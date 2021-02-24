Local Entertainment Roundup: Feb. 25 to March 4

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 18. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.