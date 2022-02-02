Local Entertainment Roundup: Feb. 3–10

McLean Community Center: “Traveling While Black” VR Experience, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, on exhibit through Feb. 12. Panel discussion on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; a catered, boxed meal from Ben’s Chili Bowl will be available to participants starting at 6:30 p.m. Free admission; registration required. mcleancenter.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” Feb. 17-March 28; Iwo Jima Commemoration, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; fourth annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition, March 1-15; “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Jan. 27 through March 24. Closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.