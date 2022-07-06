Local Entertainment Roundup: July 7 to July 14

7 thursday

Virtual author talks: Alka Joshi, author of “The Henna Artist.” 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Live Music at the Co-op: Wellbillies, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic country hits. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Music on Main: Val Smith & Joe Zauner, Taylor Park, West Main St., Orange. Bluegrass. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Free.

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20–$25. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

8 friday

Film: “The Lion King,” Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania. 8:30 p.m. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Free concessions will be available.

Sounds of Summer: Shades of Gray, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions. See July 7 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 7 listing.

9 saturday

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Parsons’ Cause: Audie Murphy, Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Rapidan Ridge. 6 p.m. Love offering collected for the bands; light refreshments available for purchase.

Warbird Showcase, Hanover County Municipal Airport, Ashland. Presented by the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, in conjunction with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no parking or entrance fees. Ride prices start at $50; early booking recommended. Advance tickets for flights at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions. See July 7 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 7 listing.

10 sunday

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See July 7 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See July 7 listing.

Warbird Showcase, Hanover County Municipal Airport, Ashland. See July 9 listing.

11 monday

Music on the Steps: Steven Gellman Trio, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

13 wednesday

Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Through July 16. Schedule and tickets at fauquierfair.com.

14 thursday

Virtual author talks: David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done—The Art of Stress Free Productivity.” Noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Bastille Day celebration, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Live music by Whiskey Django Foxtrot; French food and beverages are available for purchase. 6–9 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See July 7 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See July 7 listing.

After Hours Concert Series: Brothers Osborne, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” Stage Door Productions. 8 p.m. $20–$25. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “ARTnado,” a selection of works highlighting water-related subjects. Through July 31. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Treasures of Time,” works by Christine Lush–Rodriguez. Through July 31. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Crossroads: Where East Meets West,” featuring works by Hashim Al Samarrai, one of Iraq’s premier oil painters. Through July 31. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by featured artists Ellyn Wenzler and Angela Wagner. Through July. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Open late for Second Friday Art Walk with local art. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. with live music. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Joyce Reid. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Jenny Grimes. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by featured artists T Arnold and Ben Collins. Through July. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Kathie Moran. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Summer Red.” Members Gallery: Works by Celeste Johnston and Anne McCahill. Through July. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Urban Landscape,” a national juried exhibition of photography. Through July. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties, through July 15. Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by Doris Barbee. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. with live music.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Karna Sparks. Second Friday Art Walk 6–9 p.m. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

music

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center: “A Tribute to the Funk,” Brencore Entertainment’s second annual All White Party, featuring Brencore Allstars Band. July 23 at 8 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. $50, includes light fare. brencore.com.

FredNats Concert Series: Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Band’s Visit,” July 26–31. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet.” July 15–Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Folger Theatre: ”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the National Building Museum. July 12. $20 and up. Events: Conversation with Folger Director Michael Witmore, July 13, 6:30 p.m.; and stage director talk with Victor Malana Maog, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” through July 10; Eisenhower Theater: “The Band’s Visit,” July 6–17; Theater Lab: The Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised,” through July 31, and “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” July 5–Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, through July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Red Velvet,” through July 17; “Potted Potter,” June 29–July 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder,” July 5–17. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Thursdays through Sundays July 7–17. $20. Youth summer camps available. stagedoorproductions.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Mamma Mia!” through Aug. 7. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6–13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: First Africans Day, commemorating the enslaved Africans and African Americans who built and sustained Stratford Hall and the Lee family for generations. Includes music, storytelling, special tours and lectures. July 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

