Local Entertainment Roundup: July 22-29

Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.

Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.

theater

Arena Stage: Cabaret Nights, July 22, 29-30; Free and ticketed; limit two tickets per household. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” a free event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.