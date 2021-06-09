Local Entertainment Roundup: June 10-17

10 thursdayOrange Fireman’s Carnival, 205 Caroline St., Orange. Rides, games and food. 5–10 p.m. $20–$25. Mask use is encouraged. Through June 12. Weather permitting. orangevfc.com/news/112/Orange-Volunteer-Firemans-Fair.
Online: Juneteenth Virtual Book Talk: “Love Twelve Miles Long” with Glenda Armand. 7 p.m. Free. Register at montpelier.org/events/juneteenth-booktalk-glenda-armand.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. $55–$60 plus processing fee. Show only. Through July 11. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
11 fridayPotomac River Festival Firemen’s Parade, 7:30–8:30 p.m. Free. visitcbva.com/event/fire-rescue-parade.
Orange Fireman’s Carnival, 205 Caroline St., Orange. 5–11 p.m. See June 10 listing.
Music & Wine at Sundown: Chris Hanks, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs and picnic basket; beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“Beginning to See the Light: A Four County Players Cabaret,” Four County Players Pavilion, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 7:30–9:30 p.m. $30–$120 per pod, individual tickets not available. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks required when not seated. Rain date June 13. fourcp.org.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 10 listing.
12 saturdaySophia Street Pottery Throwdown, 1104 Sophia St. Celebration of local ceramic art. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. sophiastreetstudios.com.
Potomac River Festival, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach. Parades, music, vendors, food and more. 10 a.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. visitcbva.com/event/annual-potomac-river-festival.
Orange Fireman’s Carnival, 205 Caroline St., Orange. 1–10 p.m. See June 10 listing.
CulpeperFest, Eastern View High School stadium, 16332 Cyclone Way. Family fun includes large vehicles, vendors, prizes, giveaways and food trucks. 4–8 p.m. Free admission with ticket at culpeperfest.com or $5 at the door.
Bull riding and barrel racing, Oakland Height Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. 7:30–11 p.m. $10–$15. sites.google.com/view/oaklandheightsfarm/blm-bull-rodeo.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Stratford Hall Paleontology Excursion, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Explore the private beach, and hunt for fossils at Stratford Hall. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. $30–$35. Weather dependent activity. Moderately strenuous activity level requiring long periods of walking/hiking, standing, stooping, bending and occasional climbing over washed up debris or felled trees. Minimum age is 8 years old. Pre-registration required. simpletix.com/e/stratford-hall-paleontology-excursion-tick-tickets-68981.
Online: Science Saturday at Stratford Hall. Historical archaeologist Kelley Fanto Deetz will highlight some of the artifacts in Stratford Hall’s collections and introduce some of the important elements of archaeological research. 11 a.m. Registration required. Pay as you wish; free for members. stratfordhall.org.
Drive-through boxed fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Fire and Rescue Station, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville. Three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and cookies. 4–7 p.m. $10. 540/399-1122.
BBQ and Beer FXBG, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. Unlimited sampling of beer, spirits, wine, cider; live entertainment; access to all barbecue food vendors. VIP admission includes demonstration, BBQ plate and specialty beverages. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. $10–$60 plus ticketing fee. eventbrite.com/o/frederikson-outreach-coalition-14908279529
Online: Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert. Donations gratefully accepted. brcsings.com.
Nick McAlister, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/371-1776; strangewaysbrewing.com.
Upchurch Uprising, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. Hick-hop, comedy, rap and rock. 6 p.m., doors open at 4 p.m. $45–$100; parking $5. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
Avery Dances @ The Square, Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square. 3–4 p.m. and 7–8 p.m. Free admission; donations appreciated. Bring your own chair. Rain date June 13. facebook.com/AveryBallet.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 10 listing.
13 sundayPotomac River Festival, Town Hill, Colonial Beach. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See June 12 listing.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. See June 10 listing.
14 mondayMusic on the Steps: Colonial Seafood, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Ukulele Americana. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
15 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Fly a Kite Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by Spanglish; make and fly a kite. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
16 wednesday“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. See June 10 listing.
17 thursdayLive Music Night at the Co-op: Sunset Sirens, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway. Becky Stewart and Amber Douberly perform originals, soul and classic rock. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 10 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Beach,” works celebrating a favorite destination and anticipating summer. Summer-themed work also included in the individual artist displays. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Portals,” works by Nicole Myers. Through June. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Expressions of Elizabeth: A Retrospective,” works by late artist Elizabeth Woodford. Finished work on display in the main gallery area with partially finished and prepared fabrics for sale in her studio. Through June 27. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: June exhibit: Celebrating summer’s respite. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by regional artists. Open for Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by Michele Costello. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: New exhibit. Open for Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. Also open 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Buzz: Works by local artist R. Wayt Smith. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Works by Northern Neck Art Alliance. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “Digital Creations,” works by Carolyn Beever, Taylor Cullar and Robert Hunter. Through June. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hillwood Museum: “The Porcelain Flowers of Vladimir Kanevsky,” through Sept. 5; “Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post,” through Jan. 9, 2022; and “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil,” through Jan. 9, 2022. hillwoodmuseum.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall. Open for Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Our Best Friends,” regional juried exhibition, through June 27. LibertyTown is donating 5 percent of artwork sales this month to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. Open for Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
National Air and Space Museum: Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center in Chantilly now open; free timed-entry passes required. Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe, through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Open Wednesday through Sunday; timed tickets required. phillipscollection.org.RMS Design: Featuring Jackie Shepard’s artful images reimagining Downtown Colonial Beach with historic buildings restored, also including compatible renovations, new construction and streetscape designs. Open for Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. Colonial Beach Second Friday Art Walk 6 -9 p.m. 804/761-4809.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Cris Jacobs, June 11; Tusk, June 12; The Allman Betts Band, with special guest The River Kittens, June 13; Bela Dona, June 18–19. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps runs 7-8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square (enter at Caroline Street). Masks required for those not fully vaccinated and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.
Groove Music Hall: Upchurch Uprising, June 12; Blackfoot, June 19. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Hylton on the Hill: The Rock-A-Sonics, June 12; Virginia National Ballet: Spring Recital, June 13; The Ballet Arts Ensemble of Fairfax, June 15; Hylton at Home: Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra, June 17. hyltoncenter.org.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Where We Belong, a filmed solo piece by Madeline Sayet, streaming June 14—July 11. In association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. $20.99. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision,” an outdoor, immersive theatrical celebration inspired by Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at ThorpeWood. June 10-18. $24. Masks required for unvaccinated attendees and social distancing. marylandensemble.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Through July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Blindness,” a Donmar Warehouse production, through June 13. Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Midnight at the Never Get,” streaming through June 21. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Stage Door Productions: Online: “The Wizard of Oz,” extended through June 13. Suggested ticket donation is $20 per household; ticket links emailed on morning of performance. stagedoorproductions.org.
Thomas Jefferson’ Poplar Forest: “1776,” with performances June 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. (rain date June 27). $4-$17.76. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Animal Wisdom,” through June 27. $19-$49. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: History in a Bag, take-home summer camp, includes fun crafts, STEM projects and games inspired by Fredericksburg’s baseball history. Designed for children entering grades 1-6. Order by June 30; pickup July 14. $10 FAM members, $15 nonmembers. Reserve at fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site/shop/4. famcc.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Prince William County Fairgrounds: Northern Virginia Reptile Expo, June 19. $8 adults, $3 children 6-11, free for 5 and under. mdreptilefarm.com.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, June 19 to Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Summer camps: Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 8-11); Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 11-15); Creative Drama, July 19-24 (ages 7-10); Improvisation and Comedy, July 19-24 (ages 11-15). Alum Springs Park. Registration is through Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. stagedoorproductions.org; fredericksburgva.gov.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Kids Weekends, June 4-30. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Craft Beer Festival, 6–9 p.m. June 19-20. $48 general public, $40 members. Other events: Independence Fireworks, 6-9:45 p.m. June 25-26. Available with/without mansion tours; see website for pricing. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Prince William County Historic Sites: Father’s Day Tours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-20. $5 per person; complimentary tour of one historic sites for fathers and children under 6.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Paleontology Excursions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12, July 17 and Aug. 14 (weather dependent). Minimum age requirement is 8 years old. Limited spots available; pre-registration is required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: June 12, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
World War II Warbird Showcase: Frederick (MD) Municipal Airport, June 19-20. Rides available in one of three vintage aircraft: the TBM “Avenger’ “Doris Mae,” L-5 ‘Sentinel’ “Gayle Ann,” or open-cockpit Coast Guard N2S-4 “Stearman.” See website to purchase rides and for more information. capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.