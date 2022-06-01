Local Entertainment Roundup: June 2 to June 9

2 thursdayLive Music at the Co-op: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, 320 Emancipation Highway. Folk singer–songwriter. 5:30–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

3 fridaySounds of Summer: Karen Jonas, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Concert of Hope: Commodores, Lifepoint auditorium, 1400 Central Park Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $30–$100. 540/371-0831; loisannshopehouse.tix.com.

Fredericksburg’s Improv Team, 810 Caroline St. PG-13 show. 8 p.m. $15–$20. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. 7 p.m. $15. cytfredericksburg.org.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 2 listing.

4 saturdayRappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby, Rocky Run Elementary School, 95 Reservoir Road, Stafford. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. tourstaffordva.com/event/soapboxderby.

Fredericksburg Greek Festival, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. 11 a.m.–8 p.m. fredgreek.org.

Riverfest and Craft Show, Occoquan. Artists and vendors, conservation vendors and activities, beer and wine garden, live music and more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission. Parking information and schedule at occoquanva.gov/town-festivals/riverfest-visitor-info.

Strawberry Dinner, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. 5–7 p.m. take-out starting at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door: $7 per child, $18 per adult. 540/684-3535; or graceumchartwood.net.

Gardens and Grounds Stroll, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 10:30 a.m. Friends of Belmont are free; reserve tickets with Jody Wilken, 540/654-1839. Non-members are $12 plus transaction fee. Approximately 45 minutes, rain or shine. Wear proper shoes for uneven terrain. Limited to 12 participants. garimelchers.org/saturday-garden-and-grounds-stroll.

Casino Night, King George Family YMCA. Live music, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, table games and silent auction. 5:30–9:30 p.m. $50. Childcare is $10 per child. 21-plus event. family-ymca.org/casinonight.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Doors open one and a half hours prior. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Cash Unchained, Oyster Shoals Music Hall, 187 Main St., Warsaw. 7 p.m. $20 plus processing fees. oystershoals.com.

Fredericksburg’s Improv Team, 810 Caroline St. See June 3 listing.

“The Wiz-Ard of Oz,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 1–4 p.m. $25. umbiancedance.com.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” King George High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See June 3 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 2 listing.

5 sundayFestival del Río Rappahannock, Old Mill Park. A day of education and celebration of the Rappahannock River featuring fishing at 10 a.m., live music at 1 p.m., children’s book program and giveaway at 2 p.m., food trucks, conservation activities and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Friends of the Rappahannock and Defensores de la Cuenca. All are welcome; intended as an opportunity for Spanish-speaking community members to come learn about the Rappahannock River. riverfriends.org, defensoresdelacuenca.org.

Campfire Critters Animal Sanctuary open house, 160 Willowdale Lane, Stafford. Meet the animals, family-friendly activities and vegetarian food truck and local vendors. 1–4 p.m. Free admission. campfirecrittersanimalsanctuary.com.

Fredericksburg Greek Festival, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Noon–4 p.m. See June 4 listing.

Riverfest and Craft Show, Occoquan. See June 4 listing.

FredNats Concert Series: Kenny G, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. 7 p.m. frednatsconcerts.com.

After Hours Concert Series: Fitz and the Tantrums with St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” King George High School. 3 p.m. See June 3 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 2 listing.

6 mondayMusic on the Steps: Elby Brass, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

7 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Karen Jonas, Memorial Park, 1301 Kenmore Ave. Ice Cream Day. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic lunch or buy one from a park vendor. 540/372-1086; or fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.

Stage Alive: America’s Sweethearts, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. Big band classics to Broadway. 7:30 p.m. $25. 2022–2023 season tickets $75. stagealive.org.

Art of Aging Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Free. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.

FAMfun!: Let’s Go on a Trip! 907 Princess Anne St. Discover how people traveled in the past. 1:30–4:30 p.m. Free. Reservations required at famva.org/famfun.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 2 listing.

9 thursdayBingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See June 2 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See June 2 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 2 listing.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by Hubert Jackson, who incorporates textures, artifacts and spirituality of his paintings. Through June 5. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Impressions from Nature,” a collection of new works by Karen Julihn. Through June 26. First Friday reception 6–8 p.m. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Colors of the Sea,” fiber-art works by Sally Cooney Anderson that incorporates the colors and textures of the seaside. Through June 26. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Sea and Sky,” paintings by Hailey Light. Through June 26. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. Other member works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Colonial Beach with artist Kathie Moran.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Robert (Bob) Smith. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Photography by featured artist Thomas Fortune. Through June. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Nancy Owens of White Plains, Md.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists’ Choice” regional all-media juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Kathryn Murray. Through June 24. First Friday noon-8:30 p.m. Event: Red Tag Art Sale, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; proceeds will benefit the museum’s outreach art education programs. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers and brewed teas. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by featured artist Maureen Kane.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Artist’s Grab Bag II,” through June 26. First Friday reception 5–8 p.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties, June 10 through July 15. Purcell Gallery. Opening reception June 10, from 6-8 p.m. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by featured artist Diane Jackson.

RMS Designs: Works by watercolor artist Amanda Lee.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Vicki Marckel. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Barbara M. Collins: The Artist At Work,” paintings by 95-year-old Barbara M. Collins. Through July 5.

Virginia Art Factory: Prince William Art Society: “Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of PWAS,” through June 4. princewilliamartsociety.com.

Woodberry Forest School: “BozART Fine Art Collective: Painting, Drawing, Photography,” through June 4 in the Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org.

music

The Birchmere: All-Star Purple Party, June 3; Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, June 4; Jose Feliciano, June 5. birchmere.com.

Columbia Pike Blues Festival, S. Walter Reed Drive from Columbia Pike to Ninth Street South, Arlington. June 18. Free admission. columbia-pike.org.

FredNats Concert Series: Jazz saxophonist Kenny G, June 5 at 7 p.m., $30 and up; rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry, June 26 at 6 p.m., $30 and up; and ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. FredNatsConcerts.com.

MGM National Harbor: Air Supply, June 3; Neha Kakkar, June 12. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. June 6: Elby Brass. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back” spring concert, Chancellor High School June 11 at 7 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m. $10 adults, $7 seniors 60 and older, students free. Tickets can be purchased from RCS members, at the door or online at rappahannock-choral-society.org/rcs-spring-tickets/. 540/412-6152.

theater

Altria Theater: “My Fair Lady,” through June 5. broadwayinrichmond.com/shows.

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! Through June 26. arenastage.org.

Dominion Energy Center: Comedian Chelsea Handler, June 9. dominionenergycenter.com.

Ford’s Theatre: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination. In person June 8-25 and on demand through June 15. Recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: “A Monster Calls,” through June 12; “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Olney Theatre: “A Raisin in the Sun,” June 2-4. Pay-what-you-can. Reserved in advance at olneytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 301/942-3400.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” June 1-25. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, through July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Our Town,” through June 11. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “The Upstairs Department,” through June 12. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: Fredericksburg’s Improv Team, June 3–4; “The Little Princess,” June 10–12. stagedoorproductions.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 30 through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Virginia Rep: “Bonnie and Claire,” through June 12. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! family workshop series, featuring educational crafts, STEM challenges, interactive gallery activities and a sneak peek into FAM’s collection. June 8: Let’s Go on a Trip!; June 15: Let’s Play! and June 22: Let’s Go to the Fair! 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org/famfun.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

National Air and Space Museum: ”Innovations in Flight” fly-in, June 18 at Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center. View over 50 vintage, modern and commercial aircraft. Free tickets are required to attend. airandspace.si.edu/udvar-hazy-center.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food & Wine Festival, featuring 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, Thursdays through Sundays through June 12. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Historic Town of Occoquan Riverfest and Craft Show: Featuring local and regional artists and vendors, river and clean water advocates, MV Sea Dog—Potomac Riverkeeper Network’s floating lab. Plus Beer & Wine Garden and concert series at River Mill Park. June 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Satellite parking and shuttle available. potomacriverkeepernetwork.org.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

