Local Entertainment Roundup: Jan. 20-27

20 thursday
FXBG Winter Restaurant Week, through Jan. 23. Collect stamps for a chance to win prizes: Pick up Restaurant Week Passport at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St., and at participating restaurants (limited copies available). Diners can also print one from website. See participating restaurants and menus at fredericksburgrestaurantweek.com.
ONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Frances Perkins, University of Mary Washington. Guest speaker: Kirstin Downey, author of “The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR’s Secretary of Labor and His Moral Conscience.” January’s lectures will be livestreamed. See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Online: Thomas Lee, Stratford Hall and the Ohio Company. Jason Cherry discusses Lee’s central role in the establishment of The Ohio Company. 7–9 p.m. $10 per person, free for Friends of Stratford. Register at stratfordhall.org/events-programs.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live music at the Co-op: Wellbillies, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic country. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
21 fridayFXBG Winter Restaurant Week. See Jan. 20 listing.
Jurassic Quest, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1–8 p.m. $19–$22 plus ride tickets. Timed entry. jurassicquest.com/events/fredericksburg-va.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.
22 saturdayFXBG Winter Restaurant Week. See Jan. 20 listing.
Jurassic Quest, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 9 a.m.–8 p.m. See Jan. 21 listing.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Jan. 21 listing.
23 sundayHazel Run, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Folk and bluegrass. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. Masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
FXBG Winter Restaurant Week. See Jan. 20 listing.
Jurassic Quest, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 9 a.m.–6 p.m. See Jan. 21 listing.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Jan. 21 listing.
25 tuesdayONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Charlie Chaplin, University of Mary Washington. Guest speaker: Stephen Farnsworth. January’s lectures will be livestreamed. See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
27 thursdayONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Vincent van Gogh, University of Mary Washington. Guest speaker: Marjorie Och. January’s lectures will be livestreamed. See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 20 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 20 listing.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: ”Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” solo exhibit by James Brown Jr. Jan. 28-March 19. Virtual artist talk Feb. 5, 11 am-noon; RSVP at bit.ly/PWCACDST_BHMArt. Artist reception Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.; RSVP at tinyurl.com/JBJReception. virginiaARTfactory.org.
The Artists’ Alliance: Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “New Year, New Art” all-member show and red tag sale. Through January. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Winter White Sale” all-member show. Through Jan. 30. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artspace: Works by Elaine Harris, Mona Dworkin and Carl Patow. Feb. 25 through March 19. Opening reception Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m., with artist talk Feb. 26, 2 p.m. artspacegallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: All-member exhibit and red tag sale, through Jan. 30. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Johnny Johnson’s Watermedia Workshop’s Annual Exhibit. On display in the theater of Fredericksburg Branch. Jan. 3 through Feb. 23. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Josh Stansfield.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: “Impressions of Virginia,” works by plein air artist Laural Koons and photographer Dawn Whitmore. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: On display: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Winter White.” Members’ Gallery: “Holiday Show.” Through Jan. 21. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D Virtual Tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Oyster shell art by Nancy Duggan and lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Student Show, through Jan. 30. Works can also be viewed online. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
McLean Community Center: “Traveling While Black” VR Experience, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, on exhibit through Feb. 12. Free admission; registration required. mcleancenter.org.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.
Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Celebration,” annual holiday show from the members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 804/ 224-7148.
Sammy T’s: Paintings by Joani Beauch. Through January.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Jan. 27 through March 24. Opening reception Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. with closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. Jan. 3 to March 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; reception postponed to next month. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: KEB’ MO’ Band with The Brother Brothers, Jan. 20-21; Josh Abbott Band, Jan. 23; Sweet Honey in the Rock, Jan. 26; Raheem DeVaughn, Jan. 28; Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, Jan. 29; Marc Cohn, Feb. 2; Will Downing, Feb. 4. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning on Jan. 24 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. with rehearsal beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 7 or online at brcsings.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: “Fantastic Fantasies,” Jan. 23; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jan. 29. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, Feb. 5. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Modlin Center for the Arts: The Crossing, Jan. 27, with pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m. modlin.richmond.edu.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Auditions for spring concert will be held Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., with rehearsals Monday evenings (COVID guidelines permitting) at Zoan Baptist Church. Interested singers can email rcsconductor@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152 to learn about auditions and rehearsal process. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
The Spotsylvanians: Chorus resumes rehearsals Jan. 31 at the Marshall Center on Mondays, 7-9 p.m. Singers must be fully vaccinated. Register online at https://forms.gle/ZwFHS48w6n7vQHLSA. Outdoor concert scheduled for May 14 at Patriot Park. For more information, email Spotsylvanians@gmail.com. spotsylvanianschorus.org.
STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association: Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: “Stage and Screen Spectacular,” Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern View High School. $25 at the door. Season tickets: $65 each can be purchased at the concert, with credit for a single admission ticket at this performance.
Warner Theatre: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 17-19. warnertheatredc.com.
theater
Altria Theater: “Come From Away,” Feb. 1-6. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.
Arena Stage: “Change Agent,” in association with Huntington Theatre Company. Jan. 21 to March 6. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “A Hotel On Marvin Gardens,” Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-12. onthestage.tickets/show/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore; available on demand, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: All performances of the “The Mountaintop,” scheduled for Jan. 21 to Feb. 13, have been canceled. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Jan 22 (rescheduled to April 2); Virginia Opera: “Three Decembers,” Feb. 5-6. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: Men in Motion Male Revue, Feb. 12. $25. thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Jan. 22-23. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center” concert, Feb. 11-12. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Detroit ’67,” Feb. 11 through March 6. $28. marylandensemble.org.
National Theatre: “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” Jan. 29-30. broadwayatthenational.com.
Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Feb. 4 through March 6. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “Chanteuse,” Jan. 13-23. rtriangle.org.
Shakespeare Theatre: “Our Town,” Feb. 17 to March 20. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Signature in Schools: “The Pursued, The Pursuing, The Busy, and The Tired,” world premiere production, Jan. 24 and Jan. 28; $10. “Daphne’s Dive,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Feb. 1 through March 20 in the ARK Theater; Pride Night Feb. 25 and post-show discussions Feb. 15 and Feb. 23. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
Virginia Rep: “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Feb. 4-27. The November Theatre. va-rep.org.
family
Fredericksburg Expo Center: Jurassic Quest, Jan. 21-23. Timed-entry tickets start at $19; additional fees for attractions and rides or special Quest Pack bags. Advanced ticket purchase is highly encouraged; the three-day event is very popular and tickets are limited. Jurassicquest.com.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: The Snowball Fight Melee has been postponed to Feb. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Fred Nats Stadium. Registration is still available at FXBGparks.com or call 540/372-1086 for more information.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Home School at the Museum: Build your own Museum, Jan. 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. usmcmuseum.com.
Omnium Circus: “I’Mpossible,” Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Capital One Hall. $32 and up. circusomnium.org; CapitalOneHall.com.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Hot Wheels: Race to Win,” through Sunday. $15.50 adults, $13.50 youth 6-12, $10 pre-school and seniors, free for ages 2 and under. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Winter Weekends, Jan. 8-23. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Half-price admission through Jan. 29. Café closed Mondays and Tuesdays; the Shop closed Mondays. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 15 to March 13. Hourlong guided tour offered by docents (when available) at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. $6-$18; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. poplarforest.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee
