Local Entertainment Roundup: July 29-Aug. 5

Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Follow the Fire of 1807. Trace the path of Fredericksburg’s most devastating fire, which destroyed five blocks of Caroline and Sophia streets. Learn about the cause of the fire, early fire insurance, the humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the “Sufferers of the late Fire,” and the call for more organized firefighting brigades. 10 a.m. $7–$10. Departure location will be listed in confirmation email. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5–2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Registration required at hffi.org/events.