Local Entertainment Roundup: June 10-17

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. Open for Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. 804/410-5628.

Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.

National Air and Space Museum: Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center in Chantilly now open; free timed-entry passes required. Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.

National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe, through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.