Local Entertainment Roundup: Feb. 25 to March 4

25 thursdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: Goethe. Presented by Sammy Merrill. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
Online: “Hidden in Paint: Nelson Berry’s Store.” Art conservator Perry Hurt discusses challenges and surprises found in this Gari Melchers painting. Q&A to follow. Noon. Register online at garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events.
26 fridayOnline: 3 Exits to Memphis, 7-8 p.m. on Facebook. Part of Fredericksburg Area Museum’s Fridays in February livestream concert series. Free. famva.org/fridays-in-february.
27 saturdayOnline: “Women United: Reset 2021 Virtual Event with Barbara Gustavson.” The author of “Permission to be Bold” and owner of Discover Next Step will teach you to develop new ways to think, respond, connect and influence so you can unleash your inner bold in this virtual workshop. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. $20 Women United Members; $25 non-members. Zoom link provided on registration. To register, text RUWWOMENUNITED to 41444 or visit rappahannockunitedway.org/women-united.
Retail Therapy: A One Day Shopping Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Handmade crafts, Buy Sell products and more. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $6.50. Tickets sold in time slots with limited capacity. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets sold at box office. COVID-19 guidelines in effect. feacc.com.
Spirits Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Unlimited sampling of distilled spirits, wine and cider. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. or 3–6 p.m. $30 plus processing fee. cheersfxbg.com.
Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/709-2020. highmarkbrewery.com.
28 sunday“Take-out at the Tavern” BBQ fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Pulled pork, barbecue sauce and “Jack Daniels” baked beans, Tavern-made potato salad and coleslaw, a bun and brownies. 4–6 p.m. $20. Purchase in advance at rhhtfoundationinc.org or the Tavern Gift Shoppe; bring printed receipt, meals brought to your car. 804/580-3377.
1 mondayHistoric Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm will reopen for regular tours. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside buildings. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
2 tuesdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: Madeleine Albright. Presented by Jason Davidson. See Feb. 25 listing.
Super Seniors Fun and Games: “The Bucket List” movie screening, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 10:30 a.m. Free. Movie shown in auditorium with spaced-out seating; you are welcome to bring your own chair. Pre-registration required. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/363/Parks-Recreation-Events.
3 wednesdayOnline book talk: “The Virginia Dynasty: Four Presidents and the Creation of the American Nation” book talk. Lynne Cheney will be interviewed by Scott Harris, executive director of the University of Mary Washington Museums. 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. Books will be available to purchase on the online store. facebook.com/James-Monroe-Museum-and-Memorial-Library-177543148635.
4 thursdayOnline: Great Lives Lecture Series: Zora Neale Hurston / Eudora Welty. Presented by Gary Richards. See Feb. 25 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Special showing of art featuring roses for Valentine’s Day, including photographs, paintings and cards; and abstract art by Kathryn Murray. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Tribute to Adam DeSio,” featuring works by the late artist and photographer. Through Feb. 28. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Dreamland,” new works by fiber artist Elizabeth “Skeeter” Scheid. Through Feb. 28. “Bring on Spring,” all-member show, March 2-28; opening event March 5, 6-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “RED for Love,” featuring works with an element of red hue, explores love, loss and healing and hope. March exhibit: “Celebrate the Cusp of the Season.” Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: Closed through March 1. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: All Photography. Members’ Gallery: Celebrating Black Artists. Through February. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Kennedy Center REACH campus: “UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD,” free outdoor art installation. A complimentary video featuring quotes from artists and writers the world over will be projected on the REACH Video Wall each Friday and Saturday from 4:30–8:30 p.m. during the exhibit and can be viewed online. Through March 7. kennedy-center.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Second Stories,” upstairs artists’ show. Through Feb. 28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic. Oil paintings, acrylic, photographs, prints and woven art for sale with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic, which provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. Through April 5.
UMW Galleries: duPont Gallery: “Origin, Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Tenee’ Hart,” through March 21. Ridderhoff Martin Gallery: ‘Rows, Collections and Private Spaces: New Work by Chris Gregson,” through March 21. Space is limited in galleries; schedule a visit online. umwgalleries.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. Feb. 25: Activism from Home 101 virtual program, 7 p.m. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Virtual exhibition of paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray. Through March 5 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Tygressa Sings Natalie: Remembering Natalie Cole, Feb. 26; TUSK, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Feb. 27; JC Cole and Folsom ’68: Tribute to Johnny Cash, with Redd Volkaert, Feb. 28; High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock, March 4. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
DC Jazz Festival: Online: live performance from Grammy-winning drummer Larnell Lewis, 5 p.m. Feb. 25 on Facebook Live. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. Feb. 27: Ranky Tanky, 8 p.m., $17.50 and up. cfa.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: March 20: Saving Abel ($17-$30); March 27: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience ($25-$32). Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Kennedy Center: Onstage at the Opera House: exclusive live and on-demand concert experiences. March: 3: Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio, $45. Social distanced seating. Purchase tickets at kennedy-center.org.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: David Finkel (cello) and Wu Han (piano) with Arnaud Sussmann (violin) and Paul Neubauer (viola), March 5 at 7 p.m. Free with registration; each ticket also provides on-demand access to the broadcast after the performance. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: “Three Women and an Onion”; and “So Long As We Both Shall Live,” a Valentine’s Day reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 and William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18; and “What’s On TV?” (through March 8) presented by Bifocals, CAT’s theater series for seniors by seniors. Available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: Folger Poetry Series: Irish poet and writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa will read from her work (in both Irish and English), 6:30 p.m. March 15, in collaboration with the Embassy of Ireland. $15 suggested to $5 minimum. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m.; virtual play reading: Donja R. Love’s “Fireflies” (March 24). fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Online: Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Mosaic Theater Company: Online: “Afrotourism: Past-Future in Art and Performance,” Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. mosaictheater.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Round House Theatre: “The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence,” featuring “He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box,” Sleep Deprivation Chamber,” “Ohio State Murders” and “Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side.” Available on demand through February. roundhousetheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, begins Feb. 4. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim,” streaming through March 26. Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Online: “Hi, Are You Single?” Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical solo show. Presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company. Through Feb. 28. 202/393-3939; woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Children’s Youth Theater: Online: “Anne of Green Gables,” March 12-14 and March 19-21; “The Story (Story of the Bible),” March 26-28. $25. cytfredericksburg.org.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: Drive-In Family Game Night, Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. Bingo Night ($5 per player) March 10. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 540/372-1086 ext. 0. Facebook/Drive-In Family Game Nights.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Indoor attractions open daily. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “The Trouble with Ben,” read and performed by Sound Impact: Rebecca Jackson (violin), Tiffany Richardson (viola) and Danielle Cho (cello). Available to watch until Feb. 26 on the Hylton Center Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras Weekends, featuring roller coasters and attractions; eight decorated villages with Cajun food and live entertainment and music. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Feb. 28. $29.99 and up. Reservations required. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. Curbside-only service extended through Feb. 27. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, through March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.University of Mary Washington: William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series, featuring prerecorded lectures and live Q&A with presenters. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 18. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. umw.edu/greatlives.