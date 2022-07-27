Local Entertainment Roundup: July 28 to August 4

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

28 thursday

World War II at the Movies, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St. With author Virginia Lyman Lucas, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle at Guadalcanal. Presentation will include battle’s depiction in “Guadalcanal Diary,” The Pride of the Marines,” “Flying Leathernecks,” “The Gallant Hours” and “The Fighting Sullivans.” 6:30–7:30 p.m.

“Pioneers of the 20th Century: The Story of the Wests,” UMW Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, King George. Latest exhibit focuses on Ira and Gladys West. Karen Sherry talks about her interactions with the Wests and about her book “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality.” 5–6 p.m. Reception at 4:30 p.m. Free. RSVP to Dahlgren Heritage Museum Facebook page. dahlgrenmuseum.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It,” Historic Barboursville Ruins, Mansion Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m. $23–$25. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

29 friday

Sounds of Summer: Dixie Power Trio, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

POSTPONED: After Hours Concert Series: Lady A, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets as the venue and Lady A work toward a rescheduled date. All tickets will be honored for the new date. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

30 saturday

Cruisin for Freedom Car and Bike Show, 8233 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Car and bike show, games, food and drink, and live music. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Spectators are free, $25 to exhibit. kingslight.org/events.

Parsons’ Cause: Music of World War II, Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

After Hours Concert Series: Incubus and Sublime with Rome, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

31 sunday

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

Farewell organ recital by Daniel Grotz, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. 2 p.m. A reception will follow the concert. 540/825-8786; ststephensculpeper.net.

1 monday

Music on the Steps: Angela Easterling Duo, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

3 wednesday

Virtual author talks: Dr. Marcia Chatelain, author of “Franchise—The Golden Arches in Black America.” 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

4 thursday

Music on Main: Jennings and Friends, Taylor Park, West Main Street, Orange. Afrolachian and blues. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Free.

Live Music at the Co-op: Robert Keelin, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic rock and country, pop, Americana, blues, folk and originals. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Sightings” by Scott Eagle, July 28-Sept. 10. Artist talk and reception Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m. RSVP at tinyurl.com/EagleReception. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “ARTnado,” a selection of works highlighting water-related subjects. Through July 31. August: “Chasing the Light,” a collection of new works by Nicole Myers, Aug. 4-28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Treasures of Time,” works by Christine Lush–Rodriguez. Through July 31. August: “Square Plate II—Supporting the Community with Art,” Aug. 2-28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m., with presentation of the “People’s Choice Award.” Part of the proceeds benefit MANARC and Leashes of Valor, an organization that supports veterans in receiving highly trained and public access qualified service dogs. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Crossroads: Where East Meets West,” featuring works by Hashim Al Samarrai, one of Iraq’s premier oil painters. Through July 31. August: “Beauty of Summer and Nuances of August Days,” Aug. 4-28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by featured artists Ellyn Wenzler and Angela Wagner. Through July. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Joyce Reid.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Jenny Grimes. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by featured artists T Arnold and Ben Collins. Through July. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Summer Red.” Members Gallery: Works by Celeste Johnston and Anne McCahill. Through July. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Urban Landscape,” a national juried exhibition of photography. Through July. Classes available. August: “Candy Coated Dreams,” new work by Pete Morelewicz and Caroline Q. Murphy, Aug. 5-28. First Friday reception Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m. “540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring photography from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Opening reception July 29, 6-8 p.m. On display through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by Doris Barbee.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Karna Sparks. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Aug. 6 through Jan. 29. Event: BrewHaHa beer festival, Aug. 6. virginiahistory.org.

music

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

FredNats Concert Series: Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Through Aug. 29. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Sauce Boss: Florida slide guitar player Bill Wharton performs at Stafford Moose Lodge #2215. Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Lodge, 422 Eskimo Hills Road, Stafford, or by emailing to bsusko51@gmail.com. $20 at the door. Gumbo is free for all who attend. sauceboss.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Band’s Visit,” July 26–31. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet,” through Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Dominion Energy Center: Earthquake: An Evening of Comedy & Soul Under the Stars, Aug. 6. dominionenergycenter.com.

Folger Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Aug. 28 at the National Building Museum. $20 and up. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” Aug. 2 through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: Blue Man Group, through July 31; Theater Lab: The Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised,” through July 31, and “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: The Cashore Marionettes: “Life in Motion,” Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. Cooke–Haley Theater. Adults $25, youth $15. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “The Inheritance” (Parts 1 and 2). Aug. 3 through Sept. 17. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” through Sept. 4. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Stage Door Productions: “The Miracle Worker,” Thursdays through Sundays Aug. 4–15. $20 online. Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc. Youth summer camps available. stagedoorproductions.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 7. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Belle Isle State Park: Junior Rangers Program, 9 a.m. to noon. Aug. 1-3 for ages 6-9; and Aug. 8-10 for ages 10-14. $6 per day, includes all materials for programs. Space is limited; advance registration required. 804/462-5030.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Kat Welcome Party, celebrating its new family mascot. Families can color their own FAM Kat and try FAM’s Family Explorer Pack. July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Free. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey,” through Sept. 5. Exhibit requires an additional ticket. Event: Shark Week Celebration, July 24–31. smv.org.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6–13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Dr. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through Aug. 28. $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.