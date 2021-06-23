Local Entertainment Roundup: June 24-July 1

24 thursday
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.
Orange County Fair, Orange County Fairgrounds, 14501 Old Gordonsville Road. “All Roads Lead to the Orange County Fair.” Through June 26. Schedule and ticket information at orangecountyfairva.com.
Caroline County Agricultural Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. “Back to the Basics.” Free admission. Through June 26. Schedule information at carolinefair.com. 804/466-1507.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. $55–$60 plus processing fee. Show only. Through July 11. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
25 friday
“As You Like It,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. $16. stagedoorproductions.org.
Yorktown Fife & Drums, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Three 15-minute performances of 18th-century field music. Noon–1 p.m. Included in regular admission fee, $6–$12. kenmore.org.
Music & Wine at Sundown: Big Rob Ralston, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs and picnic basket; beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
After Hours Concert Series: Jake Owen, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $21–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
26 saturday
Two-in-One Art Event, Spotsylvania County Museum at Lick Run, 6161 Plank Road. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free.
Bees in the Colonies, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Beekeeper Mark Geslock will share his experiences as a beekeeper and about the honey he produces. 5–6 p.m. $10–$12. Limited to 15 attendees. Reserve your seat by June 24. 540/373-1569; 540/373-5630; or washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
ARRL Field Day, Curtis Memorial Park, 18 Fairway Drive, Stafford. National amateur radio exercise. Begins at 10 a.m., runs through 3 p.m. June 27. Hosted by Rappahannock Valley Amateur Radio Club and Stafford Amateur Radio Association. arrl.org/fieldday.
World Heritage Festival/Festival of Kites, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Family-friendly entertainment, food vendors. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Free admission. Face coverings and social distancing required. Register at eventbrite.com.
The Everly Brothers Experience, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $30. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
After Hours Concert Series: Hanson, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $26–$99. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
27 sunday
Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists, these informative walks cover a mile of trails in both woodlands and fields and also touch on the historic ruins of Belmont’s past. 2 p.m. Free. Mask and registration required. jwilken@umw.edu.
Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring One Lane Bridge and Justified. 4 p.m. Outdoors, sit in your car or bring lawn chairs. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Cracker, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Landsdowne Road. 6:30 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $20, with limited numbers available online only. Folding chairs, blankets, outside food welcome; outside alcohol prohibited. strangewaysbrewing.com/happenings/cracker.
28 monday
Music on the Steps: Spanglish, Market Square, Caroline St. entrance. Latin American band. 7–8 p.m. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
29 tuesday
Picnic in the Park: Beach Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by DJ Bill Carroll; kiddie car wash and hula hoops. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
30 wednesday
1 thursday
Online: “Mourning Mania: The Tombs of George Washington and James Monroe,” Facebook Live. With Matthew Costello, senior historian for the White House Historical Association. 6 p.m. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “The Beach,” works celebrating a favorite destination and anticipating summer. Summer-themed work also included in the individual artist displays. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry and basketry. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Portals,” works by Nicole Myers. Through June. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Expressions of Elizabeth: A Retrospective,” works by late artist Elizabeth Woodford. Finished work on display in the main gallery area with partially finished and prepared fabrics for sale in her studio. Through June 27. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: June exhibit: Celebrating summer’s respite. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Carver 4-County Museum: Online: “When Women Use Their Power,” 10-month exhibit featuring outstanding women of color in the region. Fredericksburg native Ruth Dandridge Crenshaw Harris is featured this month. carver4cm.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite Reality: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild members. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Beach Brewing: Works by regional artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by Michele Costello. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum: New exhibit. 202/733-8448.
Colonial Buzz: Works by local artist R. Wayt Smith. 804/410-2019.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dell Ford Studio: Paintings by regional artist Dell Ford. 804/761-4809.
Dockside Realty: Works by Northern Neck Art Alliance. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “Digital Creations,” works by Carolyn Beever, Taylor Cullar and Robert Hunter. Through June. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Holistic Haven: Works by Jay Hall. 757/629-4111.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Cityscapes by Vicki Markel. Also on display: works by Joyce and Carl Thor.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Our Best Friends,” regional juried exhibit. Through June 27. LibertyTown is donating 5 percent of artwork sales this month to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Masks required. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital: New works by local artists in the hallway gallery. Bev Bley is the featured artist. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.
Monroe Bay Winery (tasting room): Works by local artists. 804/410-5628.
Museum of American History & the Old Port Royal School: An exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, Virginia-made furniture and White House china from Herb Collins. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other days by appointment. Walking tour information is also available. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.
RMS Design: Featuring Jackie Shepard’s artful images reimagining downtown Colonial Beach with historic buildings restored, also including compatible renovations, new construction and streetscape designs. 804/761-5366.
Steve Griffin Studio: Paintings by the regional artist. 804/761-4809.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” through Sept. 6. $10-$12; free admission for Commonwealth of Virginia employees, preschool and K–12 teachers (public and private), as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families. vmfa.museum.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Walker Fine Arts Center’s Baker Gallery. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Ghost Note, June 24; Corey Smith, June 25; Eaglemania, June 26; A Tribute to The Music of Ray Charles and Billy Preston, June 27; Johnny Artis Band, July 2. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale: Online: Spring Concert, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, accompanist Brittany Bache and assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. Online donations gratefully accepted. Available for viewing beginning June 12 at brcsings.com.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Folger Theatre: Online: “Where We Belong, a filmed solo piece by Madeline Sayet, streaming through July 11. In association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. $20.99. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. Now open for historic site visits at limited capacity; advance tickets required. fords.org.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” featuring more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Through July 11. riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “After Midnight,” starring “Hamilton” actor Christopher Jackson, streaming through Aug. 4. $35. sigtheatre.org.
Thomas Jefferson’ Poplar Forest: “1776,” with performances June 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. (rain date June 27). $4-$17.76. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Animal Wisdom,” through June 27. $19-$49. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: History in a Bag, take-home summer camp, includes fun crafts, STEM projects and games inspired by Fredericksburg’s baseball history. Designed for children entering grades 1-6. Order by June 30; pickup July 14. $10 FAM members, $15 nonmembers. Reserve at fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site/shop/4. famcc.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, through Oct. 3; additional tickets required. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: Summer camps: Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 8-11); Acting Production, July 12-16 (ages 11-15); Creative Drama, July 19-24 (ages 7-10); Improvisation and Comedy, July 19-24 (ages 11-15). Alum Springs Park. Registration is through Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation. stagedoorproductions.org; fredericksburgva.gov.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Kids Weekends, through June 30. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Friends of the Rappahannock “Reel’n for the Rapp” fishing tournament: Through June 26. All ages and experience levels. $15 for anglers under 16; $25 for anglers 16 years old and above. Youth (with parental supervision) can sign up at ianglertournament.com/2021-reel%E2%80%99n-rapp and participate to win prizes.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: “An American Celebration,” July 4. Included with admission. Limited capacity; advance ticket purchase is suggested. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. Events: Paleontology Excursions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 and Aug. 14 (weather dependent). Minimum age requirement is 8 years old. Limited spots available; pre-registration is required. Contact Kelly Childress at kchildress@stratfordhall.org. Potomac River Sunset Yoga: July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2; register at simpletix.com/e/potomac-river-sunset-yoga-tickets-68304. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.