Local Entertainment Roundup: July 14 to July 21

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.14 thursday

Virtual author talks: David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done—The Art of Stress Free Productivity.” Noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Bastille Day celebration, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Live music by Whiskey Django Foxtrot; French food and beverages are available for purchase. 6–9 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.

Louisa County Ag Fair, Walton Park, 100 E. Sixth St., Mineral. 4–9 p.m. $3–$10, children under 12 are free. louisacountyagfair.com.

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. Schedule and pricing at madisoncountyfairva.com. 540/948-7073.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Schedule and pricing at fauquierfair.com.

Live Music at the Co-op: Los Dos, 320 Emancipation Highway. Blues, folk, funk, jazz, modern indie and more. 5:30–7 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

After Hours Concert Series: Brothers Osborne, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20–$25. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

15 fridayDuncan Trail celebration, Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Road, Somerset. Live music, ribbon cutting ceremony and hiking. Ice cream and limited menu available for purchase. 4–8 p.m. themarketatgrelen.com.

Louisa County Ag Fair, Walton Park. Noon–10 p.m. See July 14 listing.

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. See July 14 listing.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. See July 14 listing.

Film: “Culpepper Cattle Co.,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Bored teen experiences life of cowboy. (20th Century–Fox, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Sounds of Summer: Harry Wilson Band, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Terry Lee Goffee, Marshall Community Center Theater, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall. Johnny Cash tribute show. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $35 in advance, $45 at the door. Kids 3 are younger are free. Concessions available for purchase. No outside food, alcohol or smoking. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins, Mansion Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m. $23–$25. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions. See July 14 listing.

16 saturdayFirst Africans Day, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Event remembers and honors those enslaved at Stratford Hall and their descendants, through music, storytelling, special tours and lectures. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Register at stratfordhall.org.

Kids Day at Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Special activities, crafts and games. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Bagpipe concert by the Kilmarnock District & Pipe Band at 10:30 a.m. Dance performance by the Berea Festival Dancers at 11:30 a.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Louisa County Ag Fair, Walton Park. 9 a.m.–10 p.m. See July 14 listing.

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. See July 14 listing.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. See July 14 listing.

Film: “Moana,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Walt Disney, 2016) 2 p.m. “Jaws,” (Universal, 1975) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079 x 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

After Hours Concert Series: Chase Rice, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

Parsons’ Cause: Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson, Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions. See July 14 listing.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins. See July 15 listing.

17 sunday“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See July 14 listing.

18 mondayMusic on the Steps: Colonial Seafood, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

20 wednesdayUnplugged in the Hall, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Acoustic jam session with fellowship and food. 6:30–8:30 p.m. graceumchartwood.net.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $55–$75 plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

21 thursdayHistory Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Celebrity quizmaster is M.C. Morris. 6 p.m. Cash bar. Light snacks provided. Reservations and questions to lcrawfor@umw.edu. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See July 14 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See July 14 listing.

Live Music at the Co-op: Becky Y Slam, 320 Emancipation Highway. Latin jazz, R&B and originals. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Unsuitables, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Rock and roll with funk and soul. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins, Mansion Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m. $23–$25. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See July 20 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “ARTnado,” a selection of works highlighting water-related subjects. Through July 31. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Treasures of Time,” works by Christine Lush–Rodriguez. Through July 31. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Crossroads: Where East Meets West,” featuring works by Hashim Al Samarrai, one of Iraq’s premier oil painters. Through July 31. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by featured artists Ellyn Wenzler and Angela Wagner. Through July. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Joyce Reid.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by featured artists T Arnold and Ben Collins. Through July. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Summer Red.” Members Gallery: Works by Celeste Johnston and Anne McCahill. Through July. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Urban Landscape,” a national juried exhibition of photography. Through July. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties, through July 15. Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24; “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by Doris Barbee.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Karna Sparks. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

music

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center: “A Tribute to the Funk,” Brencore Entertainment’s second annual All White Party, featuring Brencore Allstars Band and comedian Skiba. July 23 at 8 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. $50, includes light fare. brencore.com.

FredNats Concert Series: Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Sauce Boss: Florida slide guitar player Bill Wharton performs at Stafford Moose Lodge #2215. Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Lodge, 422 Eskimo Hills Road, Stafford, or by emailing to bsusko51@gmail.com. $20 at the door. Gumbo is free for all who attend. sauceboss.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Band’s Visit,” July 26–31. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet.” July 15–Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Cadence Theatre: “Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition” at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. Through Sunday. $17. dominionenergycenter.com.

Folger Theatre: ”A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Aug. 28 at the National Building Museum; $20 and up. Events: stage director talk with Victor Malana Maog, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Shen Yun: China Before Communism,” through Sunday; Eisenhower Theater: “The Band’s Visit,” through July 17; Theater Lab: The Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised,” through July 31, and “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: The Starling Shakespeare Company: “Macbeth,” July 23 at 3 p.m.; and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” July 23 at 7:30 p.m. $20. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” July 20 through Sept. 4. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Red Velvet,” through July 17 at Michael R. Klein Theatre; “Potted Potter,” through July 17 at Sidney Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder,” through July 17. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” through Sunday. 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday. $20 online and $25 at the door. Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc. Youth summer camps available. stagedoorproductions.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 7. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

W. Washington Theatre: “The Gate,” July 21–24 at 3222 M St. N.W., Washington, D.C. Runs 45 minutes with a 15-minute Q&A talk back. capitalfringe.org/events/the-gate.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6–13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Carpenter Theatre: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour, July 17. Ages 18 and older. $35-$100. dominionenergycenter.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through Aug. 28. $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Old House Vineyards: Book signing: “The Northern Virginia Trap Rock Quarries,” July 22. Features display of Virginia classic minerals and dinosaur tracks; bring your NOVA specimens. 1-3 p.m. Books $25, posters $35, food and beverages available for purchase. RSVP by July 19 to friendsofmineralogy.virginia@gmail.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: First Africans Day, commemorating the enslaved Africans and African Americans who built and sustained Stratford Hall and the Lee family for generations. Includes music, storytelling, special tours and lectures. July 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee