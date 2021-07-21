Local Entertainment Roundup: July 22-29

22 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Summer Concert Series: Country Current, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. The Navy’s premier country–bluegrass ensemble. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Concessions will be available. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
23 friday
Fredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week 2021, July 23 to Aug. 1. Participating restaurants: 25 30 Espresso, Abner B’s, Adventure Brewing Co., The Alpine Chef, Billiken’s Smoke House, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Castiglia’s, Colonial Tavern, Cork & Table, Deutschland Downtown, Eileen’s Bakery & Cafe, Foode, Mercantile, Fredericksburg Food Co-Op, Freedom Society, Italian Station, Katora Coffee, La Petite Auberge, Melting Pot, Orofino, Patriot Subs, PimentavRistorante Renato, Sammy T’s, Sedona Taphouse, The Soup & Taco Etc., The Soup & Taco 2 Etc., Sunken Well Tavern, Sweet Reasons, Tapa Rio and Vivify. Pick up Restaurant Week Passport at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, participating restaurants (limited copies available) or print one online. View restaurant week menus at FredericksburgRestaurantWeek.com.
Online: Family Bingo Night fundraiser. Ten rounds of bingo, raffles and prizes. 7 p.m. $35. Two bonus rounds available for $10 each. tinyurl.com/Stafford NAACPbingo.
Music & Wine at Sundown: Dan Trull, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs and picnic basket; beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 22 listing.
24 saturday
Downtown Greens’ Summer Block Party, 206 Charles St. Family-friendly event with food and entertainment. 2–7 p.m. Free. Bring camp chairs or a blanket.
Buffalo Soldier Day, adjacent to Mission BBQ, 5315 Plank Road. Features the 23rd Regt. USCT Color Guard, Spotsylvania County Motor Officers precision riding demonstration, West Point Alumni Glee Club, raffle prizes and 50/50. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Buffalo Soldiers of Central Virginia Motorcycle Club will ride in at 11 a.m. $10 donation supports club’s scholarship fund. buffalosoldiersofcentralvirginia.com.
All-American Summerfest, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road. Family-friendly water games, games and prizes, 50/50 raffle. Concessions available for purchase. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $1–$5 per game. Be prepared to get wet. Proceeds support veterans, service members and their families in our community. 540/548-8069; spotsylvaniapost320.org.
Film screening: “Gnomeo & Juliet,” Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2358 Lignum Road, Lignum. 7 p.m. Free. Popcorn, snacks and drinks will be provided. Rated G.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
After Hours Concert Series: Chris Young, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $36–$139. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 22 listing.
25 sunday
Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists, these informative walks cover a mile of trails in both woodlands and fields and also touch on the historic ruins of Belmont’s past. 2 p.m. Free. Mask and registration required. jwilken@umw.edu.
Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring The Kellys and Justified. 4 p.m. Everything will be inside. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 12:30 p.m. See July 22 listing.
26 monday
Music on the Steps : Halau O ‘Aulani, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Hawaiian traditional. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
28 wednesday
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11 a.m. See July 22 listing.
29 thursday
Louisa County Agricultural Fair, Walton Park, 100 E. Sixth St., Mineral. Through July 31. Schedule and ticket information at louisacountyagfair.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 22 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 22 listing.
Live Music at the Co-op: Los Dos, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Blues, folk, country, funk, jazz, modern indie and more. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 22 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Arches & Arcs: Abandoned” by David Lovegrove. Through Aug. 1. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: ”Polymer Clay: Putting the Fun in Functional,” works by Linda Hess. Through Aug. 1. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Our Town,” celebrating the spirit of Fredericksburg and its resilience, rich history and mutually supportive community. Through July. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by regional artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Regional art. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: Embroidered artsy birds; raffle purchases can be made. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Buzz: Works by local artist Bob Waytt Smith. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Money art work by local artists Doris Barbee and Kathy Moran. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Messages in Color.” Members’ Gallery: “3-D and Mixed Media.” Through July. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiogamny: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org
Hillwood Museum: “The Porcelain Flowers of Vladimir Kanevsky,” through Sept. 5; “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” through Jan. 9; and “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil,” through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Get Out(side), a Regional Juried Exhibition.” Through July. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by local oil painter Judi Morris. 804/224-7148.
RMS Design: Works by local painter Barbara Anthony. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Summer Glow: free public art experiences in Georgetown, July 16-Sept. 26, featuring works by D.C. artists. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild and Gallery: “Creative Expressions,” collaborative exhibit by sisters Bonnie and Kathryn Murray featuring a colorful array of paintings, photographs and collagraphs. Through July. Limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Partners in History,” through Jan. 3. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath Band, July 22; The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty, July 23; The Reagan Years, July 24. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
Fairfax County Park Authority: Lesson Zero at Royal Lake Park in Fairfax, July 30 from 7:30-9 p.m. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.
Jazz in the Country: Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. Featuring national and internationally known jazz artists, including Bruce Middle Group. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Rain or shine. $75 general admission; $30 for ages 11-17; children under 11. Limited seating. Details and tickets at jazzinthecountry.com.
Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.
theater
Arena Stage: Cabaret Nights, July 22, 29-30; Free and ticketed; limit two tickets per household. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” a free event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Opera in the Outfield: Rossini’s “Cinderella,” Aug. 28 at Nationals Park. 7 p.m. broadcast; event begins at 5 p.m. with photo ops, prizes, performances by local artists, a screening of “SLOPERA! A Bite-Sized Opera,” arts and crafts, and more. Admission is free. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Olney Outdoors on the Root Family Stage, featuring cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances and theater for young audiences. Through Sept. 4. olneytheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: ”The Pink Unicorn” by Elise Forier Edie, July 28 to Aug. 15. $10-$40. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Grumpy Old Men, the Musical,” Wednesdays through Sundays July 21-Sept. 5. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: ”Broadway in the Park,” featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell with a cast of Signature favorites, Sept. 3 at Wolf Trap (a special collaboration with Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts); tickets on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday at wolftrap.org. Online: Signature Features: “After Midnight,” starring “Hamilton” actor Christopher Jackson, streaming through Aug. 4. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: 14th annual One Act Festival, Aug. 12-15. stagedoorproductions.org.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Art Family Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24, with sensory-friendly 9-11 a.m. Included with admission. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Mary Washington House: Cross Stitch Class for Children, 5-7 p.m. July 23. Limited to 10 students. $30 per person; supplies will be provided. mary-washington-house.square.site/product/7-23-2021-children-s-cross-stitch-class/89. 540/ 373-1569.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, with nightly fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. through July 29. Concert lineup: Jeremy Camp, July 24; Dylan Scott, July 25. Concerts free with park admission. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Wine & Oyster Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19; early bird tickets (through Sept. 1): $25 tasting ticket (includes wine glass), $17 non-tasting ticket, $5 ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.