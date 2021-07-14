Local Entertainment Roundup: July 15-22

Locust Shade Park: Lesson Zero and Starryville, July 17 from 2-5:30 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero, reverbnation.com/starryville.

Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.

Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.

theater

Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.