Local Entertainment Roundup: June 17-24

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Our Best Friends,” regional juried exhibit. Through June 27. LibertyTown is donating 5 percent of artwork sales this month to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.