Local Entertainment Roundup: Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

26 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Thomas Paine, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Craig Nelson. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

27 friday

Film: “Cyrano De Bergerac,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1950) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

“True West,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $20. fredtheatre.org.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 26 listing.

28 saturday

Frosty Brew Thru, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Craft beer, hard cider, wine and spirits tasting event. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at the door. frostybrewthru.com.

Film: “Dances With Wolves,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Orion, 1990) 2 p.m. “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” (Paramount, 1981) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Game starts and 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See Jan. 26 listing.

An Evening of Jazz Standards, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 7:30–9:30 p.m. Free; all proceeds collected will go toward Micah Ministries’ planned Jeremiah Community. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

Soup & Song with Haze & Dacey, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 1–4 p.m. 540/895-5085; lawinery.com.

Good Shot Judy, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $30. 540/967-2200; louisaarts.org.

On the Border, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25–$35. thegroovemusichall.com.

“True West,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. See Jan. 27 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 26 listing.

29 sunday

“True West,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 6 p.m. See Jan. 27 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Jan. 26 listing.

1 wednesday

Book Talk: “We Shall Not Be Moved,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Presentation by author M. J. O’Brien, whose powerful, award-winning book covers the historic 1963 Woolworth’s sit-in for civil rights in Jackson, Mississippi. 6–7 p.m. fxbgfood.coop/events.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Jan. 26 listing.

2 thursday

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Gladys West, UMW Dodd Auditorium. With speaker Karen Sherry. 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Jan. 26 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Jan. 26 listing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 26 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “January Red Tag Sale” annual all-member exhibit, through Jan. 29. Features works by 25 local artists in all media with a wide range of subjects and artistic styles. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “New Beginnings” all-member show, through Jan. 29. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Let It Snow,” through Jan. 29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by local artists. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum will be closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Annual Student Show and Student Pottery Sale, through January. Classes available. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Jan. 24–Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring Barbara Powderly’s watercolors and Heather Mechler-Fickes’ wearable art, Jan. 27 through March 24 in the Purcell Art Gallery. Opening reception Jan. 27, from 6-8 p.m. Free. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Red Dragon Brewery: “The Magic of Black Velvet,” featuring paintings by Bill Harris’ students on this canvas. Through February. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-8100.

Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic. Donations for sale include oil paintings, acrylic, photography, prints and other media. All proceeds benefit Moss Free Clinic, which provides medical services to eligible individuals ages 18–64. On display through the end of January.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: New exhibits and watercolor classes, beginning Jan. 2. 703/431-6877; catherinehillis.com.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Feb. 9. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute, featuring Jason D. Williams, Jan. 26; Devotion: An Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Experience, Jan. 28; A John Waters Christmas, Jan. 30; Brian Courtney Wilson with Victory Boyd, Feb. 2. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Chorale: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 23 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 318 S. West St. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Spring concert scheduled for May 6–7. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 13 or register online at brcsings.com.

Dominion Energy Center: Richmond Symphony Pops: Classic Hollywood Love Songs, Feb. 4. dominionenergycenter.com.

Fredericksburg Symphony: Valentine’s Day Special: “Romantic Classics,” Feb. 17. fredericksburgsymphony.org.

The Groove Music Hall: On the Border—The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, Jan. 28; Live Wire, the Ultimate AC/DC Experience, Feb. 3; Soul Asylum, Feb. 10. thegroovemusichall.com.

Louisa Arts Center: Good Shot Judy, Jan. 28. louisaarts.org.

theater

Folger Theatre: “The Tempest,” adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller at Round House Theatre, through Jan. 29. folger.edu.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: Sam Shepard’s “True West,” through Jan. 29, with shows 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday. $20. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: The Acting Company: “The Three Musketeers,” Jan. 28; Virginia Opera: “Fellow Travelers,” Feb. 4–5. cfa.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Machine de Cirque, Feb. 4–5. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Shen Yun,” Jan. 24–29 (tickets at shenyun.com); Eisenhower Theater: Broadway Center Stage: “Sunset Boulevard,” Feb. 1–8. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “New Jack City,” Feb. 16–18. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” Feb. 10 to March 19. olneytheatre.org.

Richmond Shakes: “Uncle Vanya,” Jan. 26–Feb. 12 at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. dominionenergycenter.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” through March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, Feb. 23–March 26. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” through Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre; “First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald,” a cabaret featuring musicians Ayo and Rochelle Rice, Jan. 31–Feb. 5. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: JUBILEE: A Celebration of History Through Song, Feb. 3-5. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

UMW Theatre: “Men on Boats,” Feb. 8-19 in Klein Theatre. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

family

Christian Youth Theater: “You Can’t Take It With You,” Feb. 16-19. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. cytfredericksburg.org.

Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark: FXBG Snowball Fight Melee, Feb. 11 from 1-3 p.m. Pre-registration required. $3 per person or $5 for two people. Register online at fxbgparks.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” Feb. 11–March 5. $15. 301/694- 4744; marylandensemble.org.

Morven Park: “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” through Feb. 11. $56 and up for adults; $45 and up for ages 5–15; discounted bundles are available for families (minimum of 3 people, including 2 adults) and groups of 8 or more. hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” Feb. 11–Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun flavors, and Carnaval Imaginique cirque show. Select dates Jan. 27–Feb. 26. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Chatham Manor: Living History event, marking the 160th anniversary of the U.S. Army of the Potomac’s winter encampment in Stafford County. Feb. 18. Free; family friendly. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Half-price admission days Jan. 16-28. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6. poplarforest.org.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: UMW, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Jan. 19 through March 28. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

—Compiled by Tara Lee