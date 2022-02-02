Local Entertainment Roundup: Feb. 3–10

Due to inclement weather, some events may be postponed or canceled. Verify with venue before making plans.
3 thursday
ONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Mother Teresa, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Ines A. Murzaku, author of “Mother Teresa: Saint of the Peripheries.” See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
ONLINE: Six Degrees of Phillis Wheatley, James Monroe Museum. Tara Bynum, assistant professor of English and African American Studies at the University of Iowa, will introduce Wheatley as a singular writer and a new story for early African American writing. 6 p.m. Register at 540/654-2111 or lcrawfor@umw.edu.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. Silent film music. 7:30 p.m. $25; concert subscriptions $65. Presented by Stage Alive Community Concert Association. stagealive.org.
“Two Trains Running,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
4 friday
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.
“Two Trains Running,” Stage Door Productions. See Feb. 3 listing.
“Winter Break,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $15. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
5 saturday
Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway. Swap seeds and supplies. 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Talks at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Free admission. Presented by Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area. mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html
Doll Valentine fundraiser, Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Select a hairstyle for your doll, make doll and me jewelry, receive a surprise treat, and make a valentine for a child in crisis. 1–4 p.m. $25 donation. Any age can attend, bring your doll. Pre-register by email to info@joydollhospital.org. Pay donation at paypal.me/joydollhospital. joydollhospital.org.
Frosty Brew Thru, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Craft beers, wine and bourbon, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at the door. frostybrewthru.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Ground Hog Supper, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Stevensburg. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, and milk or orange juice. 5–7 p.m. Adults are $10, children 5–12 years old are $7, and children under age 5 eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Feb. 4 listing.
“Two Trains Running,” Stage Door Productions. See Feb. 3 listing.
“Winter Break,” Four County Players. See Feb. 4 listing.
6 sunday
Doll Valentine fundraiser, Spotsylvania Towne Centre. See Feb. 5 listing.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Feb. 4 listing.
“Two Trains Running,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Feb. 3 listing.
“Winter Break,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. See Feb. 4 listing.
8 tuesday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Pioneer Female Aviators, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Keith O’Brien, author of “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History.” 7:30 p.m. Free. See website for link and in-person updates. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
10 thursday
Online: Great Lives Lecture Series: Homer, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Barbara Graziosi, author of “Homer.” 7:30 p.m. Free. See website for link and in-person updates. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Stafford County Improv Fest, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. Improv comedy show featuring students from across Stafford County. 7 p.m. $3–$5. staffordhs.seatyourself.biz.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 3 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 3 listing.
“Two Trains Running,” Stage Door Productions. See Feb. 3 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: ”Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” solo exhibit by James Brown Jr. Jan. 28-March 19. Virtual artist talk Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-noon; RSVP at bit.ly/PWCACDST_BHMArt. Artist reception Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.; RSVP at tinyurl.com/JBJReception. virginiaARTfactory.org.
The Artists’ Alliance: Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Glamour and Pearls,” celebrating gallery’s 30th anniversary, Feb. 3-27; First Friday reception Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Red Alert” all-member show, Feb. 1-27; First Friday reception Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artspace: Works by Elaine Harris, Mona Dworkin and Carl Patow. Feb. 25 through March 19. Opening reception Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m., with artist talk Feb. 26, 2 p.m. artspacegallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Brush Strokes Gallery Celebrates Gary the Goose,” Feb. 3-27; First Friday reception Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. First Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Johnny Johnson’s Watermedia Workshop’s Annual Exhibit. On display in the theater of Fredericksburg Branch. Jan. 3 through Feb. 23. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by featured artist David Willingham. On display through Feb. 11. First Friday, Feb. 4, 5-8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Frame Designs and Gallery: “Impressions of Virginia,” traveling exhibit by local artists Laural Koons and Dawn Whitmore. Opening reception Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. impressionsofvirginia.com.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: Closed; will reopen March 1. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “All Photography.” Members’ Gallery: “Celebrating Black Artists.” Through February. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D Virtual Tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
McLean Community Center: “Traveling While Black” VR Experience, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, on exhibit through Feb. 12. Panel discussion on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; a catered, boxed meal from Ben’s Chili Bowl will be available to participants starting at 6:30 p.m. Free admission; registration required. mcleancenter.org.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” Feb. 17-March 28; Iwo Jima Commemoration, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; fourth annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition, March 1-15; “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Jan. 27 through March 24. Closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. Through March 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. woodberry.org.
music
Atlas Performing Arts Center: Kristin Rebecca: Folk Music: Life Told in Song. Americana folk guitarist and harpist. Feb. 26. $20. atlasarts.org.
The Birchmere: Will Downing, Feb. 4; Daryl Davis, Feb. 6; Burlesque-a-pades In Loveland, featuring Angie Pontani and the Brian Newman Band, Feb. 12; Sara Evans, Feb. 17. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. with rehearsal beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 7 or online at brcsings.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: Jason Vieaux & Aaron Clay, Feb. 19; Mason Jazz Festival, Feb. 26; Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Feb. 27. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Groove Music Hall: Jerrod Niemann, Feb. 18. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, Feb. 5. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Rehearsals for spring concert will be held Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church. Interested singers and former members should plan on attending the first rehearsal to register, pay dues and receive music. Email rcsconductor@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152 for audition information. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
The Spotsylvanians: Chorus resumes rehearsals Jan. 31 at the Marshall Center on Mondays, 7-9 p.m. Singers must be fully vaccinated. Register online at https://forms.gle/ZwFHS48w6n7vQHLSA. Outdoor concert scheduled for May 14 at Patriot Park. For more information, email Spotsylvanians@gmail.com. spotsylvanianschorus.org.
Warner Theatre: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 17-19. warnertheatredc.com.
theater
Altria Theater: “Come From Away,” Feb. 1-6. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.
Arena Stage: “Change Agent,” in association with Huntington Theatre Company. Through March 6. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “A Hotel On Marvin Gardens,” Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-12 at Dogtown Dance Theater. onthestage.tickets/show/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.
Folger Shakespeare Library: Online: “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope, and Empowerment,” Folger Poetry Series’ mix-tape response to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s exhibition, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 on Zoom; O.B. Hardison Poetry: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore, streaming through June 30, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “Three Decembers,” Feb. 5-6; Pilobus, Feb. 20; Mark Morris Dance Group, Feb. 26. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: Men in Motion Male Revue, Feb. 12; $25. thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Ballet Hispánico, Feb. 19; Va National Ballet, Feb. 26. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center” concert, Feb. 11-12; “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Feb. 22 to March 13, $49–$185. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Detroit ’67,” Feb. 11 through March 6. $28. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Feb. 4 through March 6. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Perisphere Theater: “Blue Door,” Feb. 25 through March 12. perispheretheater.com.
Richmond Triangle Players: “Stonewallin’,” Feb. 9 through March 5. rtriangle.org.
Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” March 22 to April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: “Daphne’s Dive,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Feb. 1 through March 20 in the ARK Theater; Pride Night Feb. 25 and post-show discussions Feb. 15 and Feb. 23. Online: “The Signature Show,” featuring performances, interviews and a behind-the-scenes look of “Daphne’s Dive,” streaming free on YouTube. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running,” Feb. 3-6, Feb. 10-13. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. stagedoorproductions.org.
UMW Theatre: “Julius Caesar,” March 10-13. Pay-what-you-can performance on March 10; AfterWords, a post-show talkback with the cast, March 13. $15. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.
Virginia Rep: “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Feb. 4-27. The November Theatre. va-rep.org.
family
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: New Sky Trail attraction, featuring a ropes course with 25 interactive challenges and a unique zip line element. Included with all-day attraction wristbands and annual memberships, or $10 per person to experience the course. visitfunland.com.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: The Snowball Fight Melee has been postponed to Feb. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Fred Nats Stadium. Registration is still available at FXBGparks.com or call 540/372-1086 for more information.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Family Series: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $15 adults; $10 children. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Hylton Family Series: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, Feb. 20 at 1 and 4 p.m. $15 adults; $10 children. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Preschool Play Date: Valentine’s Day, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Day: Black History Month, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; usmcmuseum.com.
Omnium Circus: “I’Mpossible,” Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Capital One Hall. $32 and up. circusomnium.org; CapitalOneHall.com.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras Weekends, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun favorites and Carnaval Imaginique, an all-new cirque show in the Globe Theatre. Select dates Jan. 28-Feb. 27. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love Letters” exhibit by Amanda McCauley, Feb. 8 through March 3, Ginter Gallery II in the Kelly Education Center; and “Bonsai: For the Love of Trees,” Jan. 30 through Feb. 25. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Mary Washington House: Happy Birthday, George! celebration with free cake and crafts for children (while supplies last). Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included with paid admission. Children 5-7 can enjoy a free story time at 11 a.m.; afterward, they may stay for the paid tour and crafts. 540/373-1569.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Wine & Oyster Festival, April 2-3; early bird tickets on sale through March 16. stratfordhall.org.
Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays through March 13. Hourlong guided tour offered by docents (when available) at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. $6-$18; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. poplarforest.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee