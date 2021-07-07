Local Entertainment Roundup: July 8-15

8 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. $55–$60 plus processing fee. Show only. Through July 11. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Summer Concert Series: Quantico Marine Corps Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets; concessions available. usmcmuseum.com.
9 fridayMusic & Wine at Sundown: Brett Stafford Smith, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs and picnic basket; beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 8 listing.
10 saturdayFredericksburg Comic and Toy Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Comic book dealers, cosplayers, crafters and artists. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $10; VIP ticket $15. Kids 10 and younger are free. fredericksburgcomicandtoyshow.com.
Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: The Suburbs of Hanover Street. 10 a.m. Explore the early suburbs of Fredericksburg: Allan Town, New Town, Liberty Town, Fairview, Kelly Field and Hanover Heights. 10 a.m. $7–$10. Departure location will be listed in confirmation email. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5–2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Registration required at hffi.org/events.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.
Bull riding and barrel racing, Oakland Heights Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. 7:30–11 p.m. $10–$15. sites.google.com/view/oaklandheightsfarm/blm-bull-rodeo.
Online: Science Saturday at Stratford Hall: When Dinosaurs Roamed Fredericksburg. Jon Bachman talks local dinosaurs. 11 a.m. Virtual program via Zoom. Register at simpletix.com/e/when-dinosaurs-roamed-fredericksburg-ticke-tickets-73538.
Live Wire, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. AC/DC tribute. 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m. $10–$25. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
After Hours Concert Series: Gabby Barrett, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $11–$69. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Much Ado About Nothing,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 7–8:30 p.m. $7–$15 plus processing fees. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic. Optional tours for additional fee, advance purchase required. 540/370-0732 ext. 27; kenmore.org.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 8 listing.
11 sundayShakespeare on the Lawn: “Much Ado About Nothing,” Kenmore. See July 10 listing.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. See July 8 listing.
12 mondayMusic on the Steps series: Dan Trull, Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
14 wednesdayMadison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. $5–$10 admission, children ages 10 and younger are free. Ride wristbands extra. Through July 17. Schedule and ticket information at madisoncountyfairva.com. 540/948-7073.
Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. 2–11 p.m. $5–$10 admission, rides extra. Through July 17. fauquierfair.com.
15 thursdayMadison County Fair, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison. See July 14 listing.
Fauquier County Fair, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. See July 14 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 8 listing.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Driftwood art by Colonial Beach artist Andrea Clement. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).
Art First Gallery: “Arches & Arcs: Abandoned” by David Lovegrove. Through Aug. 1. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: ”Polymer Clay: Putting the Fun in Functional,” works by Linda Hess. Through Aug. 1. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Our Town,” celebrating the spirit of Fredericksburg and its resilience, rich history and mutually supportive community. Through July. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by regional artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Regional art. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: Embroidered artsy birds; raffle purchases can be made. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. Also open 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Buzz: Works by local artist Bob Waytt Smith. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Money art work by local artists Doris Barbee and Kathy Moran. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Messages in Color.” Members’ Gallery: “3-D and Mixed Media.” Through July. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “The Porcelain Flowers of Vladimir Kanevsky,” through Sept. 5; “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” through Jan. 9; and “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil,” through Jan. 9. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall and Ichshe. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor. jarretthor.com
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Get Out(side), a Regional Juried Exhibition.” Through July. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. with wine tasting. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by local oil painter Judi Morris. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-7148.
RMS Design: Works by local painter Barbara Anthony. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/761-5366.
Sidney E. King Art Center: Art sale, featuring 30 original paintings from his farm, the Willows, which have never been on display before. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16-17. Cash and checks accepted. Hosted by the Sidney E. King Foundation for the Arts.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/761-4809.
The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild and Gallery: “Creative Expressions,” collaborative exhibit by sisters Bonnie and Kathryn Murray featuring a colorful array of paintings, photographs and collagraphs. Through July, with reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “Partners in History,” through Jan. 3. Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Asleep at the Wheel, July 8; The Quebe Sisters, July 10; Flatland Cavalry, July 11; Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce, featuring Los Texmaniacs, July 12; Wynonna Judd, July 17; Steve Earle & The Dukes with The Mastersons, July 20. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
Fairfax County Park Authority: Lesson Zero at Royal Lake Park in Fairfax, July 30 from 7:30-9 p.m. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.
Locust Shade Park: Lesson Zero and Starryville, July 17 from 2-5:30 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero, reverbnation.com/starryville.
Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Where We Belong, a filmed solo piece by Madeline Sayet, streaming through July 11. In association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. $20.99. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Opera in the Outfield: Rossini’s “Cinderella,” Aug. 28 at Nationals Park. 7 p.m. broadcast; event begins at 5 p.m. with photo ops, prizes, performances by local artists, a screening of “SLOPERA! A Bite-Sized Opera, arts and crafts” and more. Admission is free. kennedy-center.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Olney Outdoors on the Root Family Stage, featuring cabaret, jazz, spoken word, drag, dance, faith-centered performances and theater for young audiences. Through Sept. 4. olneytheatre.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Through July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “After Midnight,” starring “Hamilton” actor Christopher Jackson, streaming through Aug. 4. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre: “Homegrown,” produced in association with Connectivity Core Partners Spit Dat and THEARC Theater (a project of Building Bridges Across the River). July 9-11. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Art Family Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24, with sensory-friendly 9-11 a.m. Included with admission. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Mary Washington House: Cross Stitch Class for Children, 5-7 p.m. July 23. Limited to 10 students. $30 per person; supplies will be provided. mary-washington-house.square.site/product/7-23-2021-children-s-cross-stitch-class/89. 540/ 373-1569.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Summer camps: Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 8-11); Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 11-15); Creative Drama, July 19-24 (ages 7-10); Improvisation and Comedy, July 19-24 (ages 11-15). Alum Springs Park. Registration is through Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. stagedoorproductions.org; fredericksburgva.gov.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, with nightly fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. through July 29. Concert lineup: Little River Band, July 10; Coming Soon, July 11; En Vogue, July 17; Jesse McCartney, July 18; Jeremy Camp, July 24; Dylan Scott, July 25. Concerts free with park admission. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Paleontology Excursions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 and Aug. 14 (weather dependent). Minimum age requirement is 8 years old. Limited spots available; pre-registration is required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Warbird Showcase: Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force Warbird Showcase, July 17-18 at Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland. Admission and parking free; donations appreciated. Warbird Rides can be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.