Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

22 thursday

Caroline County Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. Through June 24. Schedule and ticket pricing at carolinefair.com. 804/466-1507.

Orange County Fair, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. Through June 24. Schedule and ticket pricing at orangecountyfairva.com. 540/672-8108.

Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Country Current, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 9. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

23 friday

Caroline County Fair, See June 22 listing.

Orange County Fair, See June 22 listing.

Film: “Run Silent, Run Deep,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1958) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Acoustic Onion, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Beatles. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

The Rush Experience, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $20–$40 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 22 listing.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 2:30 p.m. Free, donations welcome. Presented by Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts Children’s Theater campers. riversidedt.com.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“The Spongebob Musical,” 810 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $25. allstatecommunitytheater.com.

24 saturday

Caroline County Fair, See June 22 listing.

Orange County Fair, See June 22 listing.

Betty’s Birthday Party, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Eat a Crumbl Cookie and sip a cup of tea, learn about life as a lady in the 18th century, play games, and explore 18th-century hobbies, fashion, and more. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the lawn. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $3–$6 party only; $6–$12 with house tour. Free for children under 6. 540/373-3381; kenmore.org.

Film: “Million Dollar Mermaid,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1952) 2 p.m. “Deliverance” (Warner Bros., 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Brisben Center Benefit Concert, Cornerstone Church, 56 McWhirt Loop. Christian Blues Project performs. 7–9 p.m. Free; love offering collected at the door.

An Evening with Hazel Run, FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave. Americana, soul and rock music. 5:30–8:30 p.m. $20–$25. Benefit concert for Friends of the Rappahannock. Bring chairs; seating is limited. riverfriends.org.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. “Freedom’s Apostles: The Trial of the Spotsylvania Baptists.” 10 a.m. Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 22 listing.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See June 23 listing.

“The Spongebob Musical,” 810 Caroline St. 3 and 7:30 p.m. See June 23 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See June 22 listing.

25 sunday

The Mary Washington House During The Civil War, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Learn about how the Civil War left its mark on the home of Mary Washington. 6:45–7:30 p.m. $12, $10 for members. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/57334-the-mary-washington-house-during-the-civil-war. 540/373-1569.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. 11:30 a.m. $20–$25.famva.org.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 2–3 p.m. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists. Terrain is varied and can be wet; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted.

Stafford Regional Choral Society: “Drink! Drink! Drink!” St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 3 p.m. Free; donations welcome. staffordchoral.org.

Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring True Spirit and Justified. 4 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Outside, weather permitting. Chairs available, or bring your own.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 22 listing.

“Magic,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See June 23 listing.

“The Spongebob Musical,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See June 23 listing.

26 monday

Music on the Steps: Peter and Laurie, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.

27 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Beach Day, Riverfront Park, 713 Sophia St. Live music by Bill Carroll. Come dressed to play in the sprinklers. Bring a picnic and blanket. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

28 wednesday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 22 listing.

29 thursday

Live music at the co-op: Cori Blanch, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. Soul, Americana, folk, rock and blues. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fxbgfood.coop.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 22 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 22 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 22 listing.

local roundup

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks,” June 16–July 29; artist reception June 24, 6–8 p.m. and artist panel discussion July 15, 2–4 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Water, Water Everywhere” all-member exhibit, through July 2. Acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “When Dinosaurs Return,” works by Sally Cooney Anderson, through July 2. artful dimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water Landscapes,” with works paying homage to Colonial Beach’s water heritage. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. On display through July 9. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Pet portraiture by Andrea Danner.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Art Across the Country,” paintings by Seija Martin, through July 2. Hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics, metal sculpture and mixed-media. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by Iron/metal artwork by guest artist and blacksmith Hunter Perkinson. Through June.

CoBe Workspaces: Paintings by Lee Valentine.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by local artists.

Curitiba Art Café: “Two Rivers and a Field,” collection of plein air oil paintings of the Fredericksburg area by Michael Dean. Through June. 540/419-8879.

Darbytown Art Studio: Works by guest artist Madeleine McGraw. Through June. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Addison Likins, sculptor, photographer, painter and poet.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits include “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg.” Featuring work of nine artists with deep ties to the Fredericksburg region as well as the Harambee 360 Degrees Interpretive theater project. famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: Sally Rhone-Kubarek. Through June 30. fccagallery.org.

FXBG Visitor Center: “Celebrating Pride: Love, Diversity, and Equality.” Through June 25.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Rotating works of internationally acclaimed American artist Gari Melchers (1860-1932). garimelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Monochromatic,” through July 2. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “ARTifacts of Louisa County” gallery show, through July 21. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

Mason Exhibitions Arlington: “Edges of What I Feel,” works by the Healing Artists Collective, through Aug. 26. Event: Sofar Sounds + Healing Music, June 30 from 7-9 p.m. masonexhibitions.org.

Meyer Fine Art (new gallery): “Robert Duncanson and His Southern Travels,” works by Black 19th-century landscape artist. 1015 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. meyerfineart.gallery.

National Museum of American History: Smithsonian Summer Solstice Celebration, June 24 with extended hours until 10 p.m. Enjoy popular culture exhibition, “Entertainment Nation,” hands-on demonstration carts and “American Experiments” activities focused on democracy. americanhistory.si.edu.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Through July 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: “Art & Beer” pop-up show, June 22-23, 4-9 p.m. Exhibit theme: “Blue.” Sponsored by Canal Quarter Arts and Darbytown Art Studio.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor and Potomac Room.

RMS Designs: Works by artist and graphic designer Jackie Steward.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Orkendell “Dell” Ford.

Sunken Well: “Painted Escapes,” featuring works by Joelle Cathleen Studios.

Tides Inn: Recent work, featuring cyanotype prints by Steve Griffin.

Torpedo Factory Art Center: Art League Gallery: “Into the Wilderness,” by Fredericksburg artist Kim Richards. Solo exhibit features works rich in biblical and allegorical references. July 6-Aug. 6. Opening reception July 14, 6-9 p.m.

UMW Galleries: Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

Brencore Entertainment: “A Tribute to the Music of MOTOWN,” featuring Brencore Allstars Band, June 25 at the Tin Pan; Birthday Celebration Concert featuring Brian Lenair and Robert Smoot, June 30 at the Carlyle Room, $40-$50; Tribute to the Music of Earth, Wind and Fire, July 16 at Holiday Inn Fredericksburg, $35-$40. brencore.com.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Music on the Steps, Mondays from June 5-Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: Sounds of Summer, every Friday night from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in historic Market Square. Through Aug. 25. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Free arts and crafts for the kids. famva.org.

MGM National Harbor: Gladys Knight, June 22; Legendary Nights XVII, June 25; Chicago, June 27. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Stafford Regional Choral Society: “Drink! Drink! Drink!” a light-hearted celebration of opera and operatta, June 25 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stafford. Free; donations welcome.

The Tin Pan: Sister Hazel, July 1; doors open 6 p.m. $55. tinpanrva.com.

Westmoreland State Park: Music on the Cliffs: Third Thursdays in June-September, from 6-8 p.m. July: Tyler Nichols, August- Haze & Dacey, September: Hard to Tell. Bring a blanket or chairs. General’s Ridge Winery will be on hand. 804/493-8821.

theater

Altria Theater: 85 South Show Live comedy show, July 1; “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” July 11-16. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, through June 25. arenastage.org.

Colonial Beach Playhouse: “Magic,” a dark comedy about religion, science and magic, through June 25. cbplayhouse.org.

Edloe Glades Estate: Brian Clowdus Presents: “Into The Woods,” June 22-July 9, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. $44 and up; $99 VIP. BrianClowdus.com.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “The Lion King,” June 22-July 29; Family Theater: “The Enigmatist,” through July 2; Eisenhower Theatre: “1776,” June 27-July 16. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision,” June 16-23. marylandensemble.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 9. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: Max Theatre: “Sweeney Todd,” through July 9. Events: Soul Divas Reprise, cabaret featuring Awa Sal Secka and Shayla S. Simmons, June 27–July 9. sigtheatre.org.

Stage Door Productions: “SpongeBob the Musical,” June 23-25 at Allstate Community Theater. $25 ($30 at the door). stageproductions.org.

Theater Alliance: “The Bluest Eye,” through June 25 at the Anacostia Playhouse. theateralliance.com.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “1776 The Musical,” June 29-June 30 and July 1. $4-$17.76. poplarforest.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” June 23-Aug. 6. va-rep.org.

family

Fredericksburg Area Museum: FAM Fun! Family Workshops: Let’s Go to the Carnival! (July 19); Let’s Discover Dinosaurs! (July 26); and Let’s Eat! (June 28, Aug. 2). Free. Due to limited spots, participants must RSVP. famva.org.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

George Washington Foundation: Camp George vs. George, July 10-14, at Ferry Farm and Kenmore. For ages 8-12. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre: “Disney Descendants The Musical,” July 7–8 at 7 p.m. July 8 at 2 p.m. $20 adult; $15 seniors, youth under age 17. hyltoncenter.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Washington Heritage Museums: Twilight History, featuring hands-on 18th-century skills, trades and recipes. Explore Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern, Mary Washington House and Mary Washington Monument. July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Ages 8-12. $115 per registrant, $95 WHM members. To register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/373-5630 or youthprograms@Washington Heritage Museums.org.

etc.

Ashland Fourth Fridays: Enjoy local vendors, food trucks and live performances. Through September. Free admission. ashlandfourthfridays.com.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Nights, featuring lit coasters, atmospheric family-friendly entertainment, specialty menus and the Coke Studio Sounds Stage DJ every night. Summer Nights Concert Series, every Saturday night at 7 p.m. on the Royal Palace Theatre stage. June 16-Aug. 13. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry,” through Oct. 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival: June 24, from 1-7 p.m., at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. $30 in advance at eventbee.com, $25 for MSV members and $35 at the door, and include admission to the Museum and Gardens, a souvenir wine glass, and 20 tastings from nine wineries and a meadery. Non-tasting tickets available for $15.

