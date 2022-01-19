Local Entertainment Roundup: Jan. 20-27

Due to inclement weather, some events may be postponed or canceled. Verify with venue before making plans.

20 thursday

FXBG Winter Restaurant Week, through Jan. 23. Collect stamps for a chance to win prizes: Pick up Restaurant Week Passport at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St., and at participating restaurants (limited copies available). Diners can also print one from website. See participating restaurants and menus at fredericksburgrestaurantweek.com.

ONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Frances Perkins, University of Mary Washington. Guest speaker: Kirstin Downey, author of “The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR’s Secretary of Labor and His Moral Conscience.” January’s lectures will be livestreamed. See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.

Online: Thomas Lee, Stratford Hall and the Ohio Company. Jason Cherry discusses Lee’s central role in the establishment of The Ohio Company. 7–9 p.m. $10 per person, free for Friends of Stratford. Register at stratfordhall.org/events-programs.