Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

13 thursday

Archaeology Day open house, 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove. Learn about Virginia’s pre-Revolutionary era, the 1714 Fort Germanna and the home of Alexander Spotswood. Germanna’s Visitor Center and Hitt Archaeology Center will both be open for tours. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free. Timed tickets available at visitor center. germanna.org. Happy hour follows at 1781 Brewing Company & Wilderness Run Winery, 11109 Plank Road, 4–6 p.m. to learn more about Germanna’s work and resources. 1781brewing.com.

Film: “The Valley of Gwangi,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros.–Seven Arts, 1969) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. Through July 15. Schedule and ticket information at madisoncountyfairva.com.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Through July 15. Schedule and ticket information at fauquierfair.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

14 friday

Performing Arts Festival, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Noon–9 p.m. Afternoon workshops are free. Performances start at 7 p.m. $15–$20. Full roster at dancematrixcompany.com.

Bastille Day, Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward Street. Marché aux Puces, a French flea market, and music by the Harry Wilson Ensemble. 5–8 p.m. Free admission. Beverages and snacks available for purchase. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association.

Film: “A Fistful of Dynamite,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1971) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Author visit: Marina T. Oberlander, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Ukrainian-Russian author Oberlander and her artist grandson, Konstantin F. Weber–Chubays. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Their books and artwork will be available for purchase. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. See July 13 listing.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. See July 13 listing.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Dixie Power Trio, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Zydeco. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Meatloaf the Ultimate Tribute, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $25–$50 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

“Buried Child,” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. onthestage.tickets/fredericksburg-theatre-ensamble.

15 saturday

Germanna Together Gala: Celebrating the Contributions of Dr. Patti Lisk, Woolen Mill, 203 Ford St. 6–11 p.m. $150. germanna.edu/gala.

Author visit: Marina T. Oberlander, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. See July 14 listing.

Performing Arts Festival, Fredericksburg Branch Library. See July 14 listing.

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. See July 13 listing.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. See July 13 listing.

Live music at the co-op: Doug Alan Wilcox, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 4–5:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Music on the Cliffs: Tyler Nichols, Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Westmoreland. 6–8 p.m. Free; parking fee applies. Bring a blanket or chair. 804/493-8821; dcr.virginia.org/state-parks.

Summer Concert Series: Bluegrass and Country Music Night, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Headliner Circa Blue with Stratus, Bud’s Collective, and Kaylee Hansen. 6–10 p.m. State Climb Silks aerial performers with musical accompaniment by Bailey Hayes at 5:30 p.m. $5 in advance, $10 at the door; $25 series. Bring chairs and blankets. verdunadventurebound.org/events.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “Sarah Elmira Royster Shelton: Poe’s Love.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

“Buried Child,” 810 Caroline St. See July 14 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See July 13 listing.

16 sunday

Acoustic Sunday: Carly Harvey, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food by Salty Bob’s. 1–5 p.m., music 2–5 p.m. inglesidevineyards.com.

“Buried Child,” 810 Caroline St. 6 p.m. See July 14 listing.

17 monday

Music on the Steps: The Nethers Hot Club, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

19 wednesday

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

20 thursday

Film: “Buck and the Preacher,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Live music at the co-op: Ernie Ackermann and John McGee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: Band of Oz, The Depot, 111 Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music, kids’ activities, food vendors. 5–9 p.m. $10. Under 21 admitted free. Bring a lawn chair. culpeperdowntown.com/events.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. See July 19 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 13 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 13 listing.

Local roundup

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” through July 29; artist panel discussion July 15, 2–4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “As Above,” featuring new acrylic landscape paintings by Nicole Myers, July 6-30. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Americana” all-member exhibit July 4-30. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Sailing!” featuring Barbara Brennan’s paintings in oils and pastels inspired by the colors and themes of vintage postcards from the 1920s and 30s. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. and featuring Jamie Bennett, musician and visual artist. Hunt for “gold” oyster shells and bring those you find to Beach Paws where they can be redeemed.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spectrum of Summer Experiences,” July 6-30. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokes fredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Photography by featured guest artist Chris Cepulis, through July.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: July featured artist Gary Stewart. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Lee Valentine and Aicy Karbstein. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. with live music.

Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: Potomac River Regional Art Show, featuring works by Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania artists. July 8-9 and July 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colonial Beach Town Center. Free.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Glass on glass creations by Joyce Reid. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Open for Second Friday Art walk.

Colonial Beach Town Center (new venue): annual Potomac River Regional Art Show, featuring artists from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. Open Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolors by featured guest artist Mark Parmelee, through July. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Paintings by featured artist Renee Sessions. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Touch of Red” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Helen Burrough and Kay Thompson. Through July. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Hillwood Museum: “Glass: Art. Beauty. Design.,” through Jan. 14, 2024. hillwoodmuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Golden Reflections,” new works by Vicki Marckel. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Four Elements,” through Aug. 27. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, through July 21. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. masonexhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by Tommy Feltner. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. with live music.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. with a hands-on craft project (materials provided).

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: Art League Gallery: “Into the Wilderness,” by Fredericksburg artist Kim Richards. Solo exhibit features works rich in biblical and allegorical references. July 6-Aug. 6. Opening reception July 14, 6-9 p.m.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: First Fridays, includes free museum admission, cafe specials and family activities. virginiahistory.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9; “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Blue Ridge Chorale: Practices held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11 or register online at brcsings.com.

Brencore Entertainment: Tribute to the Music of Earth, Wind and Fire, July 16 at Holiday Inn Fredericksburg, $35-$40. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Fort Hunt Park: Lesson Zero, July 30, from 7-8 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.

Groove Music Hall: Meatloaf the Ultimate Tribute, July 14; Masters of Soul, July 21; The Four Horsemen, Metallica Tribute, Aug. 3; Trial By Fire, A Tribute to Journey, Aug. 4; 1964-The Tribute, Aug. 11. thegroovemusichall.com.

MGM National Harbor: KARD, July 19; Peter Frampton, July 20; Santana, July 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Pearl Street Warehouse: Parker Barrow, July 13. Blues-infused Southern rock. pearlstreetwarehouse.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June-September, from 6-8 p.m. July: Tyler Nichols, August: Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Agecroft Hall: Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Comedy of Errors,” July 6-30. 804/355-0008; agecrofthall.org/richmond-shakespeare-festival.

Altria Theater: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” July 11-16. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” July 19-Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

Edloe Glades Estate: Brian Clowdus Presents: “Into The Woods,” through July 16, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. $44 and up; $99 VIP. BrianClowdus.com.

Fredericksburg Theater Ensemble: “The Buried Child,” through July 16. fredericksburgtheatre.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” through July 29; Eisenhower Theatre: “1776,” June 27-July 16; Terrace Theater: Gavin Creel in Concert, Aug. 31. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “42nd Street,” July 19-Sept. 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8-Sept. 17. Cabaret events: Disco Fever, with Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, July 25–Aug. 13. sigtheatre.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” through Aug. 6. va-rep.org.

family

CYT Fredericksburg: “Freaky Friday: A New Musical,” July 21-23 at CYT Theater, 5024 Southpoint Parkway. $18-$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Go to the Carnival! (July 19); Let’s Discover Dinosaurs! (July 26); and Let’s Eat! (Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Heathsville Farmers Market: Kids Day, July 15. Includes performances by The Kilmarnock District & Pipe Band and the String Crewe; children’s activities with the Tavern Woodworkers Guild, the Tavern Spinners & Weavers Guild, blacksmiths in the Tavern Forge, the Tavern Quilt Guild; and taking part in an archeological “dig.” RHHTFoundationinc.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Front Lawn Fun, featuring outdoor games and toys from yesteryear as well as space-themed activities in honor of “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free. virginiahistory.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington Heritage Museums.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Through Aug. 13. Summer Nights Concert Series: Bad Romance: A Tribute to Lady GaGa, July 15; Flo Rida, July 22; Matthew West, July 29. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

FXBG Pride Festival: Featuring live music, vendors, raffles and other festivities. Old Mill Park, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rescheduled date from June 24). fxbgpride.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern: Appearance by Ukrainian-Russian author Marina T. Oberlander and artist grandson, Konstantin F. Weber-Chubays at the “Heritage Arts Center” Gift Shoppe. July 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books and artwork available for purchase.

Stratford Hall: Summer Saturdays July 15 and Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about various facets of the 18th century from museum staff through paleontology, archaeology, collections, and preservation demonstrations. Included in general admission. stratfordhall.org.