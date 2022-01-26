Local Entertainment Roundup: Jan. 27-Feb. 3

Due to inclement weather, some events may be postponed or canceled. Verify with venue before making plans.
27 thursday
ONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Vincent van Gogh, University of Mary Washington. Guest speaker: Marjorie Och. January’s lectures will be livestreamed. See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
28 fridayWinter Tree Identification Hike, Oakley Forest WMA, 10143 County Rd. 612, Spotsylvania Courthouse. Learn how to identify trees during the winter months. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Registration required. riverfriends.org/events.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16–$18. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.
29 saturdayPuppy yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Hourlong, beginner-friendly session taught by Cynthia Ackerman. 7 p.m. $20 for adults, $10 for children. To reserve a spot, Venmo OldDominionHumaneSociety@gmail.com. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
Belle Isle Birding Hike, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Brent Hunsinger and Andrew Dolby lead a winter bird hike. 9 a.m.–noon. $5 parking fee is required. Meet in the visitor center parking lot. Be prepared to hike several miles through muddy and wet ground. Binoculars are highly recommended. Register at riverfriends.org.
Frosty Brew Thru, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Craft beers, wine and bourbon, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at the door. frostybrewthru.com.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Skip Castro Band, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $25. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill. See Jan. 28 listing.
30 sundayCard memorabilia and comic book show, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Modern and vintage rookies, autographs, game used memorabilia, singles, packs and boxes. Comic book dealers buy, sell, trade comics from all eras. CGC books, supplies, original art, trade paper backs and more. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission and parking. Tidewatercardsandcollectibles.com.
“Shoah,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Jan. 28 listing.
1 tuesdayONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Jimmy Carter, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Jonathan Alter, author of “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life.” Lectures will be livestreamed through at least Feb. 3. See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
3 thursdayONLINE: Great Lives Lecture Series: Mother Teresa, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Ines A. Murzaku, author of “Mother Teresa: Saint of the Peripheries.” Lectures will be livestreamed through at least Feb. 3. See website for link and in-person updates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 27 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 27 listing.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. Silent film music. 7:30 p.m. $25; concert subscriptions. Presented by Stage Alive Community Concert Association. $65. stagealive.org.
“Two Trains Running,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
ARTfactory: ”Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021,” solo exhibit by James Brown Jr. Jan. 28-March 19. Virtual artist talk Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-noon; RSVP at bit.ly/PWCACDST_BHMArt. Artist reception Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.; RSVP at tinyurl.com/JBJReception. virginiaARTfactory.org.
The Artists’ Alliance: Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “New Year, New Art” all-member show and red tag sale. “Glamour and Pearls,” celebrating gallery’s 30th anniversary, Feb. 3-27; First Friday reception Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. Through January. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Winter White Sale” all-member show. Through Jan. 30. “Red Alert” all-member show, Feb. 1-27; First Friday reception Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artspace: Works by Elaine Harris, Mona Dworkin and Carl Patow. Feb. 25 through March 19. Opening reception Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m., with artist talk Feb. 26, 2 p.m. artspacegallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: All-member exhibit and red tag sale, through Jan. 30. “Brush Strokes Gallery Celebrates Gary the Goose,” Feb. 3-27; First Friday reception Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Johnny Johnson’s Watermedia Workshop’s Annual Exhibit. On display in the theater of Fredericksburg Branch. Jan. 3 through Feb. 23. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Josh Stansfield.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: “Impressions of Virginia,” works by plein air artist Laural Koons and photographer Dawn Whitmore. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: Closed; will reopen March 1. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Winter White.” Members’ Gallery: “Holiday Show.” Through Jan. 21. February: “All Photography” and “Celebrating Black Artists.” 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D Virtual Tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Oyster shell art by Nancy Duggan and lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Student Show, through Jan. 30. Works can also be viewed online. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
McLean Community Center: “Traveling While Black” VR Experience, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, on exhibit through Feb. 12. Free admission; registration required. mcleancenter.org.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Special exhibit: “Flags Raised on Iwo Jima,” Feb. 17-March 28; Iwo Jima Commemoration, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; fourth annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition, March 1-15; “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.
Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Celebration,” annual holiday show from the members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 804/224-7148.
Sammy T’s: Paintings by Joani Beauch. Through January.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
UMW Galleries: “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” Ridderhof Martin Gallery and duPont Gallery. Jan. 27 through March 24. Opening reception Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. with closing reception March 24, 5–7 p.m. umwgalleries.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. Jan. 3 to March 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: Raheem DeVaughn, Jan. 28; Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, Jan. 29; Marc Cohn, Feb. 2; Will Downing, Feb. 4; Daryl Davis, Feb. 6; Burlesque-a-pades In Loveland, Feb. 12. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning on Jan. 24 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. with rehearsal beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 7 or online at brcsings.com.
The Broadberry: ‘I Would Die 4 U: A Musical Tribute to Prince,’ with DJ Olnubi. Jan. 28. $15-$125. thebroadberry.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jan. 29; Fairfax Symphony Orchestra: Jason Vieaux & Aaron Clay, Feb. 19. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, Feb. 5. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Modlin Center for the Arts: The Crossing, Jan. 27, with pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m. modlin.richmond.edu.
Rappahannock Choral Society: Rehearsals for spring concert will be held Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church. Interested singers and former members should plan on attending the first rehearsal to register, pay dues and receive music. Email rcsconductor@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152 for audition information. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
The Spotsylvanians: Chorus resumes rehearsals Jan. 31 at the Marshall Center on Mondays, 7-9 p.m. Singers must be fully vaccinated. Register online at https://forms.gle/ZwFHS48w6n7vQHLSA. Outdoor concert scheduled for May 14 at Patriot Park. For more information, email Spotsylvanians@gmail.com. spotsylvanianschorus.org.
Warner Theatre: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 17-19. warnertheatredc.com.
theater
Altria Theater: “Come From Away,” Feb. 1-6. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.
Arena Stage: “Change Agent,” in association with Huntington Theatre Company. Through March 6. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “A Hotel On Marvin Gardens,” Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-12. onthestage.tickets/show/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.
Folger Shakespeare Library: Online: “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope, and Empowerment,” Folger Poetry Series’ mix-tape response to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s exhibition, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 on Zoom; O.B. Hardison Poetry: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore, streaming through June 30, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “Three Decembers,” Feb. 5-6. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: Men in Motion Male Revue, Feb. 12. $25. thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Ballet Hispánico, Feb. 19. $29-$48. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: “50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center” concert, Feb. 11-12; “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Feb. 22 to March 13, $49–$185. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Theatre Ensemble: “Detroit ’67,” Feb. 11 through March 6. $28. marylandensemble.org.
National Theatre: “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” Jan. 29-30. broadwayatthenational.com.
Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Feb. 4 through March 6. 301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: “Stonewallin’,” Feb. 9 through March 5. rtriangle.org.
Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” March 22 to April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: “Daphne’s Dive,” by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Feb. 1 through March 20 in the ARK Theater; Pride Night Feb. 25 and post-show discussions Feb. 15 and Feb. 23. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
UMW Theatre: “Julius Caesar,” March 10-13. Pay-what-you-can performance on March 10; AfterWords, a post-show talkback with the cast, March 13. $15. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.
Virginia Rep: “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Feb. 4-27. The November Theatre. va-rep.org.
family
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: New Sky Trail attraction, featuring a ropes course with 25 interactive challenges and a unique zip line element. Included with all-day attraction wristbands and annual memberships, or $10 per person to experience the course. visitfunland.com.
Fredericksburg Parks and Rec: The Snowball Fight Melee has been postponed to Feb. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Fred Nats Stadium. Registration is still available at FXBGparks.com or call 540/372-1086 for more information.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Family Series: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $15 adults; $10 children. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Hylton Family Series: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, Feb. 20 at 1 and 4 p.m. $15 adults; $10 children. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Preschool Play Date: Valentine’s Day, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Day: Black History Month, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. usmcmuseum.com.
Omnium Circus: “I’Mpossible,” Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Capital One Hall. $32 and up. circusomnium.org; CapitalOneHall.com.
Science Museum of Virginia: $15.50 adults, $13.50 youth 6-12, $10 pre-school and seniors, free for ages 2 and under. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
etc.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Mardi Gras Weekends, featuring jazzy live music, classic Cajun favorites and Carnaval Imaginique, an all-new cirque show in the Globe Theatre. Select dates Jan. 28-Feb. 27. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Half-price admission through Jan. 29. Café closed Mondays and Tuesdays; the Shop closed Mondays. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Mary Washington House: Happy Birthday, George! celebration with free cake and crafts for children (while supplies last). Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included with paid admission. Children 5-7 can enjoy a free story time at 11 a.m.; afterward, they may stay for the paid tour and crafts. 540/373-1569.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Event: Wine & Oyster Festival, April 2-3; early bird tickets on sale through March 16. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Saturdays and Sundays through March 13. Hourlong guided tour offered by docents (when available) at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. $6-$18; free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. poplarforest.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee
