Local Entertainment Roundup: July 1-8

1 thursdayOnline: “Mourning Mania: The Tombs of George Washington and James Monroe,” Facebook Live. With Matthew Costello, senior historian for the White House Historical Association. 6 p.m. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Music on the Patio: Ernie Ackermann and John McGee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Road. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. $55–$60 plus processing fee. Show only. Through July 11. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
2 friday“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 1 listing.
3 saturdayHistory of Our Homes: Washington Ave. neighborhood walking tour. Meet at the George Rogers Clark Memorial in the median in front of Kenmore. Hallowed Ground Tours 90-minute walking tour will discuss the history of the people and the historic homes of the neighborhood. 10 a.m. $8; $4 for FAM members and children. Rain date is July 5. 540/809-3918.
Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: In the Footsteps of George Washington. Explore Fredericksburg through the eyes of our own founding father. Visit his favorite places in town, including bars, stores, and homes of his friends and family. 10 a.m. $7–$10. Departure location will be listed in confirmation email. Tours will cover about 1 mile, last 1.5–2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Registration required at hffi.org/events.
WWII Warbird Showcase, Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Road, Brandy Station. Aircraft rides, static displays, and WWII Army encampment and living history. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free parking and admission, donations appreciated. Lunch available for purchase. Purchase rides in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Blackberry Smoke, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. 8 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets $34.99; pods $179.96–$219.96. Parking $5. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
Nick McAlister, Barley Naked Brewing Co., 15 Tech Parkway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 5–8 pm. Free. 540/623-4475; barleynaked.com.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 1 listing.
4 sundayPublic Reading of the Declaration of Independence, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. Live readings of the Declaration of Independence by costumed interpreters. 11a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
July Fourth at Ferry Farm, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Washington house tours, archaeology, patriotic flag retirement ceremony, historic reenactors, music, living history demonstrations and theater performances, crafts, games and family-friendly activities. 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. $5 per car, plus processing fees. Advance purchase of parking and event admission pass is strongly encouraged. No shuttles or parking at the Eagles lodge. Rain or shine. 540/370-0732 Ext. 27; events@gwffoundation.org; kenmore.org/events.
Freedom Car and Truck Show, Culpeper Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Music, food, family fun. Trophies awarded to Best of Show, Board’s Pick, People’s Choice and Top 25. 1–5 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds will benefit Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services. herestores.com.
WWII Warbird Showcase, Culpeper Regional Airport. See July 3 listing.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. See July 1 listing.
7 wednesday“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. See July 1 listing.
8 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 1 listing.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 1 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Beach,” works celebrating a favorite destination and anticipating summer. Summer-themed work also included in the individual artist displays. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Arches & Arcs: Abandoned” by David Lovegrove. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. Through Aug. 1. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: ”Polymer Clay: Putting the Fun in Functional,” works by Linda Hess. June 29-Aug. 1. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Our Town,” celebrating the spirit of Fredericksburg and its resilience, rich history and mutually supportive community. First Friday opening reception 5-9 p.m.; invited guests include Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw who will give greetings at 7 p.m., members of City Council and Ann Glave, executive director of Fredericksburg Virginia Main Street. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 5-8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by regional artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by Michele Costello. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: New exhibit. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Buzz: Works by local artist R. Wayt Smith. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 5-8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Works by Northern Neck Art Alliance. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Messages in Color.” Members’ Gallery: “3-D and Mixed Media.” Through July. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Get Out(side), a Regional Juried Exhibition.” Through July. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
RMS Design: Featuring Jackie Shepard’s artful images reimagining downtown Colonial Beach with historic buildings restored, also including compatible renovations, new construction and streetscape designs. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild and Gallery: “Creative Expressions,” collaborative exhibit by sisters Bonnie and Kathryn Murray featuring a colorful array of paintings, photographs and collagraphs. Through July. Limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Reopens today with new exhibit “Partners in History” and July 4th ceremony. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Johnny Artis Band, July 2; Julia Nixon and Co., July 3; Donavon Frankenreiter, July 7; Asleep at the Wheel, July 8; The Quebe Sisters, July 10; Flatland Cavalry, July 11. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Where We Belong, a filmed solo piece by Madeline Sayet, streaming through July 11. In association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. $20.99. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Through July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “After Midnight,” starring “Hamilton” actor Christopher Jackson, streaming through Aug. 4. $35. sigtheatre.org.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Summer camps: Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 8-11); Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 11-15); Creative Drama, July 19-24 (ages 7-10); Improvisation and Comedy, July 19-24 (ages 11-15). Alum Springs Park. Registration is through Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. stagedoorproductions.org; fredericksburgva.gov.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, with nightly fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. through July 29. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: “An American Celebration,” July 4. Included with admission. Limited capacity; advance ticket purchase is suggested. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Paleontology Excursions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 and Aug. 14 (weather dependent). Minimum age requirement is 8 years old. Limited spots available; pre-registration is required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.