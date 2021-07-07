Local Entertainment Roundup: July 8-15

Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.

Fairfax County Park Authority: Lesson Zero at Royal Lake Park in Fairfax, July 30 from 7:30-9 p.m. reverbnation.com/lessonzero.

Locust Shade Park: Lesson Zero and Starryville, July 17 from 2-5:30 p.m. Free. reverbnation.com/lessonzero, reverbnation.com/starryville.

Music on the Steps: Through Aug. 30 at Market Square, Caroline Street entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.

Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Lineup: Bruce Middle, Aug. 13; Karen Jonas, Sept. 10; Brisk, Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.

theater