Local Entertainment Roundup: Feb. 2-Feb. 9

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

2 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Gladys West, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Karen Sherry. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation Groundhog Day fundraiser, Irish Eyes, 725 Caroline St, Fredericksburg. 10 a.m. to noon. Prediction from Fredericksburg Philomena, baked goods and treat bags. Proceeds will help support a local 5-year-old with cancer. Irisheyesofvirginia.com; lisapittseleycancerfoundation.com.

3 friday

Spring Home & Remodeling Show, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1–6 p.m. $7–$8. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Film: “Love in the Afternoon,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Allied Artists, 1957) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“Jubilee: A Celebration of History with Song,” Stage Door Productions, Featuring song, dance, family history and vendors. Experience history and culture through the eyes of artists; meet a former enslaved person (through a reenactment) who started a school. 8 p.m. Allstate communitytheater.org.

“Spring Break,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $15. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 2 listing.

4 saturday

Film: “Love Me Tender,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (20th Century Fox, 1956) 2 p.m. “From Russia with Love,” (United Artists, 1963) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Buffalo Soldiers and the Life of Cathay Williams, Historic Westmoreland County Courthouse, 15880 Kings Highway, Montross. Presented by Daisy Howard–Douglas. 1–3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. 804/493-3133; wcmuseum@verizon.net.

Jamaica Youth Chorale: Redemption Songs Tour, Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. 5 p.m. Free; free-will offering will be taken. Seating is limited. Wear a face mask. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.

18th-century carpentry demon-

stration with Harold Caldwell, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Caldwell will be making a bed, using timber from Stratford Hall and all period tools and techniques. Included with regular audio tour or grounds pass admission. stratfordhall.org/events-programs.

Smooch The Pooch, Dog Krazy, 307 William St. Community kissing booth fundraiser to benefit local animal rescue, Old Dominion Humane Society. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 540/373-4168.

Spring Home & Remodeling Show, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. See Feb. 3 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See Feb. 2 listing.

“Jubilee: A Celebration of History with Song,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. See Feb. 3 listing.

“Spring Break,” Four County Players. See Feb. 3 listing.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Feb. 3 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 2 listing.

5 sunday

Spring Home & Remodeling Show, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. See Feb. 3 listing

Souper Sundays: Dave Smith, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food from 2 Fish Bistro available noon–4 p.m., and live music 1–4 p.m. Advance tickets include a bowl of soup, bread and a glass of wine for $15 plus tax. inglesidevineyards.com.

“Jubilee: A Celebration of History with Song,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Feb. 3 listing.

“Spring Break,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. See Feb. 3 listing.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Feb. 3 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 2 listing.

7 tuesday

“Singular People, Singular Stories: Black History in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Presentation by Gaila Sims. 6–7 p.m. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Tea talk and book signing, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Tea sandwiches and scones served with two teas to sample. Interactive discussion with Heather B. Meadows author of “Colonial Cooking for a Modern Day Palate”; sample a recipe from the book. Copies will be available for purchase. Noon–2 p.m. $40. washington heritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/52548-tea-talk-book-signing.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Fannie Lou Hamer, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Kate Clifford Larson. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

8 wednesday

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can preview. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 2 listing.

9 thursday

“For the Love of Wine and Chocolate” tasting event, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach. 6–8 p.m. $35 per person; $60 per couple. tinyurl.com/WineandChoc23.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Feb. 2 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 2 listing.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. $20–$25. See Feb. 8 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 2 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “Putting the Art in HeART: An All-Member Show with Select Works in Tribute to Johnny Johnson,” through Feb. 26. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Shades of Red” all member-show, through Feb. 26. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Perception,” photography by featured artist Norma Woodward. First Friday reception 5-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. Featured artist: Angela Wagner. First Friday event.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by local artists. Featured artist: Aja Albertson. First Friday event. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum will be closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Members Gallery: “Celebrating Black Artists,” featuring works by Tronja Anglero, Sandra Davis, Raven Featherstone, Cedric Harrison, Jr., Carlos Moore, Felicia Reed, Kim Richards and Deborah Ware. Through Feb. 25. First Friday reception 5-7 p.m. fccagallery.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Red Dragon Brewery: “The Magic of Black Velvet,” featuring paintings by Bill Harris’ students on this canvas. Through February. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-8100.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: New exhibits and watercolor classes, beginning Jan. 2. 703/431-6877; catherinehillis.com.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Feb. 9. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute, featuring Jason D. Williams, Jan. 26; Devotion: An Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Experience, Jan. 28; A John Waters Christmas, Jan. 30; Brian Courtney Wilson with Victory Boyd, Feb. 2. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 23 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 318 S. West St. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Spring concert scheduled for May 6–7. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 13 or register online at brcsings.com.

Dominion Energy Center: Richmond Symphony Pops: Classic Hollywood Love Songs, Feb. 4. dominionenergycenter.com.

Fredericksburg Symphony: Valentine’s Day Special: “Romantic Classics,” Feb. 17. Guest vocalist Fredericksburg superstar Wyatt Michael (from NBC’s “The Voice”). fredericksburgsymphony.org.

The Groove Music Hall: On the Border—The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, Jan. 28; Live Wire, the Ultimate AC/DC Experience, Feb. 3; Soul Asylum, Feb. 10. thegroovemusichall.com.

Louisa Arts Center: Good Shot Judy, Jan. 28. louisaarts.org.

McLean Community Center: Black History Month Event: Sweet Honey in the Rock, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. $35-$45. 703/790-0123, mcleancenter.org.

National Harbor: P1Harmony, Feb. 8; Jodeci, Feb. 11; Boyz II Men, Feb. 19; Legendary Nights XVII, Feb. 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

theater

Altria Theatre: “Hamilton,” April 11-23. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayInRichmond.com, in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, or by calling 800/514-3849 (ETIX).

Folger Theatre: “The Tempest,” adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller at Round House Theatre, through Feb. 12. folger.edu.

GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “Fellow Travelers,” Feb. 4–5. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Machine de Cirque, Feb. 4–5. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: United Ukrainian Ballet: “Giselle,” Feb. 1-5; Eisenhower Theater: Broadway Center Stage: “Sunset Boulevard,” Feb. 1–8. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “New Jack City,” Feb. 16–18. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” Feb. 10 to March 19. olneytheatre.org.

Richmond Shakes: “Uncle Vanya,” Jan. 26–Feb. 12 at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. dominionenergycenter.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” through March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” Feb. 21 through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald,” a cabaret featuring musicians Ayo and Rochelle Rice, Jan. 31–Feb. 5; “Merrily We Sing-Along: Love, I Hear,” Valentine’s Sing-Along with Evan Casey and Tracy Lynn Olivera, Feb. 10. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: JUBILEE: A Celebration of History Through Song, Feb. 3–5. $15. Purchase tickets at allstatecommunitytheater.com.

UMW Theatre: “Men on Boats,” Feb. 8–19 in Klein Theatre, with pay-what-you-can preview Feb. 8 and AfterWords post-show discussion Feb. 12. $25 standard; $20 students, seniors citizens, alumni, miltary; $5 with UMW or GCC ID. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

family

Christian Youth Theater: “You Can’t Take It With You,” Feb. 16–19. 7 p.m. Thursday–Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. cytfredericksburg.org.

Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark: FXBG Snowball Fight Melee, Feb. 11 from 1–3 p.m. Pre-registration required. $3 per person or $5 for two people. Register online at fxbgparks.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” Feb. 11–March 5. $15. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.

Morven Park: “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” through Feb. 11. $56 and up for adults; $45 and up for ages 5–15; discounted bundles are available for families (minimum of 3 people, including 2 adults) and groups of 8 or more. hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” Feb. 11–Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun flavors, and Carnaval Imaginique cirque show. Select dates Jan. 27–Feb. 26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” through Feb. 10 at the Fredericksburg branch; Feb. 13 and March 6 at the Howell branch. Panel exhibit explores the Black experience in Virginia from 1619 to 2020, highlighting the pivotal role of Black Americans in the shaping of America’s national identity and culture.

Chatham Manor: Living History event, marking the 160th anniversary of the U.S. Army of the Potomac’s winter encampment in Stafford County. Feb. 18. Free; family friendly. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Bonsai Take Flight: Ancient Traditions Come Alive,” through Feb. 26; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6. poplarforest.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, Feb. 17 through April 30. USBG.gov.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

—Compiled by Tara Lee