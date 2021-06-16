Local Entertainment Roundup: June 17-24

17 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. $55–$60 plus processing fee. Show only. Through July 11. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
18 fridayAfter Hours Concert Series: Kip Moore, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $21–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Stage Door Productions: “As You Like It,” Hurkamp Park. 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $10 per person. Other performances: Stage Door, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor, at 7 p.m. June 25-26 and 2 p.m. June 27. $16 per person. stagedoorproductions.org.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 17 listing.
19 saturdayJuneteenth Celebration Music and Arts Festival, Mayfield Playground, 311 Glover St. Vendors, bingo, gospel singers, music, guest speakers, dance team. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Elevate Our Youth. eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-celebration-music-and-arts-festival-tickets-157277821197?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Juneteenth Cel-liberation, Yowell Meadow Park, North Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper. DJ, moon bounce, water activities, basketball tournament, community raffle, Juneteenth mask and shirt giveaways, and more. 4–8 p.m. Free. visitculpeperva.com/event/2020/6/19/1st-annual-juneteenth-cel-liberation.aspx.
Beard contest at King George Farmers Market, 8246 Dahlgren Road, King George. Registration 8–9:15 a.m. Competition 9:30–11:45 a.m. $15. Prizes in five categories and best in show.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Food truck rally, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Music and entertainment, games, children’s activities and fireworks. Food is additional purchase. Noon–9 p.m. $25–$55, children under 13 are free. Free parking. thefoodtruckrally.com.
Thunder in Orange Tractor Pull, Orange County Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. 6–9 p.m. $5–$15. Children 5 and younger are free. Rain date is June 20 at 2 p.m. orangecountyfairva.com.
Capital Focus Jazz Band, Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Noon. Free. Farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org
Blackfoot, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. Southern rock. 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m. $17–$32. 703/361-7223; thegroovemusichall.com.
After Hours Concert Series: Indigo Girls, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $21–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 17 listing.
Stage Door Productions: “As You Like It,” Hurkamp Park. See June 18 listing.
20 sundayFather’s Day Classic Car Show, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach. Antique, vintage and customized vehicles, music, food and vendors. 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. colonialbeach.org/calendar/fathers-day-classic-car-show.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. See June 17 listing.
Stage Door Productions: “As You Like It,” Hurkamp Park. See June 18 listing.
21 mondayMusic on the Steps series: Nick McAlister, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Acoustic rock, blues, country. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
22 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Doughnuts for Dad’s Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by Cat’s Meow Band. Bring Dad and show him some love. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
Castleton’s 24th anniversary concert, 664 Castleton View Road, Castleton. Paul Groves and Michelle DeYoung perform works by Liszt, Brahms, Britten, Berlioz and Debussy. 7–8:30 p.m. $27–$75. 540/937-3454; castleton.simpletix.com.
23 wednesdayOrange County Fair, Orange County Fairgrounds, 14501 Old Gordonsville Road. “All Roads Lead to the Orange County Fair.” Through June 26. Schedule and ticket information at orangecountyfairva.com.
Caroline County Agricultural Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. “Back to the Basics.” Free admission. Through June 26. Schedule information at carolinefair.com. 804/466-1507.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. See June 17 listing.
24 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Orange County Fair, Orange County Fairgrounds. See June 23 listing.
Caroline County Agricultural Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. See June 23 listing.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 17 listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Beach,” works celebrating a favorite destination and anticipating summer. Summer-themed work also included in the individual artist displays. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Portals,” works by Nicole Myers. Through June. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Expressions of Elizabeth: A Retrospective,” works by late artist Elizabeth Woodford. Finished work on display in the main gallery area with partially finished and prepared fabrics for sale in her studio. Through June 27. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: June exhibit: Celebrating summer’s respite. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Fredericksburg native Ruth Dandridge Crenshaw Harris is featured this month. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by regional artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by Michele Costello. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: New exhibit. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Buzz: Works by local artist R. Wayt Smith. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Works by Northern Neck Art Alliance. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “Digital Creations,” works by Carolyn Beever, Taylor Cullar and Robert Hunter. Through June. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Our Best Friends,” regional juried exhibit. Through June 27. LibertyTown is donating 5 percent of artwork sales this month to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
RMS Design: Featuring Jackie Shepard’s artful images reimagining Downtown Colonial Beach with historic buildings restored, also including compatible renovations, new construction and streetscape designs. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Bela Dona, June 18–19. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Hylton at Home: Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra, June 17. hyltoncenter.org.
Music on the Steps: Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated, and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Bring a chair or blanket. librarypoint.org.
Sounds of Summer: Every second Friday of the month through Oct. 8 in Market Square. Tickets will go on sale one week in advance of each concert. $5 per person, $3 museum members, free for children under 5. famva.org.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Where We Belong, a filmed solo piece by Madeline Sayet, streaming June 14—July 11. In association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. $20.99. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Through July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Midnight at the Never Get,” streaming through June 21; “After Midnight,” starring “Hamilton” actor Christopher Jackson, streaming through Aug. 4. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Thomas Jefferson’ Poplar Forest: “1776,” with performances June 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. (rain date June 27). $4-$17.76. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Animal Wisdom,” through June 27. $19-$49. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: History in a Bag, take-home summer camp, includes fun crafts, STEM projects and games inspired by Fredericksburg’s baseball history. Designed for children entering grades 1-6. Order by June 30; pickup July 14. $10 FAM members, $15 nonmembers. Reserve at fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site/shop/4. famcc.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Prince William County Fairgrounds: Northern Virginia Reptile Expo, June 19. $8 adults, $3 children 6-11, free for 5 and under. mdreptilefarm.com.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, June 19 to Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Summer camps: Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 8-11); Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 11-15); Creative Drama, July 19-24 (ages 7-10); Improvisation and Comedy, July 19-24 (ages 11-15). Alum Springs Park. Registration is through Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. stagedoorproductions.org; fredericksburgva.gov.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Kids Weekends, through June 30. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of the Rappahannock “Reel’n for the Rapp” fishing tournament: Through June 26. All ages and experience levels. $15 for anglers under 16; $25 for anglers 16 years old and above. Youth (with parental supervision) can sign up at ianglertournament.com/2021-reel%E2%80%99n-rapp and participate to win prizes.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Craft Beer Festival, 6–9 p.m. June 19-20. $48 general public, $40 members. Other events: Independence Fireworks, 6-9:45 p.m. June 25-26. Available with/without mansion tours; see website for pricing. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Prince William County Historic Sites: Father’s Day Tours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-20. $5 per person; complimentary tour of one historic sites for fathers and children under 6.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Paleontology Excursions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 and Aug. 14 (weather dependent). Minimum age requirement is 8 years old. Limited spots available; pre-registration is required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
World War II Warbird Showcase: Frederick (MD) Municipal Airport, June 19-20. Rides available in one of three vintage aircraft: the TBM “Avenger’ “Doris Mae,” L-5 ‘Sentinel’ “Gayle Ann,” or open-cockpit Coast Guard N2S-4 “Stearman.” See website to purchase rides and for more information. capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.