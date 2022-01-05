Local Entertainment Roundup: Jan. 6-13

Due to inclement weather, some events may be postponed or canceled. Verify with venue before making plans.
6 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“One Act Festival,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $15 online, $20 at the door. Tickets and COVID restrictions at 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
Auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 6-8 p.m. Details at stagedoorproductions.org/home/auditions.
7 friday“One Act Festival,” Stage Door Productions. See Jan. 6 listing.
“Twelfth Night at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. The Revolutionary War brings fear, doubt, and frustration to the Lewis family, their friends, and Kenmore’s enslaved community. View dramatic scenes by costumed actors in the first floor rooms of Kenmore. 4:15, 5, 5:45, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. $10–$20 plus processing fee. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged. Visitors are required to wear masks inside all buildings at Kenmore. 540/370-0732, Ext. 11; kenmore.org/events.
8 saturdayPuppy yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Hourlong beginner-friendly session taught by Cynthia Ackerman. 7 p.m. $20 for adults and $10 for children. To reserve a spot, VENMO OldDominionHumaneSociety@gmail.com. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
Family Day: “USMC Through History,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Explore the history of the United States Marine Corps through notable Marines and the events that shaped their careers. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
“One Act Festival,” Stage Door Productions. See Jan. 6 listing.
“Twelfth Night at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. See Jan. 7 listing.
9 sunday“One Act Festival,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Jan. 6 listing.
“Twelfth Night at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. See Jan. 7 listing.
13 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 6 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 6 listing.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance: “Inner and Outer Visions,” painting and photography by Kathryn Murray, through Jan. 9. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “New Year, New Art” all-member show, and red tag sale, in January. First Friday reception Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: Works by local artists. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: January exhibit and red tag sale artwork, Jan. 2-30. First Friday reception Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by December artist Josh Stansfield. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by Josh Stansfield.
Colonial Buzz: Works by artist Robert Wayt Smith and photographer Pam Risdon. 804/410-2019.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty: “Impressions of Virginia,” works by plein air artist Laural Koons and photographer Dawn Whitmore. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Winter White.” Members’ Gallery: “Holiday Show.” Through Jan. 21. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.
Hawthorn Mercantile: Oyster shell art by Nancy Duggan and lighted driftwood Christmas trees by Sally Adams.
Hillwood Museum: “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” and “A Jazzy, Jolly Holiday.” Through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: January Student Show opens Jan. 12. Facebook Live webcast about the show Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: “Where The Locals Go,” by featured artist Patty O’Brien. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
McLean Community Center: “Traveling While Black” VR Experience, directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, on exhibit through Feb. 12. Free admission; registration required. mcleancenter.org.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte. Combat Art Gallery. Through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.
Peddler’s Market: Featuring the work of several local artists.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: “Celebration,” annual holiday show from the members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 804/ 224-7148.
Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.
Woodberry Forest School: “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. Jan. 3 to March 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; reception Jan. 16, 3-5 p.m. Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center. Masks required. Virtual exhibit available at woodberry.org.
music
The Birchmere: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Jan. 7-8; Musiq Soulchild, Jan. 12; Eddie From Ohio, Jan. 14-16; An Evening with Travis Tritt, Jan. 17-18. birchmere.com.
Groove Music Hall: Whey Jennings, Jan. 15. $20-$35. thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with jazz musician Branford Marsalis. Jan. 19. $10-$40. modlin.richmond.edu.
Rappahannock Choral Society: A video of Christmas concert available on the Rappahannock Choral Society website and at vimeo.com/658391471. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
theater
Arena Stage: “Change Agent,” in association with Huntington Theatre Company. Jan. 21 to March 6. Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: “Autumn Leaves,” with pianist Cyrus Chestnut and poets Kyle Dargan and Lenard D. Moore; available on demand, $10–$30 ($15 suggested). folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: “The Mountaintop,” Jan. 21 to Feb. 13. $20-$64. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Jan 22. Concert Hall. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Historic Kenmore: “Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance,” Jan. 7-9. Showtimes: 4:15, 5, 5:45, 6:45, 7:30 p.m. $10-$20; free for ages 5 and under. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged. kenmore.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Dance Etc. School of the Arts: 40th Winter Concert, Jan. 15; ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Jan. 22-23. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations,” through Jan. 16, $45–$185; Eisenhower Theater: “Prom,” Jan. 4-16, $49–$139. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre: “A.D. 16,” a world premiere musical from the creator of “Schmigadoon.” Feb. 4 through March 6.301/924-3400; olneytheatre.org.
National Theatre: “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” Jan. 29-30. broadwayatthenational.com.
Richmond Triangle Players: “Chanteuse,” Jan. 13-23. rtriangle.org.
Shakespeare Theatre: “Once Upon a One More Time,” inspired by the music of Britney Spears. Through Jan. 9 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: One Act Festival, Jan. 6-9. stagedoorproductions.org.
Signature Theatre: “Rent,” extended through Jan. 9 in MAX Theatre. Signature in Schools: “The Pursued, The Pursuing, The Busy, and The Tired,” world premiere production, Jan. 24 and Jan. 28; $10. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.
Virginia Rep: “Barefoot in the Park,” through Jan. 16. Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.
Woolly Mammoth: “A Strange Loop,” Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson. Extended through Jan. 9. $32 and up. woollymammoth.net.
family
D.C. Armory: Dinosaur Adventure, Jan. 14-16. Tickets are limited; purchase tickets online in advance. Prices start at $27 with add-on adventure pack options for children. dinosauradventure.com/dc.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Hot Wheels: Race to Win” exhibit, through Jan. 23. $15.50 adults, $13.50 youth 6-12, $10 pre-school and seniors, free for ages 2 and under. 804/864-1400; smv.org.
etc.
Altria Theater: “Dancing with the Stars—Dare to Be Different,” Jan. 7. $62.50-$92.50. AltriaTheater.com.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Winter Weekends, Jan. 8-23. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org/events. 540/370-0732.
Kings Dominion: Winter Fest, select nights through Jan. 9. kingsdominion.com.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. Through Jan. 9. Event: GardenFest for Fidos, Jan. 6 from 4-10 p.m.; online pre-purchased tickets only; $2 suggested “pet admission” benefiting the Richmond SPCA. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee
