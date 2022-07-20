Local Entertainment Roundup: July 21 to July 28

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

21 thursday

History Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Celebrity quizmaster is M.C. Morris, Fredericksburg’s assistant director for tourism. 6 p.m. Cash bar. Light snacks provided. Reservations and questions to lcrawfor@umw.edu. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu

Live Music at the Co-op: Becky Y Slam, 320 Emancipation Highway. Latin jazz, R&B and originals. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Unsuitables, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Rock ’n’ roll with funk and soul. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins, Mansion Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m. $23–$25. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

22 friday

Performing Arts Festival, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Workshops noon–4:30 p.m. Free. Performances 7 p.m. $15. Schedule at dancematrixcompany.com.

Sounds of Summer: Jon Tyler Wiley and His Virginia Choir, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Music and Wine: “California Bob” Hale, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and a picnic basket. Refreshments available for purchase. No outside alcohol. louisaarts.org.

Film: “The Flesh and The Devil,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Love triangle. Live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson. (WB, 1926) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, Ext. 79994.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins. See July 21 listing

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 21 listing.

23 saturday

A Tribute to the Funk, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Annual All White Party, featuring Brencore Allstars Band, DJ Tony B and comedian Skiba. 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m. $50, includes light fare. brencore.com.

Angelica Baylor “#33” album release concert, Central Station Banquet Hall, 1917 Princess Anne St. With Trey Jones. 8–11 p.m. $30–$80. Tickets at eventbrite.com; angelicabaylor.com.

Fam Kat welcome party, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Family-friendly activities to celebrate the museum’s new family mascot. 10 a.m.–noon. Free. famva.org.

Countdown to Christmas Expo craft show, Expo Center. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $5–$7; kids 12 and younger are free. fredericksburgartsandcraftsshows.com.

History at Sunset: “Present for Duty 300: Walking with the 27th Indiana at Chancellorsville,” Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Free ranger-guided walk. Meet at Fairview (Stop #10 on the Chancellorsville Driving Tour). 6:30 p.m. 90 minutes. Bring bug spray and water and to wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Film: “Viva Las Vegas,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1964) 2 p.m. “8 1/2” Italian with English subtitles. (Cinenz/Columbia, 1963) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079 Ext. 79994.

Parsons’ Cause: “Harriet Tubman,” Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

“Macbeth,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 3 p.m. $20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

Performing Arts Festival, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater. See July 22 listing.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins. See July 21 listing.

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” Theater at Vint Hill. See July 22 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 21 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

24 sunday

Countdown to Christmas Expo craft show, Expo Center. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See July 23 listing

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See July 22 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner at 11:30 a.m. See July 21 listing.

25 monday

Music on the Steps: Nick McAlister, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

27 wednesday

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Musical performance and talk about Civil War music by Geoff White. 6 p.m. Free. Bring a chair, water will be available. cwrtf.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See July 21 listing

28 thursday

World War II at the Movies, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St. With author Virginia Lyman Lucas, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle at Guadalcanal. Presentation will include battle’s depiction in “Guadalcanal Diary,” The Pride of the Marines,” “Flying Leathernecks,” “The Gallant Hours” and “The Fighting Sullivans.” 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See July 21 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See July 21 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 21 listing.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins. See July 21 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Sightings” by Scott Eagle, July 28-Sept. 10. Artist talk and reception Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m. RSVP at tinyurl.com/EagleReception. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

The Artists’ Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “ARTnado,” a selection of works highlighting water-related subjects. Through July 31. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Treasures of Time,” works by Christine Lush–Rodriguez. Through July 31. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Crossroads: Where East Meets West,” featuring works by Hashim Al Samarrai, one of Iraq’s premier oil painters. Through July 31. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by featured artists Ellyn Wenzler and Angela Wagner. Through July. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Joyce Reid.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by featured artists T Arnold and Ben Collins. Through July. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Summer Red.” Members Gallery: Works by Celeste Johnston and Anne McCahill. Through July. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Urban Landscape,” a national juried exhibition of photography. Through July. Classes available. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring photography from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Opening reception July 29, 6-8 p.m. On display through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24; “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by Doris Barbee.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Karna Sparks. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Aug. 6 through Jan. 29. Event: BrewHaHa beer festival, Aug. 6. virginiahistory.org.

music

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

FredNats Concert Series: Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Sauce Boss: Florida slide guitar player Bill Wharton performs at Stafford Moose Lodge #2215. Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Lodge, 422 Eskimo Hills Road, Stafford, or by emailing to bsusko51@gmail.com. $20 at the door. Gumbo is free for all who attend. sauceboss.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Band’s Visit,” July 26–31. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet,” through Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Dominion Energy Center: Earthquake: An Evening of Comedy & Soul Under the Stars, Aug. 6. dominionenergycenter.com.

Folger Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Aug. 28 at the National Building Museum. $20 and up. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” Aug. 2 through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: Blue Man Group, through July 31; Theater Lab: The Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised,” through July 31, and “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: The Starling Shakespeare Company: “Macbeth,” July 23 at 3 p.m.; and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” July 23 at 7:30 p.m. $20. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” July 20 through Sept. 4. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Stage Door Productions: “The Miracle Worker,” Thursdays through Sundays Aug. 4-15. $20 online. Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc. Youth summer camps available. stagedoorproductions.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 7. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

W. Washington Theatre: “The Gate,” July 21–24 at 3222 M St. N.W., Washington, D.C. Runs 45 minutes with a 15-minute Q&A talk- back. capitalfringe.org/events/the-gate.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Kat Welcome Party, celebrating its new family mascot. Families can color their own FAM Kat and try FAM’s Family Explorer Pack. July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Free. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey,” through Sept. 5. Exhibit requires an additional ticket. smv.org.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6–13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through Aug. 28. $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Semilla Cultural: Bomba Dance Workshop, 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Dorothy Hart Community Center. All ages. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bomba-dance-percussion-workshops-tickets-335391794887.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.