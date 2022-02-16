Local Entertainment Roundup: Feb. 17–24

17 thursday

Great Lives Lecture Series: Ida B. Wells, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Sarah L. Silkey, author of “Black Woman Reformer: Ida B. Wells, Lynching, and Transatlantic Activism.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

Iwo Jima Commemoration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. Commemorating the Battle of Iwo Jima with activities for families and adults. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

ONLINE: Evening with Germanna: Michael W. Twitty. Discussion of the West and Central African roots of early Virginia foodways. 7 p.m. Donate what you can. Benefits Germanna Foundation. germanna.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

18 friday

“The Goat (or Who is Sylvia?)” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., top floor. 8 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

19 saturdaySnowball Fight Melee, Fred Nats Stadium. 3–5 p.m. $3 per person or $5 for two people. Come dressed for the weather. Concessions available for purchase. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Register at FXBGparks.com. 540/372-1086.

“Rolling Through History,” Meet at the Mary Washington Monument. Ninety-minute bike tour of the city’s Historic Districts highlighting the 31 area visits by the men who were either already, would become, or had been president of the United States. 10 a.m. $10; $5 for Fredericksburg Area Museum members. Ends on Lower Caroline Street. Bring a writing implement. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 12 bikes. 540/371-3037, ext. 135; or 540/809-3918. Rain date is Feb. 21.

ONLINE: “Growing Up Black in Rappahannock County, VA.” A conversation with Col. Samuel Glasker. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Free. Co-hosted by Scrabble School and RappAtHome. Registration is required by Feb. 17 to receive the event link. Email nb_roberts@msn.com; or Info@rappathome.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Voices of Service, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $30. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

“An Evening of One Acts,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. carolinetheatre.org.

“The Goat (or Who is Sylvia?)” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. See Feb. 18 listing.

“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $40–$55 plus processing fee. Through March 6. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

20 sundayThe Big Day Bridal Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D Silver Parkway. Event facilities, caterers, photographers, invitation designers, door prizes and drawings. Fashion show presented by Ava Laurenne at 1 p.m. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. $20 plus $1.50 Expo Center fee, online admission only. bigdaybridalshow.com.

The St. George Jazz Ensemble and the St. George Voices, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Jazz and blues. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over age 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; or stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

“An Evening of One Acts,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Feb. 19 listing.

“The Goat (or Who is Sylvia?)” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 7 p.m. See Feb. 18 listing.

“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 19 listing.

21 mondayGeorge Washington’s 290th birthday, Ferry Farm. Learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington Family, and the enslaved people who lived at Ferry Farm; stone throwing contest and cupcakes while supplies last. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Advanced ticket purchase recommended, $5 for adults and free for students 17 and under. Social distancing and masks will be required. kenmore.org.

ONLINE: “Presidential Conversations with James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson,” Presidents James Monroe (James “Jay” G. Harrison III) and Thomas Jefferson (William Barker) reflect on their longtime friendship, their roles as president and their part in the founding of our nation. 7 p.m. Register at 540/654-2111; or lcrawfor@umw.edu.

22 tuesdayGreat Lives Lecture Series: Indira Gandhi, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Surupa Gupta 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

23 wednesday“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 19 listing.

24 thursdayGreat Lives Lecture Series: America’s Pirates, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Eric Jay Dolin, author of “Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America’s Most Notorious Pirates.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 17 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 17 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: ”Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” solo exhibit by James Brown Jr. Jan. 28-March 19. virginiaARTfactory.org.

The Artists’ Alliance: ”The Splendor of Winter,” featuring works in many media, through March 6. Also on display: “Eateries,” interiors, exteriors and food, by photographer Rob Rudick. Art by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries, plus a show from local artist Ebbie Hynson. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Glamour and Pearls,” celebrating gallery’s 30th anniversary, Feb. 3-27. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Red Alert” all-member show, Feb. 1-27. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artspace: Works by Elaine Harris, Mona Dworkin and Carl Patow. Feb. 25 through March 19. Opening reception Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m., with artist talk Feb. 26, 2 p.m. artspacegallery.org.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Brush Strokes Gallery Celebrates Gary the Goose,” Feb. 3-27. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Johnny Johnson’s Watermedia Workshop’s Annual Exhibit. On display in the theater of Fredericksburg Branch. Through Feb. 23. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by featured artist David Willingham. On display through Feb. 11. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Frame Designs and Gallery: “Impressions of Virginia,” traveling exhibit by local artists Laural Koons and Dawn Whitmore. impressionsofvirginia.com.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Closed; will reopen March 1. Evening with an Expert: “Years of Turmoil: Fredericksburg’s Women Confront Crisis and War,” presented by retired National Park Service historian John Hennessy. March 3, 7- 8:30 p.m. $20 for FAM members, $25 for nonmembers. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “All Photography.” Members’ Gallery: “Celebrating Black Artists.” Through February. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D Virtual Tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “New Arrivals,” works by Lorraine Serbinski (photography), Kit Paulsen (watercolors), Beverly Brown (glass mosaics) and Pearl Horng (oils). Through Feb. 27. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” Feb. 17-March 28; Iwo Jima Commemoration, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; fourth annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition, March 1-15; “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Through March 24. Closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.

Woodberry Forest School: “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. Through March 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. woodberry.org.

music

Atlas Performing Arts Center: Kristin Rebecca: Folk Music: Life Told in Song. Americana folk guitarist and harpist. Feb. 26. $20. atlasarts.org.

The Birchmere: Sara Evans, Feb. 17; Corey Smith, Feb. 18; Atlantic Starr, Feb. 19-20; Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, Feb. 21; Mac McAnally, Feb. 23. birchmere.com.

GMU Center for the Arts: Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: Jason Vieaux & Aaron Clay, Feb. 19; Mason Jazz Festival, Feb. 26; Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Feb. 27. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Groove Music Hall: Jerrod Niemann, Feb. 18; Nightrain with Axecident, March 5; Outlaws, March 18; Carbon Leaf, March 19; Radio Romance, April 9; “A Tribute to the Music of Motown,” April 16. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Lena Seikaly Trio, March 1. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.

Modlin Center for the Arts: Masters of Classical Music, with cellist David Finckel, pianist Wu Han, and violinist Philip Setzer, Feb. 18; and with pianists Garrick Ohlsson and Kirill Gerstein, March 2. $10-$35. modlin.richmond.edu.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Rehearsals for spring concert will be held Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church. Interested singers and former members should plan on attending the first rehearsal to register, pay dues and receive music. Email rcsconductor@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152 for audition information. rappahannock-choral-society.org.

Warner Theatre: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 17-19. warnertheatredc.com.

theater

The Alden: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, McLean Community Center. Feb. 18. $30-40. 703/790-0123; aldentheatre.org.

Altria Theater: “The Lion King,” March 9-20. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Change Agent,” in association with Huntington Theatre Company. Through March 6. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. arenastage.org.

Dance Matrix and Company: ”Hope Lives Here,” a variety performance in honor of Women History Month and to raise funds and awareness for Empowerhouse. Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Fredericksburg Library Theater. $25 adults, $15 children under 18. For more info, email liv2dns@earthlink.net or visit dancematrixcompany.com.

Folger Shakespeare Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Poetry: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore, streaming through June 30, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: Edward Albee’s “The Goat (Or Who is Sylvia?),” Feb. 18-19, Feb. 25-26 at 8 p.m.; and Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. $20. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Pilobus, Feb. 20; Mark Morris Dance Group, Feb. 26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Ballet Hispánico: “Noche de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years,” Feb. 19; Va National Ballet, Feb. 26. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.

Improbable Comedy: “Comedy as a Second Language,” Busboys and Poets Tacoma. Feb. 24. improbablecomedy.com.

The Kennedy Center: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Feb. 22 to March 13. $49–$185. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Detroit ’67,” Feb. 11 through March 6. $28. marylandensemble.org.

Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Through March 6. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.

Perisphere Theater: “Blue Door,” Feb. 25 through March 12. perispheretheater.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Stonewallin’,” through March 5. rtriangle.org.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” March 22 to April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Daphne’s Dive,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, through March 20 in the ARK Theater; Pride Night Feb. 25 and post-show discussions Feb. 23. SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings: “Dinner and Cake” by Tuyet Thi Pham on March 7 and “Damn Things Will Kill Ya” by Olivia Luzquinos on May 9; free tickets required for both in-person and online streaming and can be reserved online. Online: “The Signature Show,” featuring performances, interviews and a behind-the-scenes look of “Daphne’s Dive,” streaming free on YouTube. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.

UMW Theatre: “Julius Caesar,” March 10-13. Pay-what-you-can performance on March 10; AfterWords, a post-show talkback with the cast, March 13. $15. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.

Virginia Rep: “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Feb. 4-27. The November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Dominion Energy Center: ”Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” March 29 at 6 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Ferry Farm: Learn With Me Day: Boy Before Legend. Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advanced tickets strongly encouraged. 540/373-3381; kenmore.org.

Fun Land of Fredericksburg: New Sky Trail attraction, featuring a ropes course with 25 interactive challenges and a unique zip line element. Included with all-day attraction wristbands and annual memberships, or $10 per person to experience the course. visitfunland.com.

Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: The Snowball Fight Melee has been postponed to Feb. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Fred Nats Stadium. Registration is still available at FXBGparks.com or call 540/372-1086 for more information.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Family Series: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $15 adults; $10 children. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Hylton Family Series: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, Feb. 20 at 1 and 4 p.m. $15 adults; $10 children. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Omnium Circus: “I’Mpossible,” Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Capital One Hall. $32 and up. circusomnium.org; CapitalOneHall.com.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras Weekends, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun favorites and Carnaval Imaginique, an all-new cirque show in the Globe Theatre. Select dates Jan. 28-Feb. 27. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love Letters” exhibit by Amanda McCauley, through March 3, Ginter Gallery II in the Kelly Education Center; and “Bonsai: For the Love of Trees,” through Feb. 25. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

RVA Environmental Film Festival: Feb. 18 through March 4. All in-person and virtual screenings are free. Registration is required due to capacity limitations. See complete listing and schedule at RVAEFF.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Wine & Oyster Festival, April 2-3; early bird tickets on sale through March 16. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays through March 13. Hourlong guided tour offered by docents (when available) at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. $6-$18; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. poplarforest.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Half-price admission for George Washington’s Birthday at Mary Washington House, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and Rising Sun Tavern. Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults tour for $3.50 per museum, youth 6-17 tour for $1.50 per museum. WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

