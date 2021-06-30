Local Entertainment Roundup: July 1-8

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.

Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall. 757/629-4111.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Get Out(side), a Regional Juried Exhibition.” Through July. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.