–Grant Middle School. 6 p.m. $5–$10. Dinner not included. See Feb. 16 listing.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 8 p.m. $15. carolinetheatre.org.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“You Can’t Take It With You,” CYT Theater. See Feb. 16 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 16 listing.

18 saturday

Film: “Love,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1927) and “Love ‘Em and Weep” (Hal Roach–Pathe, 1927) 2 p.m. With live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson. “Love in the Afternoon,” (Warner–Columbia, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present” walking tour, begins at HFFI Offices, 1200 Caroline St. Led by Gaila Sims, FAM Curator of African American History and Special Projects. 11 a.m. $25; $20 FAM and HFFI members. In case of inclement weather, the tour will be rescheduled to March 4. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Happy Birthday, George!, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. At 11 a.m., children ages 5–7, accompanied by a parent or guardian, can enjoy a free story time. Afterward, stay for a tour, cake and crafts, while supplies last. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Standard admission rates. WHM members free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Living history event, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Meet soldiers and civilians as they cook period food, conduct military drill and engage in other activities of 19th-century life. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Presentations about George Washington’s significance to Federal soldiers at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Colonial Games Olympics, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Hoop and Stick tournament at 11 a.m. Ball and Cup tournament at 1 p.m. Tops tournament at 3 p.m. Champions will be crowned in both children and adult categories. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

Museum reopening, Port Royal Museum of American History, 506 Main St. Portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley will be put on display in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Culpeper Downtown Carnival. Featuring over 40 downtown merchant and dining specials and activities. All-day. For the complete lineup, visit culpeperdowntown.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See Feb. 16 listing.

Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country & originals. 6–9 pm. Free. 540/709-2020; highmarkbrewery.com.

“Frozen Jr.,” Caroline County Community Center. 2 and 7 p.m. See Feb. 17 listing.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre. See Feb. 16 listing.

“Shrek Jr.,” Walker-Grant Middle School. 1 p.m. $5–$10. Dinner not included. See Feb. 16 listing.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Feb. 17 listing.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Feb. 17 listing.

“You Can’t Take It With You,” CYT Theater. 2 and 7 p.m. See Feb. 16 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 16 listing.

19 sunday

She Said Yes: Wedding Expo, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. $20. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

BST Band, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Funky world music. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are not required but recommended. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

“Frozen Jr.,” Caroline County Community Center. 3 p.m. See Feb. 17 listing.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre. 2 p.m. See Feb. 16 listing.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Feb. 17 listing.

“You Can’t Take It With You,” CYT Theater. 3 p.m. See Feb. 16 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 16 listing.

20 monday

Half-Price Admission Day, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern. In honor of Washington’s Birthday. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

22 wednesday

Author talk: James Hall, Germanna Community College, 10000 Germanna Point Drive FAC SP2, Rm. 134 Sealy Auditorium. Book discussion of “The Last Lynching” and “Condemned for Love.” 12:30–1:30 p.m. Free. grizzlyconnect.germanna.edu/event/8793927.

Selfies of the 1700s Portrait Photo Booth, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Bring your camera (or cellphone) and choose your favorite colonial jacket and hat combo from the wardrobe for an 18th-century style portrait. Park staff will be available with tripods and advice to ensure you capture a new profile picture for the ages. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 16 listing.

23 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Rembrandt, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Marjorie Och. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Germanna Community Conversations: “A Singular Community: African American History in Fredericksburg,” online. Gaila Sims highlights the influence of local African Americans on the development of Fredericksburg. 7 p.m. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NihrjfBJQrew3si2JG2faw.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Feb. 16 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 16 listing.

Live Music Night at the Co-op: Harry Wilson, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 16 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Stories That End in Freedom,” works by Lory Ivey Alexander. Through March 18, with artist talk March 4, 2 -4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “Putting the Art in HeART: An All-Member Show with Select Works in Tribute to Johnny Johnson,” through Feb. 26. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Shades of Red” all member-show, through Feb. 26. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Perception,” photography by featured artist Norma Woodward. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including February featured artist Angela Rose Wagner.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by local artists, including stained glass by February featured artist Aja Albertson. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum will be closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Museum reopens March 2. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Members Gallery: “Celebrating Black Artists,” featuring works by Tronja Anglero, Sandra Davis, Cynthia Farrell Johnson, Carlos Moore, Kim Richards, Deborah Ware and Dolores Williams–Bumbrey. Through Feb. 25. fccagallery.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “All That I Adore,” all-member exhibit, through Feb. 26. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History (reopens Saturday): In honor of Black History Month, the museum will display the portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall. Plus new additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: “The Magic of Black Velvet,” featuring paintings by Bill Harris’ students on this canvas. Through February. 540/371-8100.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: Open studio, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. Catherine Hillis will present a short watercolor demo and talk about classes and her creative process. catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com; catherinehillis.com.

UMW Galleries: “Collective Efforts,” featuring the 3D Studio Arts faculty of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, through March 12 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “Origin: Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Honor Bowman Hall,” through March 9 in duPont Gallery. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Birchmere: Keb’ Mo’ with Anthony D’Amato, Feb. 20–21; Forever Tina, Feb. 23; Richard Thompson, Feb. 24. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Carlyle Room: Stacy Brooks, Feb. 23. Jazz. carlyleroom.com.

Culpeper County High School: Judy Carmichael, pianist. Feb. 25. $25 adults, $10 students. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org

The Groove Music Hall: Classic Skynrd, performed by Southern Steel, Feb. 18. thegroovemusichall.com.

The Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency: Black Thought: Streams of Thought with special guest Titus Kaphar, Feb. 18. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Robert Jospe Trio, Feb. 26, 3–5 p.m. louisaarts.org.

Modlin Center of the Arts: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Feb. 22; Kayhan Kalhor, Feb. 26. modlin.richmond.edu

National Harbor: Boyz II Men, Feb. 19; Legendary Nights XVII, Feb. 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Warner Theatre: Gregory Porter, Feb. 14–15; Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 16–18; Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz, Feb. 19.

theater

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Silent Sky,” March 24-April 2. onthestage.tickets/chamberlayne-actors-theatre

Dominion Energy Center: Richmond Ballet: “Firebird with Serenade,” Feb. 17-19. dominionenergycenter.com.

Firehouse Theatre: “Awkward Sex… and the City,” Feb. 16. $10 online, $15 day of. firehousetheatre.org.

Folger Theatre: Eudora Welty Lecture: Elizabeth Strout (“Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton”), March 23 at the National Press Club. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” March 15–May 13. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Doug Varone and Dancers, Feb. 18; Syncopated Ladies LIVE! Feb. 25. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Virginia National Ballet: “Aladdin,” Feb. 19; L.A. Theatre Works: “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” Feb. 26. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: American Ballet Theatre: “Romeo and Juliet,” Feb. 15–19; “Into the Woods,” Feb. 23–March 19. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” through March 5. marylandensemble.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Barter Players: “My Imaginary Pirate,” Feb. 24. $10-$20. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “New Jack City,” Feb. 16–18. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” through March 26; “A Nice Indian Boy,” March 8 to April 9. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” through March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” Feb. 21–April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” March 7–April 9. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. March 3–April 2. synetictheater.org.

Theater Alliance of Washington DC: This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” March 1–19. theateralliance.com.

UMW Theatre: “Men on Boats,” through Feb. 19 in Klein Theatre. $25 standard; $20 students, seniors citizens, alumni, miltary; $5 with UMW or GCC ID. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: annual Anything Goes Gala, Feb. 25 at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond. Cocktails, a seated dinner, musical selections, and silent and live auctions. $250. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org/AGG.

The Westmoreland Players: “Noises Off,” Feb. 24–26, March 3-5 and March 10–12. PG-13. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

family

Aspire Christian Theatre: “Frozen Jr.,” Feb. 17–19 and Feb. 24–26 at the Caroline Community Center. Showtimes 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. aspirechristiantheatre.org.

Christian Youth Theater: “You Can’t Take It With You,” Feb. 16–19. 7 p.m. Thursday–Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. cytfredericksburg.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” Feb. 11–March 5. $15. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” Feb. 11–Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “She Persisted, The Musical,” Feb. 17 to March 12. $17–$21. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun flavors, and Carnaval Imaginique cirque show. Select dates through Feb. 26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” through March 6 at the Howell branch. Panel exhibit explores the Black experience in Virginia from 1619 to 2020, highlighting the pivotal role of Black Americans in the shaping of America’s national identity and culture. librarypoint.org/african-american-history.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Jamestown Settlement: “After Angelo’ Black Art Showcase,” Feb. 25. Celebration of African American culture and heritage showcasing art, music, storytelling and community conversation. Included with museum admission. Complete lineup at jyfmuseums.org/afterangelo.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Bonsai Take Flight: Ancient Traditions Come Alive,” through Feb. 26; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6. poplarforest.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, Feb. 17 through April 30. USBG.gov.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

—Compiled by Tara Lee