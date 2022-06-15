Local Entertainment Roundup: June 16 to June 23

16 thursdayArt After Hours outdoor concert: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Enjoy live music on the lawn and food trucks; studio and galleries will be open. 6–8 p.m. Free admission; first-come, first-served. Tickets for beer/wine are $7, and food trucks accept cash or credit. Bring blankets and chairs. Shuttle parking for overflow. 540/654-1015; garimelchers@umw.edu.

Live Music at the Co-op: Robert Keelin, 320 Emancipation Highway. Classic rock and country, pop, Americana, blues, folk and original tunes. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Entertainers, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Classic beach music. 5–9 p.m. $10, or a season ticket for $30. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

17 fridayThird Friday Latin Night with Elle Jay, Curitiba Art Café, 919 Caroline St. Rumba dance class 6:15–6:45 p.m., open dancing 6:45–9 p.m. Free. All ages. Food and drink for purchase. curitibaartcafe.com.

Film screening: “National Treasure,” Spotsylvania County Museum, 6159 Plank Road. Gates open at 8 p.m., movie begins at dark. Free. Bring blanket or chairs. Concessions available for purchase.

Sounds of Summer: Brisk, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

After Hours Concert Series: Cole Swindell, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Now Then Again,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 8 p.m. carolinetheatre.org.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 16 listing.

18 saturdayJuneteenth at Patriot Park, 5710 Smith Station Road. Live entertainment and food truck vendors. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Spotsylvania Juneteenth Celebration, John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m.–noon. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP, the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, and the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union. Following this event, transportation will be provided to the King George Juneteenth celebration that begins at 1 p.m. for those interested. naacpspotsylvania.org.

Juneteenth, Mount Bethel Retreat Center, 17428 Mount Bethel Lane, King George. Classic car and bike show, kids corner, voter registration, STEM tent, economic workshop, panel discussion, living history, food trucks, music. 1 p.m. Free admission. jazzinthecountry.com/events.

Juneteenth Celebration in Colonial Beach, Town Hill, Washington Ave. Presentations, storytellers, music, vendors, exhibitors and living history. Co-hosted by Colonial Beach Parks & Rec, Coming To The Table CBVA, Westmoreland Branch NAACP and Colonial Beach Greenspace. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free. 540/287-8207; eventbrite.com/e/331416845707.

159th Anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station: Then and Now, The Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station. Guided tours of the Graffiti House and the battlefield, period music, living history, lectures and historical preservation. Noon–4 p.m. brandystationfoundation.com.

Dog Days at the Museum, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. Working and service dog demonstrations, therapy dog and rescue dog organizations, family day activities, read to therapy dogs during “Tales with Tails.” Chesty XV will greet visitors. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. Dogs are welcome; keep dogs on a leash and use the “doggie” relief area near the flagpole. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

The Last Big Damn Bike Show, Stonewall Harley–Davidson, 385 Waugh Blvd., Orange. Live music, bike show and vendors. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open 3:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

The Skip Castro Band, Louisa County Fairgrounds, 208 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $26. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

Five Mile Mountain Road, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Bluegrass and fiddle, Western swing, ragtime and jazz. 11:30 a.m. Free but donations are welcome. Concessions will be sold, or bring a picnic and blanket. Quilt show and sale 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Father’s Day Jazzfest, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $35 plus service fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

After Hours Concert Series: Dustin Lynch, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 5 p.m., doors at 4 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Taming of the Shrew,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 7–8:30 p.m. $15 adults; $7 students, plus processing fees. Children 5 and under are free. Grounds open at 5:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets. kenmore.org/events.

“Now Then Again,” Caroline Community Theatre. See June 17 listing.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See June 17 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 16 listing.

19 sundayShakespeare on the Lawn: “Taming of the Shrew,” Kenmore. See June 18 listing.

“Now Then Again,” Caroline Community Theatre. 2 p.m. See June 17 listing.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See June 17 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 16 listing.

21 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Johnny D & The Lowriders, Memorial Park, 1301 Kenmore Ave. Selfie Day. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic lunch or buy one from a park vendor. 540/372-1086; or fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.

22 wednesdayOrange County Fair, Orange County Fairgrounds, 133 Fairground Road, Orange. Rural theme, with 4-H exhibits, livestock, traditional stage shows, truck and tractor pulls, and family fun. Cash only for admission. Through June 25. Schedule of events at orangecountyfairva.com.

Caroline County Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. Through June 25. 804/466-1507; carolinefair.com.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 16 listing.

23 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See June 16 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See June 16 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 16 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Impressions from Nature,” a collection of new works by Karen Julihn. Through June 26. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Colors of the Sea,” fiber-art works by Sally Cooney Anderson that incorporates the colors and textures of the seaside. Through June 26. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Sea and Sky,” paintings by Hailey Light. Through June 26. Other member works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Chamber of Commerce: Works by Andrea Clement.

Colonial Beach Brewery: “Weird Wicked Art” by Taylor Carlton. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Colonial Beach with artist Kathie Moran.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Robert (Bob) Smith. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Photography by featured artist Thomas Fortune. Through June. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artists Kathy Waltermire and Doris Barbee.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists’ Choice” regional all-media juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Kathryn Murray. Through June 24. Event: Red Tag Art Sale, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; proceeds will benefit the museum’s outreach art education programs. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Artist’s Grab Bag II,” through June 26. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties, June 10 through July 15. Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by featured artist photographer Ellen Cosby.

RMS Designs: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Renee Sessions. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Barbara M. Collins: The Artist At Work,” paintings by 95-year-old Barbara M. Collins. Through July 5.

music

The Birchmere: NRBQ and Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun, June 17; The SOS Band, June 18; The Zappa Band, June 19; Jesse Cook, June 20; Lalah Hathaway, June 22. birchmere.com.

The Carlyle Room: Father’s Day Celebration featuring the Brencore All-Stars Band, 7 p.m. Sunday. $35–$40. carlyleroom.com.

Columbia Pike Blues Festival, S. Walter Reed Drive from Columbia Pike to Ninth Street South, Arlington. June 18. Free admission. columbia-pike.org.

Dominion Energy Center: RPAA’s 2022 Alternate Routes: A Night in Nashville featuring Cassadee Pope, June 16; The Masked Singer National Tour, June 23. dominionenergycenter.com.

FredNats Concert Series: rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry, June 26 at 6 p.m., $30 and up; and ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. FredNatsConcerts.com.

MGM National Harbor: Big Time Rush: Forever Tour, June 23; Patti LaBelle, June 24; Midnight Oil, June 25. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

theater

Altria Theater: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” June 21–26. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! Through June 26. arenastage.org.

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Fireflies,” Friday–Sunday. onthestage.tickets/show/chamberlayne-actors-theatre

Ford’s Theatre: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination. In person June 8-25. Recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Reframing the Narrative,” with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ballethnic Dance Company and Collage Dance Collective, through Sunday; Eisenhower Theatre: “Jersey Boys,” June 14-26; Theater Lab: The Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised,” July 31–July 31, and “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” July 5–Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” June 1–25. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, through July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Red Velvet,” through July 17; “Potted Potter,” June 29–July 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Broadway in the Park, with Kelli O’Hara and Adrienne Warren, June 24. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 30 through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Teatro de la Luna: “Father’s Day” bilingual poetic and musical recital at 5 p.m. Sunday. View livestream on website, YouTube and Facebook. 202/882-6227; teatrodelaluna.org

The Wagsters Magic Theatre: June 17 through mid-November. williamsburgmagic.com.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! family workshop series, featuring educational crafts, STEM challenges, interactive gallery activities and a sneak peek into FAM’s collection. June 22: Let’s Go to the Fair! 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Space is limited; participants must RSVP. famva.org/famfun.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

National Air and Space Museum: ”Innovations in Flight” fly-in, June 18 at Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center. View over 50 vintage, modern and commercial aircraft. Free tickets are required to attend. airandspace.si.edu/udvar-hazy-center.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Dog Days, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Family Day: Animals in the Marine Corps, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. usmcmuseum.com.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, July 1 and Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings June through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5-10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Pre-registration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily June 17 through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

—Compiled by Tara Lee