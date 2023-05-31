Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

1 thursday

Live music at the co-op: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Americana, rock, Celtic and jazz, plus original songs. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

2 friday

First Fridays: Music & Movement, East Davis and in front of the Depot, Culpeper. Family friendly activities and entertainment. 4–8 p.m. culpeper downtown.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Karen Jonas, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Country and Americana. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Chris Young, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6:30 p.m. $31–$129 plus fees. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Suggesting Rhythm, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $20–$35 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

Nick McAlister, The Pub, 4187 Plank Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 8–11 p.m. Free. 540/785-2164.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“The Odd Couple (the female version),” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $20. onthestage.tickets/fredericksburg-theatre-ensamble.

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets and COVID/mask policies at fourcp.org. 540/832-5355.

3 saturday

Fredericksburg Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 8 a.m.–4 p.m. $5–$10 plus fees. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

Virginia Renaissance Faire: Celtic Heritage, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Wear your kilts. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $10–$15; children 5 and younger are free. Cash recommended. No pets. Tickets at varf.org.

Jack Jouett Day Festival, Southern Revere Cellars, 1100 E Jack Jouett Road, Louisa. Historical demonstrations, crafts, discussions, craft vendors, pony rides, mechanical bull rides, magic show, live music, food, beverages, face painting, a book signing, axe throwing and more. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is free. louisa county.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=353.

Nick McAlister, Log Home Brewing Co., 5727 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 5–8 p.m. Free. 540/895-7011; loghomebrewing.com.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, Louisa County Firemen’s Fairgrounds, 208 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6 p.m., gates open 5 p.m. $35. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No outside drinks permitted.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 2 listing.

“The Odd Couple (the female version),” 810 Caroline St. See June 2 listing.

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Theater at Vint Hill. See June 2 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. $16–$20. See June 2 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. See June 1 listing.

4 sunday

Virginia Renaissance Faire: Celtic Heritage, Lake Anna Winery. See June 3 listing.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 2 listing.

“The Odd Couple (the female version),” 810 Caroline St. 6 p.m. See June 2 listing.

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See June 2 listing.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $16–$20. See June 2 listing.

5 monday

Music on the Steps: The Surf Junkies, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

6 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Carnival Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Live music by Harry Wilson. Bring a picnic and blanket. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

7 wednesday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 2 listing.

8 thursday

Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Country Current, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 2 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 1 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 1 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Painted Musings” by Lukman Ahmad, through June 10, with live painting demonstration June 2, 6–9 p.m. “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” June 16–July 29; artist reception June 24, 6–8 p.m. and artist panel discussion July 15, 2–4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Water, Water Everywhere” all-member exhibit, June 1-July 2. First Friday opening reception 6–9 p.m. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When Dinosaurs Return,” works by Sally Cooney Anderson, through July 2. First Friday opening reception 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Best of the Rest,” by photographer and gallery manager Rob Rudick. Featuring works that demonstrate the artistic effects of printing on different media. Through June 4. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallery colonialbeach.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Art Across the Country,” paintings by Seija Martin, June 1-July 2. First Friday opening reception 5-9 p.m. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokes fredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Iron/metal artwork by guest artist and blacksmith Hunter Perkinson. Through June. First Friday from 5-8:30 p.m.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Abstract paintings and sculptures by featured artist Gary Stewart.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings and prints by featured artist Aicy Karbstein.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by artist and writer Hugh Harris.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Madeleine McGraw. Through June. First Friday: McGraw will offer a tasting of her Spicy Grrrl hot sauces. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: “Fluid Acrylics,” works by artist Andrea Howard.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: Sally Rhone-Kubarek. Through June 30. First Friday noon-8:30 p.m. fccagallery.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Monochromatic,” through July 2. First Friday opening reception 5-9 p.m.; virtual tour 1 p.m. Friday on Facebook LIVE. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, June 2-July 21. Opening reception June 2, from 6-8 p.m. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. First Friday garden party 6-8 p.m., with live music and local fare. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Watercolor pieces by artist Amanda Lee.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: New mediums and works by Barbara Anthony.

Sunken Well: Pop-up ice cream and art show with Tillys Ice Cream and Joelle Cathlean June 8.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Drum & Strum: John McEuen & The Circle Band, June 4 at 7 p.m. $40. All ages. johnmceuen.com.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30– 8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Chorale: “From Sea to Shining Sea,” June 2 at 7:30 p.m. $23-$25; free to Mason students and children 18 years and younger. hyltoncenter.org.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” spring concert, at Chancellor High School on June 10 at 7 p.m. and June 11 at 3 p.m. $10 adults and $5 seniors (60 and older); free for children and students. Ticket available online at rappahannock-choral-society.org or at the door.

theater

Altria Theater: “Hadestown,” through June 4. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, through June 25. arenastage.org.

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “The Odd Couple (Female Version),” June 2-4 at the Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St. $20. fredericksburg theatre.org.

Historic Kenmore: Shakespeare on the Lawn: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7-8:30 p.m. June 10-11 and June 17-18. Grounds open at 5:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Walk-through tours of Kenmore between 5:30-7 p.m. at no extra charge. $15, $7 for students 6-17, free for children under 6. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Coppelia and MORE!” June 15 at 7:30 p.m. $15. hytoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” June 22-July 29. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “South & Saints,” through June 4. maryland ensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “Hadestown,” June 6-18. broadwayatthenational.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In,” June 7-18. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” through July 9; Ark Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18. Event: SigWorks: Monday Night Play Reading: “Dharma,” by Nayna Agrawal, June 5; Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16. sigtheatre.org.

family

CYT Fredericksburg: “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” June 9-11 and June 16-18 at King George High School. $15-$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

George Washington Foundation: Archaeology Camp, June 12-16, at Ferry Farm; Camp George vs. George, July 10-14, at Ferry Farm and Kenmore. For ages 8-12. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre: “Disney Descendants The Musical,” July 7–8 at 7 p.m. July 8 at 2 p.m. $20 adult; $15 seniors, youth under age 17. hyltoncenter.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. Sessions run June 12-15 and July 31-Aug. 3, both 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington HeritageMuseums.org

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, live performance by Zbey the Poet and an origami workshop in the Ashland Library Plaza. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring over 150 international flavors at 16 themed food and beverage locations throughout the park. Thursdays–Sundays through June 11. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Jazz in the Country Open House: Learn about Mt. Bethel’s rich history. June 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Retreat Center. Pre-registration required by May 25. jazzinthecountry.com.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

