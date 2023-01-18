Local Entertainment Roundup: Jan. 19-26

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

19 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Alan Turing, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker David Leavitt. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Fredericksburg Restaurant Week. Enjoy three-course menu with pre-fixed options, or a featured dish or cocktail for a special price (ending in .23, for the year 2023). Through Jan. 22. Restaurant Week passports will be available online or at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center; enter to win downtown gift cards after earn five passport stamps. View participating restaurants and menus at fxbg.com/restaurants/restaurant-week.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

Live Music Night at the Co-op: Simple Chemistry, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

20 friday

Film: “Wings,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1927) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Randoll Rivers and the Rivers Edge Band, Remington Fire Hall, 200 East Marshall St., Remington. Elvis tribute show. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $20–$25. Kids 3 and under are free. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com/concerts.

Completely Unchained: The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25–$35. thegroovemusichall.com.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “True West,” Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 19 listing.

21 saturday

SOLD OUT: Ballads and Brews, Rising Sun Tavern Museum, 1304 Caroline St. 540/371-1494; or washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.

Band of Brothers: The Lee Men of Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. In recognition of Richard Henry Lee, Light-Horse Harry Lee and Robert E. Lee. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $5 admission throughout the site. stratfordhall.org/tours-tickets.

Film: “Goonies,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1985) 2 p.m. “Iron Man,” (Paramount, 2008) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Game starts and 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See Jan. 19 listing.

Tëaze, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15–$30. thegroovemusichall.com.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “True West,” Allstate Community Theater. See Jan. 20 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 19 listing.

22 sunday

Dragon Run Nature Hike. Friends of Dragon Run lead small groups of participants on the trails at its Big Island site, scavenger hunt for children and adults, hot cider and cookies after the hike. 1–3 p.m. Free. Registration required. dragonrun.org.

Souper Sundays: One Day Remains, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food from 3 Sisters available noon–4 p.m., and live music 1–4 p.m. Advance tickets include a bowl of soup, bread and a glass of wine for $15 plus tax. inglesidevineyards.com.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “True West,” Allstate Community Theater. 6 p.m. See Jan. 20 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Jan. 19 listing.

23 monday

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. The history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. 11 a.m. Free. famva.org.

24 tuesday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Shirley Jackson, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Ruth Franklin. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

25 wednesday

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Jan. 19 listing.

26 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Thomas Paine, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Craig Nelson. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Jan. 19 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Jan. 19 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 19 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “January Red Tag Sale” annual all-member exhibit, through Jan. 29. Features works by 25 local artists in all media with a wide range of subjects and artistic styles. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “New Beginnings” all-member show, through Jan. 29. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Let It Snow,” through Jan. 29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by local artists. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum will be closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.; Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Annual Student Show and Student Pottery Sale, through January. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Jan. 24–Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “LCPS Student Gallery Show,” through Jan. 20. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic. Donations for sale include oil paintings, acrylic, photography, prints and other media. All proceeds benefit Moss Free Clinic, which provides medical services to eligible individuals ages 18–64. On display through the end of January.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: New exhibits and watercolor classes, beginning Jan. 2. 703/431-6877; catherinehillis.com.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Tex Rubinowitz & The Bad Boys Reunion Show, Jan. 20; WHO’S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, Jan. 21; Glenn Jones and Alyson Williams, Jan. 22; Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute, featuring Jason D. Williams, Jan. 26. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 23 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 318 S. West St. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Spring concert scheduled for May 6–7. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 13 or register online at brcsings.com.

Dominion Energy Center: Richmond Symphony Pops: Classic Hollywood Love Songs, Feb. 4. dominionenergycenter.com.

The Groove Music Hall: Completely Unchained, the Ultimate Van Halen Tribute, Jan. 20; Teaze, Jan. 21; On the Border—The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, Jan. 28; Live Wire, the Ultimate AC/DC Experience, Feb. 3; Soul Asylum, Feb. 10. thegroovemusichall.com.

Louisa Arts Center: Good Shot Judy, Jan. 28. louisaarts.org.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Rehearsals for the spring concert begin Jan. 23 at Zoan Baptist Church. Seeking singers for all parts. Interested singers should attend a reception at 6:15 p.m. to meet chorus members and sing along with the group from 7–9 p.m. For more info, call 540/412-6152 or visit Rappahannock-choral-society.org.

Waterford Old School: Benefit Concert For Ukrainian Refugees, featuring pianist Neal Larrabee. Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. Monetary donations; proceeds will go directly to the “Fundacja Wolno Nam” (The Foundation Allowed To Us) in Krakow, Poland. 941/468-2154; tickets available on eventbrite.com.

theater

Folger Theatre: “The Tempest,” adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller at Round House Theatre, through Jan. 29; The Reading Room, new play festival featuring four works inspired by or in response to William Shakespeare, Jan. 19–21 at the Church of the Reformation (across the street from the Folger). folger.edu.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: Sam Shepard’s “True West,” Jan. 20–29, with shows 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6 p.m. Sundays. $20. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: The Acting Company: “The Three Musketeers,” Jan. 28; Virginia Opera: “Fellow Travelers,” Feb. 4–5. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Machine de Cirque, Feb. 4–5. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Wicked,” through Jan. 22; Eisenhower Theater: Broadway Center Stage: “Sunset Boulevard,” Feb. 1–8; Terrace Theater: Washington National Opera: “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson,” Jan. 20–22. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Cats,” Jan. 17–22. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” Feb. 10 to March 19. olneytheatre.org.

Richmond Shakes: “Uncle Vanya,” Jan. 26–Feb. 12 at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. dominionenergycenter.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” through March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” through Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre; “Which Way to the Stage,” through Jan. 22 in the ARK Theatre; “First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald,” a cabaret featuring musicians Ayo and Rochelle Rice, Jan. 31–Feb. 5. sigtheatre.org.

family

Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark: FXBG Snowball Fight Melee, Feb. 11 from 1-3 p.m. Pre-registration required. $3 per person or $5 for two people. Register online at fxbgparks.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” Feb. 11–March 5. $15. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.

Mary Washington House: Genealogy Merit Badge for Scouts (ages 11-17), Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about genealogy in the final home of George Washington’s mother. Tickets include all printed materials to be distributed in the class. For tickets or more information, call 540/373-1569 or visit washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/51053-genealogy-merit-badge-for-scouts-bsa.

Morven Park: “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” through Jan. 29. $56 and up for adults; $45 and up for ages 5–15; discounted bundles are available for families (minimum of 3 people, including 2 adults) and groups of 8 or more. hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” Feb. 11–Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun flavors, and Carnaval Imaginique cirque show. Select dates Jan. 27–Feb. 26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Dominion Energy Center: Poe Museum Centennial Celebration, featuring writers R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps) and Nnedi Okorafor (“Who Fears Death,” “Black Panther”). Jan. 23. $38 and up. dominionenergycenter.com.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations, through Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Half-price admission days Jan. 16-28. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

The Poe Museum: Edgar Allan Poe 214th Birthday Bash, Jan. 19–20 in the Enchanted Garden. Features live music, readings, food trucks, entertainment, programs and more. Dress accordingly; complimentary warm beverages provided. Full schedule and tickets at poemuseum.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6.poplarforest.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

