23 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Rembrandt, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Marjorie Och. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Fredericksburg Civil Rights Trail unveiling event, Jepson Alumni Center, 1119 Hanover St. “Freedom, a Work in Progress” includes oral histories, photographs and important sites. 2 p.m. Free. fxbg.com.

Germanna Community Conversations: “A Singular Community: African American History in Fredericksburg,” online. Gaila Sims highlights the influence of local African Americans on the development of Fredericksburg. 7 p.m. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NihrjfBJQrew3si2JG2faw.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

Live Music Night at the Co-op: Harry Wilson, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

24 friday

Film: “Punch-Drunk Love,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Sony, 2002) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Concerts at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave. Harpist Mary Duplantier and Swiss pianist Marine Eckert. 8 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. stmaryfred.org.

“My Imaginary Pirate,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

“Frozen Jr.,” Caroline County Community Center, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford. 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Reservations at aspirechristiantheatre.org.

SOLD OUT: “Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $25–$35. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 23 listing.

25 saturday

Film: “Mad Love,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1935) and “Freshman Love” (Warner Bros., 1931) 2 p.m. “Dr. Strangelove,” (Columbia, 1963) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“The Past is Our Future,” John J. Wright Educational Cultural Center. 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. A showcase of community talent dedicated to Black History Month. A smart TV and Chromebook will be raffled. 1–3 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by Women Empowering Women.

Black Excellence Celebration, North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road. Vendor tables, ceremony with demonstrations, performances and speakers. Keynote address delivered by Deuntay Diggs. 2–4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and supports BSU activities. staffordschools.net.

Living history, Museum of American History, 506 Main St, Port Royal. With Cleo Kay Coleman as Harriet Tubman and the 23rd Regiment U.S. Colored Troops. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation’s Black History Month program, 1059 Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly. Program will highlight Black-owned businesses in Rappahannock during the 1950s–1970s as well as current Black business owners and entrepreneurs. 1:30–3 p.m. Free. Refreshments served after the presentation. Cosponsored by the Wakefield Country Day School. 540/661-2013; nb_roberts@msn.com.

“Black Resistance,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. With guest speaker Vivienne Pierce McDaniel, music by James “Saxsmo” Gates Jr. and comedy by Paul C. “Pablo” Jerry. 4–7:15 p.m. $15–$30 in advance; $35 at the door. 540/413-1509; kgnaacp.com.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See Feb. 23 listing.

Stage Alive: Judy Carmichael, Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way. Swing piano, singing, wit. 7:30 p.m. $25 adult, $5 student. stagealive.org.

“Frozen Jr.,” Caroline County Community Center. 2 and 7 p.m. See Feb. 24 listing.

“Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. See Feb. 24 listing.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players. $16–$20. See Feb. 24 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 23 listing.

26 sunday

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

“A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Presentation on the history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. 1:30 p.m. Free. famva.org.

Souper Sundays: Trent Jones, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food from Pimenta available noon–4 p.m., and live music 1–4 p.m. Advance tickets include a bowl of soup, bread and a glass of wine for $15 plus tax. inglesidevineyards.com.

Robert Jospe Trio, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 3 p.m. $15. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

“Frozen Jr.,” Caroline County Community Center. 3 p.m. See Feb. 24 listing.

“Noises Off,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. $15–$25. See Feb. 24 listing.

“Wait Until Dark,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $16–$20. See Feb. 24 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 23 listing.

1 wednesday

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 23 listing.

2 thursday

Shared Vision: The Mary Washington Monument, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Washington Heritage Museums recently received the Mary Washington Monument, Caretaker’s Lodge and surrounding grounds by deed of gift from the city of Fredericksburg. 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Magellan, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Laurence Bergreen. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Feb. 23 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 23 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 23 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Stories That End in Freedom,” works by Lory Ivey Alexander. Through March 18, with artist talk March 4, 2-4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “Putting the Art in HeART: An All-Member Show with Select Works in Tribute to Johnny Johnson,” through Feb. 26. “Spring into Art” all-member exhibit, March 2 through April 2; First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Shades of Red” all member-show, through Feb. 26. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Perception,” photography by featured artist Norma Woodward. “Wanderings,” oil paintings by March featured artist Lois Baird, March 2 through April 2. First Friday reception March 3, 5-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including February featured artist Angela Rose Wagner. March: brush paintings by featured artist Dee Ann Layton. First Friday reception March 3, from 5:30- 8:30 p.m., with studios opening at 4 p.m.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by local artists, including stained glass by February featured artist Aja Albertson. March: Work by featured artist Benji Collins, illustrator, mark maker and portrait artist. First Friday reception March 3, from 5:30- 8:30 p.m., with studios opening at 4 p.m. Collins will offer live portrait-making. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Museum reopens March 2. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Members Gallery: “Celebrating Black Artists,” featuring works by Tronja Anglero, Sandra Davis, Cynthia Farrell Johnson, Carlos Moore, Kim Richards, Deborah Ware and Dolores Williams–Bumbrey. Through Feb. 25. fccagallery.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “All That I Adore,” all-member exhibit, through Feb. 26; “Bloomcore,” all-member exhibit in March. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson through Feb. 24; featured artist Marcia Chaves, Feb. 24 through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: In honor of Black History Month, the museum will display the portrait of Caroline County native and community leader Lorenzo Boxley in the Port Royal Portrait Gallery in Town Hall. Plus new additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: “The Magic of Black Velvet,” featuring paintings by Bill Harris’ students on this canvas. Through February. 540/371-8100.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: Open studio, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. Catherine Hillis will present a short watercolor demo and talk about classes and her creative process. catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com; catherinehillis.com.

UMW Galleries: “Collective Efforts,” featuring the 3D Studio Arts faculty of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, through March 12 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “Origin: Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Honor Bowman Hall,” through March 9 in duPont Gallery. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

The Birchmere: Forever Tina, Feb. 23; Richard Thompson, Feb. 24; Doc at 100: A Tribute to Doc Watson, Feb. 26; Lalah Hathaway, Feb. 28; The Hot Sardines, March 1; Vanessa Carlton, March 2; Keller Williams and Steve Poltz, March 3. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Carlyle Room: Stacy Brooks, Feb. 23. Jazz. carlyleroom.com.

Culpeper County High School: Judy Carmichael, pianist. Feb. 25. $25 adults, $10 students. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org

The Groove Music Hall: The Lacs, Feb. 25; Confederate Railroad, March 10. thegroovemusichall.com.

Louisa Arts Center: Robert Jospe Trio, Feb. 26, 3–5 p.m. louisaarts.org.

Modlin Center of the Arts: Kayhan Kalhor, Feb. 26. modlin.richmond.edu.

National Harbor: Legendary Nights XVII, Feb. 26; Dreamcatcher, March 2. mgmnationalharbor.com.

theater

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Silent Sky,” March 24-April 2. onthestage.tickets/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.

Folger Theatre: Eudora Welty Lecture: Elizabeth Strout (“Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton”), March 23 at the National Press Club. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” March 15–May 13. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Syncopated Ladies LIVE! Feb. 25. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: L.A. Theatre Works: “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” Feb. 26. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Into the Woods,” Feb. 23–March 19. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” through March 5. marylandensemble.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Barter Players: “My Imaginary Pirate,” Feb. 24. $10-$20. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “Jagged Little Pill,” March 14-26. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” through March 26; “A Nice Indian Boy,” March 8 to April 9. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” through March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Selling Kabul,” through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” March 7–April 9. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. March 3–April 2. synetictheater.org.

Theater Alliance of Washington DC: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” March 1–19. theateralliance.com.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: annual Anything Goes Gala, Feb. 25 at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond. Cocktails, a seated dinner, musical selections, and silent and live auctions. $250. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org/AGG.

The Westmoreland Players: “Noises Off,” Feb. 24–26, March 3-5 and March 10–12. PG-13. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

family

Aspire Christian Theatre: “Frozen Jr.,” Feb. 24–26 at the Caroline Community Center. Showtimes 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. aspirechristiantheatre.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: Family Theater: “The Mortification of Fovea Munson,” March 4-19. $20. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” through March 5. $15. 301/694-4744; marylandensemble.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “She Persisted, The Musical,” through March 12. $17–$21. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

Ampersand International Arts Festival: Featuring over 60 events including live performances, film screenings, workshops, panels, author talks, and receptions in Williamsburg. Feb. 27 to March 5. ampersandfestival.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun flavors, and Carnaval Imaginique cirque show. Select dates through Sunday. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” through March 6 at the Howell branch. Panel exhibit explores the Black experience in Virginia from 1619 to 2020, highlighting the pivotal role of Black Americans in the shaping of America’s national identity and culture. librarypoint.org/african-american-history.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Ellwood Manor: Open house for prospective volunteers, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Individuals who are excited about learning history, discussing slavery and the Civil War, and telling historically underrepresented stories are encouraged to apply. Interpreters at Ellwood will need to attend an all-day training session. Lunch and snacks will be provided. For more info: Don Shockey (540/729–2885, shockeydl@comcast.net), Bob Lookabill (540/972–5668, ellwood@fowb.org), or National Park Service Volunteer Coordinator Becca Toy (540/693-3200 ext. 4100, rebecca_toy@nps.gov). fowb.org; nps.gov/frsp.

Jamestown Settlement: “After Angelo’ Black Art Showcase,” Feb. 25. Celebration of African American culture and heritage showcasing art, music, storytelling and community conversation. Included with museum admission. Complete lineup at jyfmuseums.org/afterangelo.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Bonsai Take Flight: Ancient Traditions Come Alive,” through Feb. 26; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6. poplarforest.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.