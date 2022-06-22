Local Entertainment Roundup: June 23 to June 30

23 thursday

Orange County Fair, Orange County Fairgrounds, 133 Fairground Road, Orange. Rural theme, with 4-H exhibits, livestock, traditional stage shows, truck and tractor pulls, and family fun. Cash only for admission. Through June 25. Schedule of events at orangecountyfairva.com.

Caroline County Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. Through June 25. 804/466-1507; carolinefair.com.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through July 10. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

24 friday

Sounds of Summer: Whiskey Rebellion, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Brandon Wayne and His Lonesome Drifters, Remington Fire Hall, 200 E. Marshall St., Remington. 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Kids 3 and younger are free. Concessions available for purchase. No outside food, alcohol or smoking. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.

“Now Then Again,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $25. Includes dinner. carolinetheatre.org.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 23 listing.

25 saturday

FXBG Pride and Pride March, Old Mill Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring local vendors and organizations, raffles, music performance by WhatDaBug and drag performance by Beer Babes Drag. March begins at City Dock at 10 a.m.; meet at 9:30 a.m. Official FXBG PRIDE Afterparty at Strangeways Brewing, 6:30-11 p.m. fxbgpride.org; facebook.com/events/2485713948231071.

Petapalooza, Bark Park, Louisa County Animal Shelter, 17 Sacred Heart Ave., Mineral. Vendors, DJ, children’s activities and tours of shelter. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office K9 demo at 11 a.m. Shelter animals will be available for meet-and-greets, adoption and foster. Pets welcome. louisacounty.com/civicalerts.aspx?aid=262.

Stafford Regional Choral Society: “America: The Dream Goes On,” Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 7 p.m. Free. staffordchoralsociety@yahoo.com; facebook.com/StaffordChoralSociety.

Amateur Radio Field Day, Aquia Harbour Amateur Radio Team, 204 Bow Cove, Stafford; and Crockett Park, 10066 Rogues Road, Midland. Twenty-four hour event. Amateur radio operators contact stations around the world. 2 p.m. Free. arrl.org/field-day.

27th annual Purple Martin Field Day, private farm in Louisa County. Learn how to attract martins and manage them properly so the colony will grow. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, shoes for wet grass, binoculars, notepad, bag lunch/drink, and camera. No registration. Free; donations are appreciated. Directions and more information at purplemartinfieldday.org.

Rappahannock Area KidzFest, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Featuring music by Go Fish, worship and games. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with KidzFest from 10–11 a.m. and FunFest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free family-friendly event for pre-school and elementary-age children, their families and friends. Followed by Rappahannock Area Celebration with Will Graham, featuring music by Newsboys, Rend Collective and Aaron Shust. 7–9 p.m. No tickets are required. Seating first-come, first-served. rappahannock.billygraham.org/events.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open 3:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Whiskey, Taxes & Federalists—A Toast to History, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Historic drinks and stories of America’s tumultuous early years. 6:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m. $25. Event limited to guests ages 21 and older. 540/371-1494; RST@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Bridge the Gap 5K, 1401 Kenmore Ave. International ruck march against veteran and military suicide. 9 a.m. Free, family friendly. 22untilnone.org.

Parsons’ Cause: Billy Graham, Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

“Now Then Again,” Caroline Community Theatre. See June 24 listing.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See June 24 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 23 listing.

26 sunday

Garden tour, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. Learn about the flowers and herbs in the garden, as well as their 18th-century medicinal uses. 1 and 3 p.m. Free. Tour size is limited, register in advance. Museum tours available at standard admission prices. 540/373-3362; or HMAS@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

Stafford Regional Choral Society: “America: The Dream Goes On,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 3 p.m. Free. staffordchoralsociety@yahoo.com; facebook.com/StaffordChoralSociety.

Fredericksburg Big Band summer concert, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 4–6 p.m. Free.

“A Gilbert and Sullivan Fun Fest,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See June 24 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 23 listing.

27 monday

Music on the Steps: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

28 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Bill Carroll, Memorial Park, 1301 Kenmore Ave. Beach Day. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a picnic lunch or buy one from a park vendor. 540/372-1086; or fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.

29 wednesday

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 23 listing.

30 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See June 23 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See June 23 listing.

“Nunsense,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 23 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Floral art paintings by featured artist Kathleen Walsh, along with floral art works by Artists’ Alliance members. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members also on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Impressions from Nature,” a collection of new works by Karen Julihn. Through June 26. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Colors of the Sea,” fiber-art works by Sally Cooney Anderson that incorporates the colors and textures of the seaside. Through June 26. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Sea and Sky,” paintings by Hailey Light. Through June 26. Other member works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists.

Chamber of Commerce: Works by Andrea Clement.

Colonial Beach Brewery: “Weird Wicked Art” by Taylor Carlton. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Colonial Beach with artist Kathie Moran.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Works by Robert (Bob) Smith. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Photography by featured artist Thomas Fortune. Through June. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artists Kathy Waltermire and Doris Barbee.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists’ Choice” regional all-media juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Kathryn Murray. Through June 24. Event: Red Tag Art Sale, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; proceeds will benefit the museum’s outreach art education programs. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Colonial Beach artists/makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works by local artists.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Artist’s Grab Bag II,” through June 26. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties, through July 15. Purcell Gallery. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall, beginning June 24 through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Colonial Beach artists and vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission: Works by featured artist photographer Ellen Cosby.

RMS Designs: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Renee Sessions. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tappahannock Art Gallery: “Barbara M. Collins: The Artist At Work,” paintings by 95-year-old Barbara M. Collins. Through July 5.

music

The Birchmere: “A Tribute to Tom Petty,” June 24; Pieces of a Dream, June 25; “The Music of Cream,” June 26; Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, June 27; Dave Mason, June 29; The Amish Outlaws and Jason D. Williams, July 1; Donnell Rawlings, July 2. birchmere.com.

Dominion Energy Center: The Masked Singer National Tour, June 23. dominionenergycenter.com.

FredNats Concert Series: rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry, June 26 at 6 p.m., $30 and up; and ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., $49 and up. FredNatsConcerts.com.

MGM National Harbor: Big Time Rush: Forever Tour, June 23; Patti LaBelle, June 24; Midnight Oil, June 25. mgmnationalharbor.com.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

theater

Altria Theater: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” June 21–26. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! Through June 26. arenastage.org.

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: “Fireflies,” Friday–Sunday. onthestage.tickets/show/chamberlayne-actors-theatre.

Ford’s Theatre: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination. In person June 8-25. Recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” June 21–July 10; Eisenhower Theatre: “Jersey Boys,” June 14-26; Theater Lab: The Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised,” through July 31, and “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” July 5–Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” through Saturday. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, through July 10. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Red Velvet,” through July 17; “Potted Potter,” June 29–July 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: Broadway in the Park, with Kelli O’Hara and Adrienne Warren, June 24 at Wolf Trap; “We Shall Someday” concert, June 30–July 2. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through July 24. synetictheater.org/midsummer2022.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Mamma Mia!” June 25 through Aug. 7. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Stratford Hall: Family First Fridays, July 1 and Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer program includes tours, a scavenger hunt and 18th-century educational demonstrations. $15 adult and $10 ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free. Contact Mary Bowman at MBowman@StratfordHall.org to register. stratfordhall.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings June through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5-10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Pre-registration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

