Local Entertainment Roundup: Jan. 5-12

5 thursday

Live Music Night at the Co-op: Steve Bell, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

6 friday

Johnny Johnson’s Art Group’s annual art exhibit/sale, Fredericksburg branch library, 1201 Caroline St. Opening reception includes a one-day display of Johnson’s own paintings as well as paintings of the artist by his students and a variety of early works by the students from their first experience of his workshop. 6–8 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance, 1201 Washington Ave. Candlelight, music and decorations of a Colonial Christmas. 4:15, 5, 5:45, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. $10–$20; children ages 5 and under are free. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged. Dollhouses and Miniatures exhibit also open. kenmore.org.

Jurassic Quest, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. 1–8 p.m. Free entry for children under 2. Pricing and tickets at jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events.

Presentation: “A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Learn about the history of the auction block, the development of the exhibit, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Noon. Free. famva.org.

Film: “Now, Voyager,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1942) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

7 saturday

Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance, 1201 Washington Ave.

Jurassic Quest, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Film: “All Things Equal 3: A program of short films from the NFR,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. 2 p.m. “Saturday Night Fever,” (Paramount, 1977) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior.

8 sunday

Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance, 1201 Washington Ave.

Jurassic Quest, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Souper Sundays: Cameron Ashton, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food from Denson’s available noon–4 p.m., and live music 1–4 p.m. Advance tickets include a bowl of soup, bread and a glass of wine for $15 plus tax. inglesidevineyards.com.

11 wednesday

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through March 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

12 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 320.

Bingo, St. Michael High School.

"Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville," Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “January Red Tag Sale” annual all-member exhibit, Jan. 5-29. Features works by 25 local artists in all media with a wide range of subjects and artistic styles. First Friday opening reception Jan. 6, from 6–9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artists Alliance: Featured artist Nancy Brittle. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by AA members. Through Jan. 8. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “New Beginnings” all-member show, through Jan. 29. First Friday opening reception 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Featured artist Abe’naa Pieisi, artist/educator from Northern Neck.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Let It Snow,” Jan. 5-29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. First Friday reception 5-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Johnny Johnson’s Art Group’s 2023 annual Art Exhibit and Sale. One-day display of Johnson’s paintings as well as paintings of the artist by his students and a variety of early works by the students from their first experience of his workshop. Opening reception Jan. 6, 6-8 p.m. at Fredericksburg Library. Free admission. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org

CoBe Workspaces: Featured artist Leander “Lee Valentine” Jones III.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Featured artist Taylor Carlton.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by photographer Chris McClintock.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by local artists. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by local artists. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Retrospective of works by 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson and mosaic artist Sherri Sheppard Sundberg.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New permanent exhibit: “A Monumental Weight: The ‘Auction Block’ in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” Museum will be closed January–February; free presentations on the auction block exhibit will be held Jan. 6 at noon; Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.; Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. famva.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Work by local/regional artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by Vicki Marckel, Ebbie Hynson, Carl Thor and Joyce Thor.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Annual Student Show and Student Pottery Sale, through January. Opening reception Jan. 6, 5-9 p.m. libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “LCPS Student Gallery Show,” through Jan. 20. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Dr. David Johnson. Through Feb. 24. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery Tasting Room: Featuring artist Joyce Reid’s mosaics and glass work.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic. Donations for sale include oil paintings, acrylic, photography, prints and other media. All proceeds benefit Moss Free Clinic, which provides medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. On display through the end of January.

Sophia Street Studios, 2nd floor gallery: New exhibits and watercolor classes, beginning Jan. 2. 703/431-6877; catherinehillis.com.

Sherri’s Garden Studio: Works by mosaic artist Sherri Sundberg, the founder of Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. Featured artist Andrea Clement.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Small artworks from local artists featured this month.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” through March 19; “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Last Train Home, Jan. 14; Kenny Lattimore, Jan. 15; Tex Rubinowitz & The Bad Boys Reunion Show, Jan. 20; WHO’S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, Jan. 21. 703/549-7500; birchmere.com.

Dominion Energy Center: Butcher Brown with the Richmond Symphony, Jan. 14. dominionenergycenter.com.

The Groove Music Hall: Whey Jennings, with Caleb Dillard. Jan. 14. thegroovemusichall.com.

Louisa Arts Center: The Seldom Scene, Jan. 14; Good Shot Judy, Jan. 28. louisaarts.org.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Rehearsals for the spring concert begin Jan. 23 at Zoan Baptist Church. Seeking singers for all parts. Interested singers should attend a reception at 6:15 p.m. to meet chorus members and sing along with the group from 7-9 p.m. For more info, call 540/412-6152 or visit Rappahannock-choral-society.org.

The Tin Pan: John McEuen & The Circle Band, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. $30. johnmceuen.com, tinpanrva.com.

Waterford Old School: Benefit Concert For Ukrainian Refugees, featuring pianist Neal Larrabee. Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. Monetary donations; proceeds will go directly to the “Fundacja Wolno Nam” (The Foundation Allowed To Us) in Krakow, Poland. 941/468-2154; tickets available on eventbrite.com.

theater

Folger Theatre: “The Tempest,” adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller at Round House Theatre. Through Jan. 29. $46-$117. folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Wicked,” through Jan. 22. Eisenhower Theater: “A Soldier’s Play,” through Jan. 8. Family Theater: No Excuses, No Limits, international all-star breakdance crew of seven of the world’s best disabled dancers. Jan. 13-15. kennedy-center.org.

Olney Theatre Center: “Kinky Boots,” Feb. 10 to March 19. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Jan. 11 to March 5. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Jane Anger,” through Jan. 8. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Into the Woods,” through Jan. 29 in MAX Theatre. “Which Way to the Stage,” through Jan. 22 in the ARK Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center: Jurassic Quest, Jan. 6-8 p.m. jurassicquest.com, fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Morven Park: “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” through Jan. 29. $56 and up for adults; $45 and up for ages 5–15; discounted bundles are available for families (minimum of 3 people, including 2 adults) and groups of 8 or more. hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

ETC.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town, featuring holiday shows and classics such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show. Select dates through Jan. 8. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

GLOW: Georgetown commercial district. Holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light art installations, through Jan. 22 from 5–10 p.m. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

Historic Kenmore: Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance, Jan. 6–8; $10–$20, free for ages 5 and under. kenmore.org.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, featuring holiday lights, family activities and more. 5–10 p.m. Through Jan. 8. Timed entry; tickets available online only. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

The Office Experience: Immersive experience featuring iconic set recreations, original show costumes and props. Through Jan. 16 at 1020 G St. NW, Washington, D.C. theofficeexperience.com.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Winter Weekends, Jan. 14 through March 12. $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and active military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and ages 12–18; $6 ages 6–11; and free for members and children under age 6.poplarforest.org.