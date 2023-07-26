Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

27 thursday

Louisa County Fair: “Big Wheels and Pig Squeals,” Walton Park, 100 E. Sixth St., Mineral. Through July 29. louisacountyagfair.com.

Film: “Destry Rides Again,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Universal, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

28 friday

Film: “Blazing Saddles,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1974) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. Through Aug. 6. Schedule and ticket pricing at fredericksburgfair.org.

Louisa County Fair, Walton Park. See July 27 listing.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Whiskey Rebellion, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Bluegrass. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 27 listing.

“A Wrinkle in Time,” 810 Caroline St. 7 p.m. $15. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

29 saturday

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 28 listing.

Louisa County Fair, Walton Park. See July 27 listing.

Iris Sale, Meadows Farms Nursery, 5043 Plank Road. View varieties available at irisregion4.com/FAIS5_Sale.htm. 8 a.m.–3 p.m., or until sold out. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Iris Society, proceeds fund two horticulture scholarships. 540/582-5799, 540/847-1236 or fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Barbie Inspired Selfie Event, Eagle Village Shopping Center, 1277 Emancipation Highway. Come dressed in your favorite Barbie-inspired outfit and strike a pose at Barbie inspired selfie stations. Noon–3 p.m. $35 per person. Free face painting and glitter tattoos. Tickets sold on Eventbrite. RSVP; space is limited. 540/823-1277.

BAMM JAMM Music Festival, Town Hill and Colonial Ave., Colonial Beach. Featuring Sally & Brian, The Chauncy Fortune Band, Carlos and the Castaways, Scenic Roots, Good Time Alibi, Vivid Vertigo and Kavlik. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. $10 plus fees. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Dirty Heads, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $26–$144 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “Thomas Nelson, Secretary of the Colonial Council.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 27 listing.

“A Wrinkle in Time,” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 7 p.m. See July 28 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See July 27 listing.

30 sunday

FXBG Pride Festival, Old Mill Park. Featuring live music, vendors, raffles and other festivities. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rescheduled date from June 24). fxbgpride.com.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 2–3 p.m. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists. Terrain is varied and can be wet; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted.

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 28 listing.

Ken Medena, Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. 5 p.m. $10. Benefit concert supports the missions of Richard UMC and Hopewell UMC. 540/399-1843.

Acoustic Sunday: Tyler Nichols, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food by UFO Truck. 1–5 p.m., music 2–5 p.m. inglesidevine yards.com.

Lee Brice, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$129 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See July 27 listing.

“A Wrinkle in Time,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See July 28 listing.

31 monday

Music on the Steps: The Steven Gellman Trio, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 28 listing.

Warren County Fair, 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal. Through Aug. 5. Schedule and ticket information at warrencountyfair.com.

1 tuesday

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 28 listing.

Warren County Fair, 26 Fairground Road. See July 31 listing.

First Tuesday Trivia, 137 Caroline St., Orange. 7–10 p.m. $10 per person; $5 beer and house wine. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseum.net/events.

2 wednesday

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 28 listing.

Warren County Fair, 26 Fairground Road. See July 31 listing.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See July 27 listing.

3 thursday

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 28 listing.

Warren County Fair, 26 Fairground Road. See July 31 listing.

Film: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (20th Century–Fox, 1945) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

A Chat with Mr. Madison, 129 Caroline St., Orange. 5:30–7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. RSVP at jamesmadisonmuseum.net/events. 540/672-1776.

Live music at the co-op: Mike Wheelehan and Mick Houck, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Lindsey Stirling and Walk Off the Earth, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$378 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

The Four Horsemen, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. Metallica tribute. 8 p.m. $22–$45 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

“42nd Street,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 27 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 27 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 27 listing.

Local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” through July 29. “Up for Interpretation,” works by John Hartt (Jortt), Aug. 4–Sept. 2, with artist reception Aug. 12, 6–8 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “As Above,” featuring new acrylic landscape paintings by Nicole Myers, July 6-30. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Americana” all-member exhibit July 4-30. artfuldimensionsgal lery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Sailing!” featuring Barbara Brennan’s paintings in oils and pastels inspired by the colors and themes of vintage postcards from the 1920s and 30s. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spectrum of Summer Experiences,” July 6-30. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokes fredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Photography by featured guest artist Chris Cepulis, through July.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: July featured artist Gary Stewart.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Lee Valentine and Aicy Karbstein.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists. Glass on glass creations by Joyce Reid.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolors by featured guest artist Mark Parmelee, through July. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Paintings by featured artist Renee Sessions.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Touch of Red” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Helen Burrough and Kay Thompson. Through July. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Golden Reflections,” new works by Vicki Marckel.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Four Elements,” through Aug. 27. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists will be on display in the Main Floor hallway gallery through November. Featured artist: photographer Fritzi Newton. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. masonexhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by Tommy Feltner.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by local artists.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Early hyper-realistic art by artist/educator Steve Griffin.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: Art League Gallery: “Into the Wilderness,” by Fredericksburg artist Kim Richards. Solo exhibit features works rich in biblical and allegorical references. Through Aug. 6.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Blue Ridge Chorale: Practices held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church (Sanctuary). Registration begins at 6 p.m. Sign up in person until Sept. 11 or register online at brcsings.com.

Brencore Entertainment: An Evening of R&B and Soul, with Jamar Dukes and the Brencore Allstars, July 28 at the Carlyle Room. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Fort Hunt Park: Lesson Zero, July 30, from 7-8 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.

Groove Music Hall: The Four Horsemen, Metallica Tribute, Aug. 3; Trial By Fire, A Tribute to Journey, Aug. 4; 1964–The Tribute, Aug. 11. thegroovemusichall.com.

Rappahannock Choral Society: Seeking singers for the fall season. High school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, with open house at 6:15 p.m. rappahannock-choral-society.org/sing-with-us.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June–September, from 6-8 p.m. August: Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Agecroft Hall: Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Comedy of Errors,” July 6–30. 804/355-0008; agecrofthall.org/richmond-shakespeare-festival.

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” July 19–Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” through July 29; Eisenhower Theater: “The Play That Goes Wrong,” July 20–Aug. 13; Theater Lab: The Last Improv Show, July 11–23; Terrace Theater: Gavin Creel in Concert, Aug. 31. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “42nd Street,” July 19–Sept. 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Evita,” Sept. 5–Oct. 8 in Harman Hall. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Aug. 8–Sept. 17. Cabaret events: Disco Fever, with Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, July 25–Aug. 13. sigtheatre.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” through Aug. 6. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Eat! (Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Jazz in the County: A free music workshop will be offered to King George High School students Aug. 25, conducted by JIC’s 2023 special guest performer Paula Atherton (saxophonist, vocalist and songwriter). Learn more at jazzinthecountry.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Stage Door Productions: “A Wrinkle in Time” youth production, July 28–30. stagedoorproductions.org.

Thurston Water Park: Middle School Beach Night, July 28, 7-10 p.m. Includes 360-degree photo booth, hula and limbo contests, the FXBG Bookmobile and a raffle. For students finishing grades 5th (going into 6th) through 8th (going into 9th). Member $15, nonmember $20 (includes meal voucher and raffle ticket).

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Front Lawn Fun, featuring outdoor games and toys from yesteryear as well as space-themed activities in honor of “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free. virginiahistory.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31–Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemu seums.org. 540/373-5630; youthprograms@Wash ingtonHeritage Museums.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Through Aug. 13. Summer Nights Concert Series: Matthew West, July 29. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Summer Saturdays Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about various facets of the 18th century from museum staff through paleontology, archaeology, collections, and preservation demonstrations. Included in general admission. stratfordhall.org.

—Compiled by Tara Lee