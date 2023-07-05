Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

6 thursday

Film: “Support Your Local Sheriff,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1969) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Live music at the Co-op: Jiamie Pyles, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Old School country. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Summer Concert Series: U.S. Army Blues, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $30–$65 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 1.5 hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

7 friday

Film: “Desperado,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1995) 7:30 p.m. Free. Rated R. 202/707-9994.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 44 Diesel, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Southern Rock. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

An Evening with the Deloreans, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $20–$35 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

Nick McAlister, Cider Lab, 7501 Graham St. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 7–9 p.m. Free. 540/699-0605; cider-lab.com.

“Buried Child,” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. onthestage.tickets/fredericksburg-theatre-ensamble.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 6 listing.

8 saturday

Fredericksburg Comic and Toy Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. $10–$15 plus fees. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Sierra Club Nature Hike, Crow’s Nest Area Preserve, meet at Raven Road access parking lot. Three-mile hike, moderate difficulty. 9 a.m. Free. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. No pets. Register with geoffwithrgsc@gmail.com. Sign waiver at trail-head.

History at Sunset: Jackson Wounding Walking Tour, meet at the Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center Picnic Area, 9001 Plank Road. 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a short walk around the visitor center; water and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Nick McAlister, Barley Naked Brewing Co., 15 Tech Parkway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/623-4475. Barleynaked.com.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Justified. 6–8:30 p.m. Love offering collected for the bands. Light refreshments available for purchase.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “The Marquis de Lafayette.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

“Buried Child,” 810 Caroline St. 2 and 8 p.m. See July 7 listing.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 6 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See July 6 listing.

9 sunday

“Buried Child,” 810 Caroline St. 6 p.m. See July 7 listing.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See July 6 listing.

10 monday

Music on the Steps: Frank Solivan and Jillian Lea, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Bluegrass, folk, Irish and classic country. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

11 tuesday

Ruritan Club box dinner to go, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road. Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables and a roll. 5 p.m. While supplies last. $8. Desserts $2 each. No reservations. 540/445-1714.

12 wednesday

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. Through July 15. Schedule and ticket information at madisoncountyfairva.com.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Through July 15. Schedule and ticket information at fauquierfair.com.

13 thursday

Film: “The Valley of Gwangi,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros.–Seven Arts, 1969) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Madison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. See July 12 listing.

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. See July 12 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 6 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 6 listing.

local roundup

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” through July 29; artist panel discussion July 15, 2–4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “As Above,” featuring new acrylic landscape paintings by Nicole Myers, July 6-30. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Americana” all-member exhibit July 4-30. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. artful dimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water Landscapes,” with works paying homage to Colonial Beach’s water heritage. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. On display through July 9. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Pet portraiture by Andrea Danner.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spectrum of Summer Experiences,” July 6-30. First Friday reception from 5-9 p.m. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokes fredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Photography by featured guest artist Chris Cepulis, through July. First Friday from 5-8:30 p.m., with food tasting with Suad’s Majles. Suad will offer samples of her Cheesecake in a Jar.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings by Lee Valentine.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists.

Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild: Potomac River Regional Art Show, featuring works by Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania artists. July 8-9 and July 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colonial Beach Town Center. Free.

Darbytown Art Studio: Watercolors by featured guest artist Mark Parmelee, through July. First Friday from 5-8:30 p.m. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Addison Likins, sculptor, photographer, painter and poet.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Touch of Red” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Helen Burrough and Kay Thompson. Through July. fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Works by local artists. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, through July 21. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. masonexhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by artist and graphic designer Jackie Steward.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Orkendell “Dell” Ford.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Recent work, featuring cyanotype prints by Steve Griffin.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: Art League Gallery: “Into the Wilderness,” by Fredericksburg artist Kim Richards. Solo exhibit features works rich in biblical and allegorical references. July 6-Aug. 6. Opening reception July 14, 6-9 p.m.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: First Fridays, includes free museum admission, cafe specials and family activities. virginiahistory.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9; “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages,” through Sept. 10. vmfa.museum.

music

Brencore Entertainment: Tribute to the Music of Earth, Wind and Fire, July 16 at Holiday Inn Fredericksburg, $35-$40. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Fort Hunt Park: Lesson Zero, July 30, from 7-8 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.

MGM National Harbor: KARD, July 19; Peter Frampton, July 20; Santana, July 26. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June-September, from 6-8 p.m. July: Tyler Nichols, August- Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Agecroft Hall: Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “The Comedy of Errors,” July 6-30. 804/355-0008; agecrofthall.org/richmond-shakespeare-festival.

Altria Theater: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” July 11-16. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Cambodian Rock Band,” July 19-Aug. 27. arenastage.org.

Edloe Glades Estate: Brian Clowdus Presents: “Into The Woods,” through July 16, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. $44 and up; $99 VIP. BrianClowdus.com.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” through July 29; Eisenhower Theatre: “1776,” June 27-July 16. kennedy-center.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” through July 9. Cabaret events: Soul Divas Reprise, with Awa Sal Secka and Shayla S. Simmons, through July 9; Disco Fever, with Kaiyla Gross and Tobias A. Young, July 25–Aug. 13. sigtheatre.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” through Aug. 6. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Go to the Carnival! (July 19); Let’s Discover Dinosaurs! (July 26); and Let’s Eat! (Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

George Washington Foundation: Camp George vs. George, July 10-14, at Ferry Farm and Kenmore. For ages 8-12. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre: “Disney Descendants The Musical,” July 7–8 at 7 p.m., July 8 at 2 p.m. $20 adult; $15 seniors, youth under age 17. hyltoncenter.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: Front Lawn Fun, featuring outdoor games and toys from yesteryear as well as space-themed activities in honor of “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free. virginiahistory.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington Heritage Museums.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Through Aug. 13. Summer Nights Concert Series: Kari Jobe, July 8. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

FXBG Pride Festival: Featuring live music, vendors, raffles and other festivities. Old Mill Park, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rescheduled date from June 24). fxbgpride.com.

Kings Dominion: Grand Carnivale, select days through July 9. kingsdominion.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern: Appearance by Ukrainian-Russian author Marina T. Oberlander and artist grandson, Konstantin F. Weber-Chubays at the “Heritage Arts Center” Gift Shoppe. July 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books and artwork available for purchase.

Stratford Hall: Summer Saturdays July 15 and Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about various facets of the 18th century from museum staff through paleontology, archaeology, collections, and preservation demonstrations. Included in general admission. stratfordhall.org.