Local Entertainment Roundup: July 29-Aug. 5

29 thursdayFredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week 2021, July 23 to Aug. 1. Pick up Restaurant Week Passport at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, participating restaurants (limited copies available) or print one online. View restaurant week menus at FredericksburgRestaurantWeek.com.
Louisa County Agricultural Fair, Walton Park, 100 E. Sixth St., Mineral. Through July 31. Schedule and ticket information at louisacountyagfair.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Live Music at the Co-op: Los Dos, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Blues, folk, country, funk, jazz, modern indie and more. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through Sept. 5. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
30 fridayFredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week 2021. See July 29 listing.
Movie on the Green: “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 2400 McKinney Blvd., Colonial Beach. 8:45 p.m. Free admission. Popcorn and hot dogs will be sold for a nominal fee, with proceeds earmarked for Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Space is limited. Reserve a spot at 804/224-2222.
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. Through Aug. 8. Schedule and ticket information at fredericksburgfair.org. 540/373-1294.
Louisa County Agricultural Fair, Walton Park. See July 29 listing.
Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 29 listing.
31 saturdayFredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week 2021. See July 29 listing.
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 30 listing.
Louisa County Agricultural Fair, Walton Park. See July 29 listing.
Swing Dance, upstairs Pickers Supply, 902 Caroline St. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581.
Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Follow the Fire of 1807. Trace the path of Fredericksburg’s most devastating fire, which destroyed five blocks of Caroline and Sophia streets. Learn about the cause of the fire, early fire insurance, the humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the “Sufferers of the late Fire,” and the call for more organized firefighting brigades. 10 a.m. $7–$10. Departure location will be listed in confirmation email. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5–2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Registration required at hffi.org/events.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.
Rockin’ the Harbour, The Harbour Inn, 1417 Washington Drive, Stafford. Charity concert featuring Shannon Peterson and silent auction. 6:30–10 p.m. $50. Admission includes drinks and appetizers. Proceeds benefit Roc Solid Foundation and Loisann’s Hope House. Sponsored by Keller Williams Capital Properties Stafford. For tickets, search KWCP at eventbrite.com.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 29 listing.
1 sundayFredericksburg Summer Restaurant Week 2021. See July 29 listing.
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 30 listing.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 12:30 p.m. See July 29 listing.
2 mondayFredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 30 listing.
Music on the Steps series: Semilla Cultural, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Afro-Puerto Rican. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
3 tuesdayFredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 30 listing.
4 wednesdayFredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 30 listing.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11 a.m. See July 29 listing.
5 thursdayFredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 30 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 29 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 29 listing.
Live Music at the Co-op: NMC Reunion Band, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Rock, folk, country and jazz. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.
“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 29 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Arches & Arcs: Abandoned” by David Lovegrove. Through Aug. 1. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: ”Polymer Clay: Putting the Fun in Functional,” works by Linda Hess, through Aug. 1. “Cloth and Clay,” works by Anna Branner, Aug. 3-29. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Our Town,” celebrating the spirit of Fredericksburg and its resilience, rich history and mutually supportive community. Through July. “Cleansed,” glass works based on floral and water themes by Lisa Gillen. Aug. 5-29. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by regional artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Regional art. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: Embroidered artsy birds; raffle purchases can be made. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Buzz: Works by local artist Bob Waytt Smith. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Money art work by local artists Doris Barbee and Kathy Moran. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Messages in Color.” Members’ Gallery: “3-D and Mixed Media.” Through July. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: “Figure Physiogamny: The Art of the Face,” works on paper by Gari Melchers. Museum and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “The Porcelain Flowers of Vladimir Kanevsky,” through Sept. 5; “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” through Jan. 9; and “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil,” through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Get Out(side), a Regional Juried Exhibition.” Through July. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by local oil painter Judi Morris. 804/224-7148.
RMS Design: Works by local painter Barbara Anthony. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Summer Glow: free public art experiences in Georgetown, July 16-Sept. 26, featuring works by D.C. artists. GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.
The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild and Gallery: “Creative Expressions,” collaborative exhibit by sisters Bonnie and Kathryn Murray featuring a colorful array of paintings, photographs and collagraphs. Through July. Limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Partners in History,” through Jan. 3. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Judith Hill, July 30; The Fabulous Thunderbirds, July 31; Shinyribs, Aug. 4; Air Supply, Aug. 6; 1964: The Tribute, Aug. 7; EU, featuring Sugar Bear, Aug. 8; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Aug. 9; En Vogue, Aug. 11. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
FredNats Concert Series: Jimmie Allen, Aug. 20; “I Love the ’90s,” featuring Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, Coolio, Kid N Play and Young MC, Sept. 10; The Beach Boys, Sept. 26; Eli Young Band, Oct. 3; Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 16. $20 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.
Jazz in the Country: Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. Featuring national and internationally known jazz artists, including Bruce Middle Group. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Rain or shine. $75 general admission; $30 for ages 11-17; children under 11. Limited seating. Details and tickets at jazzinthecountry.com.
Lesson Zero: Royal Lake Park in Fairfax, July 30 from 7:30-9 p.m., and Fort Hunt Park in Alexandria from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 8. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.
Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.
Wind Down Wednesdays: 6–8 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Aug. 4: Scarlett Awakening; Aug. 11: Laura & Peter Mealy; Aug. 18: Waney Edges; Aug. 25: Sunset Syndicate; Sept. 1: Karen Jonas; Sept. 8: Cat’s Meow Band; Sept. 15: Spanglish; Sept. 22: Darcy Dawn; Sept. 29: Hazel Run. Free. Bring a chair/blanket and picnic or purchase from on-site food vendors. Parking available at First Christian Church. 540/372-1086; Parks.Fxbg.com.
theater
Arena Stage: Cabaret Nights, July 29-30; Free and ticketed; limit two tickets per household. arenastage.org.
Ford’s Theatre: “Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” a free event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Opera in the Outfield: Rossini’s “Cinderella,” Aug. 28 at Nationals Park. 7 p.m. broadcast; event begins at 5 p.m. with photo ops, prizes, performances by local artists, a screening of “SLOPERA! A Bite-Sized Opera,” arts and crafts, and more. Admission is free. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Olney Outdoors on the Root Family Stage, featuring cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances and theater for young audiences. Through Sept. 4. olneytheatre.org.
Quotidian Theatre: “The Day Emily Married,” Aug. 6–29 at The Writer’s Center. quotidiantheatre.org.
Richmond Triangle Players: ”The Pink Unicorn” by Elise Forier Edie, July 28 to Aug. 15. $10-$40. 804/346-8113; rtriangle.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Grumpy Old Men, the Musical,” Wednesdays through Sundays July 21-Sept. 5. $55-$75. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “The Amen Corner,” Sept. 14-26. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: “Broadway in the Park,” featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell with a cast of Signature favorites, Sept. 3 at Wolf Trap (a special collaboration with Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts); tickets at wolftrap.org. Online: Signature Features: “After Midnight,” starring “Hamilton” actor Christopher Jackson, streaming through Aug. 4. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: 14th annual One Act Festival, Aug. 12-15. stagedoorproductions.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “The Blackest Battle,” streaming through Aug. 29. $15-$35. theateralliance.com.
family
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, with nightly fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. through July 29. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Woodland Hike conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Masks not required for vaccinated guests; unvaccinated guests are expected to wear masks. Free. No registration is required. For more information, email jwilken@umw.edu.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Tea with Martha Washington, Aug. 14 and Nov. 13. $45; reservations required. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Rising Sun Tavern Museum: Receive half-price on tour admission with receipt from any Fredericksburg Restaurant Week participant. Regular admission $7 adults, and $3 ages 6-17. Offer valid through Aug. 1. 540/371-1494.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Wine & Oyster Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19; early bird tickets (through Sept. 1): $25 tasting ticket (includes wine glass), $17 non-tasting ticket, $5 ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and under. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
The Washington DC Fountain Pen Supershow: Aug. 7–8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Fairview Park Marriot in Falls Church. Tickets available at the admission/registration table on those days. $10 cash or check. dcpenshow.com.