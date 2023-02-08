Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

9 thursday

“For the Love of Wine and Chocolate” tasting event, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach. 6–8 p.m. $35 per person; $60 per couple. tinyurl.com/WineandChoc23.

Jabali Afrika Drum and Dance, Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Campus, Student Lounge. 12:30 p.m. Free. Also online. Register at grizzlyconnect.germanna.edu/event/8793667.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

10 friday

Film: “Love & Basketball,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (New Line Cinema, 2000) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Nick McAlister, Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 7–10 pm. Free. 540/373-1313. irishbrigadetavern.com.

Fredericksburg Improv Team Presents: Choose Your Own Adventure, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre. See Feb. 9 listing.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $30, includes dinner. carolinetheatre.org.

“Spring Break,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $15. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 9 listing.

11 saturday

Book reading: “Penelope’s Bully,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. With author Andre Gatling. 3 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

Kid Fest, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Kids $5; ages 3 and under are free. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Film: “The Love Bug,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Disney, 1968) 2 p.m. “Women in Love,” (United Artists, 1969) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Presentation on the history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. 2 p.m. Free. famva.org.

Sweetheart Dinner & Auction, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. 5 p.m. Menu includes choice of steak or salmon for $20 and a children’s burger for $8.50. Tickets will not be sold at the door; to purchase tickets, email office.graceumc@gmail.com. To donate an item in excellent condition or a dessert for the silent auction, contact the church office. 540/684-3535; graceumchartwood.net.

Valentine’s Dinner with Denson’s Chesapeake Bay Farm to Table, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Four-course meal featuring locally sourced produce, seafood and meats. 5 or 7:30 p.m. $100 per person includes tax & gratuity. Choose one starter course, appetizer, entrée, and dessert when making reservation. Wine available for purchase by the glass or bottle during the dinner. Pre-registration required. stratfordhall.org/events-programs.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See Feb. 9 listing.

“Second Chances,” Fredericksburg branch library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Variety performance featuring vocalist Michelle Ditzler, singer-songwriter BRASSIE, Ash and Elm Dance Company, dancer Andrew Willis, performance poet MiCKi O’Hearn and actor/humorist Susan Heinbuch Phelps. Performing arts fundraiser for Fredericksburg SPCA. 7 p.m. $15–$25. dancematrixcompany.com.

Live Music at the Co-op: Gaye Adegbalola, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

Sweetheart Swing, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4123, 21 Cool Springs Road. Live music by The Silver Tones, swing dance lesson by Dance FXBG, dinner and two drink tickets. 5–9:30 p.m. $50 per person; $90 per couple. Ninety percent of the proceeds benefit Gwyneth’s Gift. eventbrite.com/e/sweetheart-swing-tickets-404394323307.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound. 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and a love offering will be collected for the bands. 540/710-3831; tworiversbc.com.

Sherma Andrews, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Performing the music of Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and more. 7:30 p.m. $30. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre. See Feb. 9 listing.

Fredericksburg Improv Team Presents: Choose Your Own Adventure, 810 Caroline St. 3 and 8 p.m. See Feb. 10 listing.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Feb. 10 listing.

“Spring Break,” Four County Players. See Feb. 10 listing.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Feb. 10 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 9 listing.

12 sunday

Kid Fest, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See Feb. 11 listing.

“Men on Boats,” UMW Theatre. 2 p.m. AfterWords post-performance discussion. See Feb. 9 listing.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Caroline Community Theatre. 2 p.m. $15, does not include dinner. See Feb. 10 listing.

“Spring Break,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. See Feb. 10 listing.

“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Feb. 10 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 9 listing.

14 tuesday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Ted Kennedy, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker John A. Farrell. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Live music and book signing: Toni Crowder, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Crowder performs some light jazz and shares her newly released book, “The Mindfulness of Singing: Creating a Harmonious Mind, Body, and Spirit.” 6–7 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

15 wednesday

Virginia Writers Series: Larry D. Giles, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Author discusses “Father Tree Water.” 2–4 p.m. $10. Light refreshments served. Space limited. Make reservations at 804/462-5030; belleisle@dcr.virginia.gov.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 9 listing.

16 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: J. Edgar Hoover, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Beverly Gage. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Germanna Community Conversations: “Equity, Student Services, and Online Learning: What Works?” online. Frank Harris III discusses barriers impacting equity-minded student services during the pandemic and where we are now. 7 p.m. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vBGi_gqeTOaaam6qhkIdbQ.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Feb. 9 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 9 listing.

“You Can’t Take It With You,” CYT Theater, 5024 Southpoint Parkway. 7 p.m. $15 in advance. $17 at the door. cytfredericksburg.org.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 9 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Stories That End in Freedom,” works by Lory Ivey Alexander. Through March 18, with artist talk March 4, 2 -4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Art First Gallery: “Putting the Art in HeART: An All-Member Show with Select Works in Tribute to Johnny Johnson,” through Feb. 26. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Shades of Red” all member-show, through Feb. 26. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance: Valentine’s Extravaganza, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m. Valentine art group exhibit, brownie baking contest featuring members, music from guitarist Steven Ball. Also open Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or by appointment. 804/224 7200, 301/452-1333.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Perception,” photography by featured artist Norma Woodward. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists, including February featured artist Angela Wagner.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by local artists, including February featured artist Aja Albertson. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum will be closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Members Gallery: “Celebrating Black Artists,” featuring works by Tronja Anglero, Sandra Davis, Cynthia Farrell Johnson, Carlos Moore, Kim Richards, Deborah Ware and Dolores Williams–Bumbrey. Through Feb. 25. fccagallery.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “All That I Adore,” all-member exhibit, through Feb. 26. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler–Fickes’ wearable art, through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Red Dragon Brewery: “The Magic of Black Velvet,” featuring paintings by Bill Harris’ students on this canvas. Through February. 540/371-8100.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: Open studio, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. Catherine Hillis will present a short watercolor demo and talk about classes and her creative process. catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com; catherinehillis.com.

UMW Galleries: “Collective Efforts,” featuring the 3D Studio Arts faculty of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, through March 12 in Ridderhof Martin Gallery. “Origin: Celebrating UMW Studio Art Alumna Honor Bowman Hall,” through March 9 in duPont Gallery. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Feb. 9. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Corey Smith with Jeb Gipson, Feb. 9; Keb’ Mo’ with Anthony D’Amato, Feb. 20-21; Forever Tina, Feb. 23; Richard Thompson, Feb. 24. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 23 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 318 S. West St. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Spring concert scheduled for May 6–7. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 13 or register online at brcsings.com.

Carlyle Room: Stacy Brooks, Feb. 23. Jazz. carlyleroom.com.

Culpeper County High School: Judy Carmichael, pianist. Feb. 25. $25 adults, $10 students. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org

Fredericksburg Symphony: Valentine’s Day Special: “Romantic Classics,” Feb. 17. Guest vocalist Fredericksburg superstar Wyatt Michael (from NBC’s “The Voice”). fredericksburgsymphony.org.

The Groove Music Hall: “Men in Motion,” Feb. 11; Classic Skynrd, performed by Southern Steel, Feb. 18. thegroovemusichall.com.

The Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency: Black Thought: Streams of Thought with special guest Titus Kaphar, Feb. 18. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Sherma Andrews, Feb. 11. louisaarts.org.

McLean Community Center: Black History Month Event: Sweet Honey in the Rock, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. $35-$45. 703/790-0123, mcleancenter.org.

National Harbor: Jodeci, Feb. 11; Boyz II Men, Feb. 19; Legendary Nights XVII, Feb. 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Warner Theatre: Gregory Porter, Feb. 14-15; Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 16-18; Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz, Feb. 19.

theater

Altria Theatre: “The Book of Mormon,” Feb. 10-11; “Dancing with the Stars Live!” Feb. 13; “Hamilton,” April 11-23. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Firehouse Theatre: “Awkward Sex… and the City,” Feb. 16. $10 online, $15 day of. firehousetheatre.org.

Folger Theatre: “The Tempest,” adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller at Round House Theatre, through Feb. 12; Eudora Welty Lecture: Elizabeth Strout (“Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton”), March 23 at the National Press Club. folger.edu.

GMU Center for the Arts: Doug Varone and Dancers, Feb. 18; Syncopated Ladies LIVE! Feb. 25. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble, Feb. 11; Virginia National Ballet: “Aladdin,” Feb. 19; L.A. Theatre Works: “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” Feb. 26. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, through Feb. 12. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “New Jack City,” Feb. 16–18. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” Feb. 10 to March 19; “A Nice Indian Boy,” March 8 to April 9. olneytheatre.org.

Richmond Shakes: “Uncle Vanya,” through Feb. 12 at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. dominionenergycenter.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” through March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Merrily We Sing-Along: Love, I Hear,” Valentine’s Sing-Along with Evan Casey and Tracy Lynn Olivera, Feb. 10; “Selling Kabul,” Feb. 21 through April 2 in Ark Theatre; “Pacific Overtures,” March 7–April 9. sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original French novel. March 3–April 2. synetictheater.org.

UMW Theatre: “Men on Boats,” through Feb. 19 in Klein Theatre, with AfterWords post-show discussion Feb. 12. $25 standard; $20 students, seniors citizens, alumni, miltary; $5 with UMW or GCC ID. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

The Westmoreland Players: “Noises Off,” Feb. 24-26, March 3-5 and March 10-12. PG-13. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

family

Aspire Christian Theatre: “Frozen Jr.,” Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26 at the Caroline Community Center. Showtimes 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. aspirechristiantheatre.org.

Christian Youth Theater: “You Can’t Take It With You,” Feb. 16–19. 7 p.m. Thursday–Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. cytfredericksburg.org.

Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark: FXBG Snowball Fight Melee, Feb. 11 from 1–3 p.m. Pre-registration required. $3 per person or $5 for two people. Register online at fxbgparks.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Hylton Family Series: “Llama Llama Live,” Feb. 11. hyltoncenter.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” Feb. 11–March 5. $15. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.

McLean Community Center: Cahoots NI’s production of “Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries,” Feb. 10. 703/790-0123, mcleancenter.org.

Morven Park: “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” through Feb. 11. $56 and up for adults; $45 and up for ages 5–15; discounted bundles are available for families (minimum of 3 people, including 2 adults) and groups of 8 or more. hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” Feb. 11–Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “She Persisted, The Musical,” Feb. 17 to March 12. $17-$21. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

BellaJoy: Bachata/Salsa dance workshop, 6–7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at 101 Washington Square Plaza, Suite 102A. $25 per person. 703/789-0798; spanglish5@juno.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun flavors, and Carnaval Imaginique cirque show. Select dates Jan. 27–Feb. 26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” through Feb. 10 at the Fredericksburg branch; Feb. 13 and March 6 at the Howell branch. Panel exhibit explores the Black experience in Virginia from 1619 to 2020, highlighting the pivotal role of Black Americans in the shaping of America’s national identity and culture.

Chatham Manor: Living History event, marking the 160th anniversary of the U.S. Army of the Potomac’s winter encampment in Stafford County. Feb. 18. Free; family friendly. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6-9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Dominion Energy Center: Virginia Opera: “Fellow Travelers,” Feb. 10-12; Richmond Ballet: “Firebird with Serenade,” Feb. 17-19. dominionenergycenter.com.

Jamestown Settlement: “After Angelo’ Black Art Showcase,” Feb. 25. Celebration of African American culture and heritage showcasing art, music, storytelling and community conversation. Included with museum admission. Complete lineup at jyfmuseums.org/afterangelo.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Love, the Garden,” through March 31; “Bonsai Take Flight: Ancient Traditions Come Alive,” through Feb. 26; “Lover’s Lane,” featuring yarn bombing by Knitorious M.E.G., through March 31; and Staff Art Show, through March 31. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Mary Washington House: Happy Birthday, George! celebration, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included with standard admission. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6. poplarforest.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, Feb. 17 through April 30. USBG.gov.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

