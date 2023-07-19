Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

20 thursday

Film: “Buck and the Preacher,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Live music at the co-op: Ernie Ackermann and John McGee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: Band of Oz, The Depot, 111 Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music, kids’ activities, food vendors. 5–9 p.m. $10. Under 21 admitted free. Bring a lawn chair. culpeperdowntown.com/events.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

21 friday

Film: “Johnny Guitar,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Republic, 1954) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Adwela and the Uprising, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Reggae. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

An Evening with the Masters of Soul, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $25–$37 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: It’s a Disaster, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $10 online, $15 at the door. stagedoorproductions.org.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 20 listing.

22 saturday

Countdown to Christmas, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $6–$8 plus fees. Children 12 and younger free. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Author talk: Tracey Gendron, Fredericksburg Food Coop, 320 Emancipation Highway. “Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It.” 3 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

History at Sunset: Scouts, Spies, and Espionage: The Unionist Underground of the Fredericksburg Area, meet at the First Day at Chancellorsville Battlefield parking lot, 6159 Plank Road. 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1.5 mile walk; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-at-sunset.htm.

Barn Dance, Revatone Farm, 10828 Catharpin Road. Live music by Toni Clare. 7–10 p.m. $25 minors, $50 adults, $75 couples. Raffles; cash bar; food available for purchase. Fundraiser benefits Central Virginia Horse Rescue. centralvahorserescue.org/events/spring-barn-dance.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “Coretta Scott King: The First Lady of the Civil Rights Movement.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: It’s a Disaster, 810 Caroline St. 3 and 8 p.m. See July 21 listing.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 20 listing.

Bingo, Hard Times Café, 10760 Patriot Highway. Games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo cards are $8 for one pack or $25 for five packs; a pack includes 10 games. Daubers, extra games for grand prizes and raffle tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit Old Dominion Humane Society’s rescue dogs. olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See July 20 listing.

23 sunday

Countdown to Christmas, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See July 22 listing.

Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring Virginia Gospel Singers, The Canters and Justified. 4 p.m. Food available. Outdoors, weather permitting. Chairs available or bring your own.

Riley Green, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$99 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See July 20 listing.

24 monday

Music on the Steps: Trash Rocket, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

26 wednesday

Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$879 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See July 20 listing.

27 thursday

Louisa County Fair: “Big Wheels and Pig Squeals,” Walton Park, 100 E. Sixth St., Mineral. Through July 29. louisacountyagfair.com.

Film: “Destry Rides Again,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 20 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 20 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 20 listing.

Local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” through July 29. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “As Above,” featuring new acrylic landscape paintings by Nicole Myers, July 6-30. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Americana” all-member exhibit July 4-30. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Sailing!” featuring Barbara Brennan’s paintings in oils and pastels inspired by the colors and themes of vintage postcards from the 1920s and 30s. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spectrum of Summer Experiences,” July 6-30. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Photography by featured guest artist Chris Cepulis, through July.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: July featured artist Gary Stewart.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Lee Valentine and Aicy Karbstein.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Glass on glass creations by Joyce Reid.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolors by featured guest artist Mark Parmelee, through July. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Paintings by featured artist Renee Sessions.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Touch of Red” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Helen Burrough and Kay Thompson. Through July. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Golden Reflections,” new works by Vicki Marckel.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Four Elements,” through Aug. 27. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, through July 21. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists will be on display in the Main Floor hallway gallery July 21 through November. Featured artist: photographer Fritzi Newton. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. masonexhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by Tommy Feltner.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by local artists.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: Art League Gallery: “Into the Wilderness,” by Fredericksburg artist Kim Richards. Solo exhibit features works rich in biblical and allegorical references. Through Aug. 6.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Blue Ridge Chorale: Practices held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11 or register online at brcsings.com.

Brencore Entertainment: An Evening of R&B and Soul, with Jamar Dukes and the Brencore Allstars, July 28. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Fort Hunt Park: Lesson Zero, July 30, from 7-8 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.

Groove Music Hall: Masters of Soul, July 21; The Four Horsemen, Metallica Tribute, Aug. 3; Trial By Fire, A Tribute to Journey, Aug. 4; 1964-The Tribute, Aug. 11. thegroovemusichall.com.

MGM National Harbor: Peter Frampton, July 20; Santana, July 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June-September, from 6-8 p.m. July: Tyler Nichols, August: Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Agecroft Hall: Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Comedy of Errors,” July 6-30. 804/355-0008; agecrofthall.org/richmond-shakespeare-festival.

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” July 19-Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

Brencore Entertainment: Comedy Night with Apple Brown Betty and Micah “Bam Bamm” White, July 22. brencore.com.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” through July 29; Eisenhower Theatre: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” July 20-Aug. 13; Theater Lab: The Last Improv Show, July 11-23; Terrace Theater: Gavin Creel in Concert, Aug. 31. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “42nd Street,” July 19-Sept. 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Evita,” Sept. 5-Oct. 8 in Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8-Sept. 17. Cabaret events: Disco Fever, with Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, July 25–Aug. 13. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “It’s a Disaster,” featuring the Fredericksburg Improv Team. July 21-22. stagedoorproductions.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” through Aug. 6. va-rep.org.

family

CYT Fredericksburg: “Freaky Friday: A New Musical,” July 21-23 at CYT Theater, 5024 Southpoint Parkway. $18-$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Discover Dinosaurs! (July 26); and Let’s Eat! (Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Front Lawn Fun, featuring outdoor games and toys from yesteryear as well as space-themed activities in honor of “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free. virginiahistory.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington Heritage Museums.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Through Aug. 13. Summer Nights Concert Series: Flo Rida, July 22; Matthew West, July 29. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

FXBG Pride Festival: Featuring live music, vendors, raffles and other festivities. Old Mill Park, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rescheduled date from June 24). fxbgpride.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Summer Saturdays Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about various facets of the 18th century from museum staff through paleontology, archaeology, collections, and preservation demonstrations. Included in general admission. stratfordhall.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee