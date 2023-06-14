Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

15 thursday

Art After Hours: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Beer, wine and food trucks. 6–8 p.m. Free admission, first come, first served. Tickets for beer/wine $7. Bring blankets and chairs. Shuttle parking for overflow. 540/654-1848; dmillner@umw.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band, The Depot, 111 Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music, kids’ activities, food vendors. 5–9 p.m. $10. Season pass $20. Under 21 admitted free. Bring a lawn chair. culpeperdowntown.com/events.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

16 friday

Film: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Disney, 2003) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Movie night: “The Love Bug,” Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road. 8 p.m. Free. Hotdogs, chips and water available for purchase. Bring chairs or blankets. 540/445-1714.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: The Wavos, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. ‘80s New Wave. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 15 listing.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Mary Poppins,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. 7 p.m. $18–$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

“The Spongebob Musical,” 810 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $25. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

17 saturday

Planning District 16 Regional Juneteenth Celebration, Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. Featuring reading of Granger’s order; presentation of Mr. and Miss Juneteenth by the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP; 23rd Regiment US Colored Troops; dance performances; live music from Brencore Allstars Band, Major League Band, Lil Maceo and more; and fireworks. Doors open at 3 p.m. Free. shoutenough.com/juneteenth-agenda.

Juneteenth Celebration and Commemoration, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Historical reenactors, musicians, dancers, steppers, dynamic speakers, DJ, Langley Flight Foundation rocket building for 90 middle and high school students, raffle drawings and food trucks. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free with registration through Eventbrite. Sponsored by the Stafford County Branch NAACP.

Juneteenth celebration, Patriot Park, Spotsylvania. With vendors, DJs, live music and family activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Hosted by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

Juneteenth: “A Family Affair,” Town Hill, Washington Avenue, Colonial Beach. Inspirational and educational interviews, speakers, exhibits, music and vendors. 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Juneteenth celebration, Caroline County Recreational Park. With basketball and football games, cornhole, live soul and gospel music, DJs and more. Noon to dusk.

Juneteenth on the Lawn, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road Spotsylvania Courthouse. With Coty The Artist & 4Ever Fam Band, wine tasting, food trucks and more. 4-10 p.m. $34. eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Freedom Party, Majestic RB&G at The Globe and Laurel, 3987 Richmond Highway, Stafford. With True Soul band. 8 p.m. $15.

Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival, Riverfront Park, 705 Sophia St. Author signings and readings, book talks, marketing talks, music, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. fredbookfest.com.

Film: “The Life of Pi,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (20th Century-Fox, 2012) 2 p.m. “Waterworld” (Universal, 1995) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Heathsville Farmers Market: At Water’s Edge, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Farmers market runs 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; concert 9:30–11:30 a.m. Free but donations welcome. Bring a chair and a sun hat. Leicester Longwool sheep, a heritage breed from Point Pleasant Farm, visit. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Nick McAlister, The Estate at White Hall Vineyard, 3668 White Hall Road. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 4–7 p.m. Free. 540/656-6958; theestateatwhitehall.com.

Summer Concert Series: Country, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Virginia Rum Runners with Stefanie Carter and Andrew Washington Music. 6–10 p.m. $5 in advance, $10 at the door; $25 series. Bring chairs and blankets. verdunadventurebound.org/events.

Music on the Cliffs: Midnight Coal, Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Westmoreland. 6–8 p.m. Free; parking fee applies. Bring a blanket or chair. 804/493-8821; dcr.virginia.org/state-parks.

Comedy in FBurg: Micah “Bam Bam” White, Courtyard by Marriott, 620 Caroline St. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $20. Tickets at rahmein.com.

Four County Players 50th Birthday Party, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. Refreshments, champagne toast and entertainment. 7 p.m. $20. Cash bar. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

Shakespeare on the Lawn: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 7–8:30 p.m. Grounds open 5:30 p.m. $15; students 6–17 are $7. Children under 6 are free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Early arrivals may bring a picnic and partake in walk-through tours of Kenmore, 5:30–7 p.m. at no extra charge. 540/373-3381; kenmore.org.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 15 listing.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See June 16 listing.

“Mary Poppins,” King George High School. 1 and 7 p.m. See June 16 listing.

“The Spongebob Musical,” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 7:30 p.m. See June 16 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See June 15 listing.

18 sunday

Juneteenth with Eriq La Salle, UMW Seacobeck Hall. Book reading and signing with the actor/writer, and refreshments. Attendees will receive a signed copy of his book “Laws of Wrath.” 1:30 p.m. $16. Reserve seats atshopfxbgva.com/event/eric-la-salle.

Acoustic Sunday: Brad Pugh, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Food by Three Sisters & Co. 1–5 p.m., music 2–5 p.m. inglesidevineyards.com.

Shakespeare on the Lawn, Kenmore. See June 17 listing.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 15 listing.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See June 16 listing.

“Mary Poppins,” King George High School. 3 p.m. See June 16 listing.

“The Spongebob Musical,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See June 16 listing.

19 monday

A Juneteenth Conversation: Fredericksburg’s History and Legacy of Slavery, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. With Dr. Gaila Sims, curator of African American History and Special Projects at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, and Willy “Sonny” Holmes and Alexa McNeil. 6-7 p.m.

The Hon. Nicole Cole’s 1st Annual Juneteenth Tent Event, John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 5-8 p.m. Raises funds for Pathways To Success Foundation. $25-$400. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

20 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Shark Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Live music by Johnny D & the Lowriders. Bring a picnic and blanket. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

21 wednesday

Caroline County Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. Through June 24. Schedule and ticket pricing at carolinefair.com. 804/466-1507.

Orange County Fair, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. Through June 24. Schedule and ticket pricing at orangecountyfairva.com. 540/672-8108.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 15 listing.

22 thursday

Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

Caroline County Fair, See June 21 listing.

Orange County Fair, See June 21 listing.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 15 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 15 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 15 listing.

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” June 16–July 29; artist reception June 24, 6–8 p.m. and artist panel discussion July 15, 2–4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Water, Water Everywhere” all-member exhibit, through July 2. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When Dinosaurs Return,” works by Sally Cooney Anderson, through July 2. artful dimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water Landscapes,” with works paying homage to Colonial Beach’s water heritage. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. On display through July 9. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Pet portraiture by Andrea Danner.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Art Across the Country,” paintings by Seija Martin, through July 2. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Iron/metal artwork by guest artist and blacksmith Hunter Perkinson. Through June.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings by Lee Valentine.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists.

Curitiba Art Café: “Two Rivers and a Field,” collection of plein air oil paintings of the Fredericksburg area by Michael Dean. Through June. 540/419-8879.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Madeleine McGraw. Through June. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Addison Likins, sculptor, photographer, painter and poet.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: Sally Rhone-Kubarek. Through June 30. fccagallery.org.

FXBG Visitor Center: “Celebrating Pride: Love, Diversity, and Equality.” Through June 25.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Monochromatic,” through July 2. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, through July 21. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. Event: Sofar Sounds + Healing Music, June 30 from 7-9 p.m. masonexhibitions.org.

National Museum of American History: Smithsonian Summer Solstice Celebration, June 24 with extended hours until 10 p.m. Enjoy popular culture exhibition, “Entertainment Nation,” hands-on demonstration carts and “American Experiments” activities focused on democracy. american history.si.edu.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: “Art & Beer” pop-up show, June 22-23, 4-9 p.m. Exhibit theme: “Blue.” Open to artists and photographers. Sponsored by Canal Quarter Arts and Darbytown Art Studio.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by artist and graphic designer Jackie Steward.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Orkendell “Dell” Ford.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios. Pop-up art show with Tillys Ice Cream.

Tides Inn: Recent work, featuring cyanotype prints by Steve Griffin.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

The Carlyle Room: Birthday Celebration Concert featuring Brian Lenair and Robert Smoot. June 30. $40-$50. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. library point.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

MGM National Harbor: Mika Singh, June 16; Gladys Knight, June 22; Legendary Nights XVII, June 25; Chicago, June 27. mgmnationalharbor.com.

The Tin Pan: “A Tribute to the Music of MOTOWN,” featuring Brencore Allstars Band. June 25. brencore.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June-September, from 6-8 p.m. June: Midnight Coal, July: Tyler Nichols, August: Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

Altria Theater: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” July 11-16. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, through June 25. arenastage.org.

Colonial Beach Playhouse: “Magic,” a dark comedy about religion, science and magic, through June 25. cbplayhouse.org.

Edloe Glades Estate: Brian Clowdus Presents: “Into The Woods,” June 22-July 9, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. $44 and up; $99 VIP. BrianClowdus.com.

Historic Kenmore: Shakespeare on the Lawn: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7-8:30 p.m. June 17-18. Grounds open at 5:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Walk-through tours of Kenmore between 5:30-7 p.m. at no extra charge. $15, $7 for students 6-17, free for children under 6. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Manassas Ballet Theatre: “Coppelia and MORE!” June 15 at 7:30 p.m. $15. hytoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” June 22-July 29; Family Theater: “The Enigmatist,” through July 2; Eisenhower Theatre: “1776,” June 27-July 16. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision,” June 16-23. marylandensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “Hadestown,” through June 18. $60 and up. broadwayatthenational.com.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In,” through June 18. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” through July 9; Ark Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18. Events: Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16; Soul Divas Reprise, cabaret featuring Awa Sal Secka and Shayla S. Simmons, June 27–July 9. sigtheatre.org.

Theater Alliance: “The Bluest Eye,” through June 25 at the Anacostia Playhouse. theateralliance.com.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “1776 The Musical,” June 29-June 30 and July 1. $4-$17.76. poplarforest.org.

CYT Fredericksburg: “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” June 16-18 at King George High School. $15-$20. cytfredericksburg.org.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Go to the Carnival! (July 19); Let’s Discover Dinosaurs! (June 21, July 26); and Let’s Eat! (June 28, Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

George Washington Foundation: Archaeology Camp, June 12-16, at Ferry Farm; Camp George vs. George, July 10-14, at Ferry Farm and Kenmore. For ages 8-12. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre: “Disney Descendants The Musical,” July 7–8 at 7 p.m. July 8 at 2 p.m. $20 adult; $15 seniors, youth under age 17. hyltoncenter.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington Heritage Museums.org.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Summer Nights Concert Series, every Saturday night at 7 p.m. on the Royal Palace Theatre stage. June 16-Aug. 13. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Historic Kenmore: Betty’s Birthday Party! June 24, 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Enjoy cookies and tea, learn about life as a lady in the 18th century, play games, and explore 18th-century hobbies, fashion, and more. Bring a picnic lunch. Included with general admission ticket to the Historic Kenmore mansion and all museum exhibits ($6-$12) or guests may purchase party tickets that include entry to the Crowninshield Museum exhibit ($3-$6). Free for children under 6. kenmore.org.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Mary Washington House: The Mary Washington House During The Civil War, June 25, 6-6:45 p.m., 6:45-7:30 p.m. Learn about the residents of the site, free and enslaved, and how the Civil War left its mark on the home of Mary Washington. $12, $10 for members. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival: June 24, from 1-7 p.m., at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. $30 in advance at eventbee.com, $25 for MSV members and $35 at the door, and include admission to the Museum and Gardens, a souvenir wine glass, and 20 tastings from nine wineries and a meadery. Non-tasting tickets available for $15.